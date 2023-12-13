This Is the Way: Florida Fines High School for Letting Boy Play on Girls' Volleyball Team

In 2021, the Florida legislature passed, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed, the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which prohibits biological males from participating in women's sports in Florida schools or clubs, and assesses civil fines for any school in the state, at any level, that violate the prohibition. The law was celebrated by many seeking to protect women's and girls' spaces in athletics.

Apparently, however, one high school in Florida decided to test that law. And they just found out it has exactly the teeth that the legislature and DeSantis promised it did.

Florida athletic board bans transgender volleyball player from HS sports for a year, school fined https://t.co/5GNEJJyTJJ pic.twitter.com/u2WCLrwxfx — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2023

The news of a boy playing on the girls' volleyball team at Monarch High School in Broward County broke in late November. A number of staff at the school, including the principal, athletic director, and coach were suspended or reassigned pending the investigation. On Tuesday, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced the penalties for the school.

The Florida High School Athletic Association fined Monarch High $16,500, ordered the principal and athletic director to attend rules seminars and placed the suburban Fort Lauderdale school on probation for 11 months, meaning further violations could lead to increased punishments. The association also barred the girl from participating in boys sports for 11 months.

Note: we must correct the New York Post on a factual error in its reporting. The FHSAA did not suspend any 'girls' in its decision. This was a case of a boy who was playing on the girls' team. HE was suspended for 11 months. Afterward, HE is free to compete in any other boys' sports at the school.

'Thanks to the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida passed legislation to protect girls’ sports and we will not tolerate any school that violates this law,' Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said in a statement. 'We applaud the swift action taken by the Florida High School Athletic Association to ensure there are serious consequences for this illegal behavior.'

The boy's mother, who placed her son on puberty blockers at AGE 11, was outraged at the decision calling it a 'direct attempt to endanger' her son. Which is weird, since it seems like she is the one who was endangering him with irreversible medications, not to mention endangering the girls he was playing against.

True. And the boy is free to do exactly after a year's probation for violating the law.

Why? Because he has a mother who suffers from Munchausen by Proxy, that's why.

While LGBTQ+ groups protested the FHSAA decision, many were quick to thank Governor DeSantis for protecting girls and girls' sports.

Kudos to Gov. DeSantis, Florida Legislators & the FL High School Athletic Association for hammering Monarch High School in Broward County. They let a boy pretending to be a girl play on the girls’ volleyball team. $16,500. in fines, 2 yrs mandatory training probation & more. pic.twitter.com/FzSe4uAQAE — Patrick Hanrahan (@Hanrahan1949) December 12, 2023

While others talk, DeSantis ACTS to protect girls sports!!

Girls should still have a safe and fair place to play.

This idea is gaining momentum, though. Many states, including Idaho, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, and Montana have passed similar legislation, with bills also pending in approximately two dozen other states.

