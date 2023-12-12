It's Not Just Harvard: Yale University Virtue Signals by Decolonizing Its ... Salad Menu?

With all of the attention being paid to the antisemitism at Harvard lately -- and deservedly so -- it's easy to lose sight of the fact that the woke mind virus of oppressor vs. oppressed infects so many other universities in America, especially in the Ivy League.

Perhaps feeling a little bit jealous of Harvard stealing the spotlight, the folks down at Yale University decided to jump into the fray and announce that they can hate Israel and Jews just as much as Big Brother Crimson.

Yale's latest entry into the antisemite circus took the form of their ... cafeteria menu? Yes, that's right. Down at the New Haven campus, they have decided that their salads must be decolonized.

SCOOP: This week @Yale changed the name of a popular food item in their dining halls which has been on the menu for years. It’s called “Israeli Couscous Salad” and they removed the word “Israeli.” Why would they do that?



Here’s the before and after: pic.twitter.com/PNhz3zB17k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2023

That'll show those Zionists. Yale won't tolerate a salad named after an 'apartheid state.'

But apparently, someone forgot to tell the DEI administrator or cafeteria worker who prints the cafeteria placards that 'Israeli couscous' and 'couscous' are not the same thing. They didn't actually change the ingredients, just the name.

Oops.

One of my favorite restaurants in northern Virginia used to have a delicious Israeli couscous salad on the menu. The couscous was plump and moist and terrific.



I was surprised they had it on the menu, to be honest, because the neighborhood has a lot of leftists and immigrants… https://t.co/OSs9HRwuGY — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 12, 2023

But wait, it gets even sillier. If you look closely at both menu placards, yes, the name of the salad has been changed, but someone forgot to update the ingredient listing. Even the woke salad on the right still lists 'Israeli couscous' as one of the main components of the dish.

Israeli couscous is literally a specific type of the product. The balls are larger than standard couscous.



So unless they changed the product, it's not even labeled correctly anymore — BonkDaCarnivore (@BonkDaCarnivore) December 12, 2023

Yale, soon:



"No, we didn't take "Israeli" off it AT ALL. It's been there the whole time." https://t.co/vNXRmgP7zr pic.twitter.com/H7s5QXjMpw — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) December 12, 2023

Apparently, 'dumb' is just as prevalent as 'woke' on Ivy League campuses.

Shocked it took the racists at Yale so long to figure out that “salads” are racist lol 😂 https://t.co/J3O5mCghV3 — Doug Osborne (@DougOsb70438101) December 12, 2023

Oh nothing, just another university committing cultural genocide against the Jews again.



Israeli couscous. Couscous. https://t.co/3RCgjeGoyK pic.twitter.com/IXVdRZfrxT — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) December 12, 2023

Oh, Yale. Calling “Israeli couscous” by its name might trigger your intellectually challenged children? What about Christmas? Instead of Bethlehem of Judea, maybe we need to change the Bible reading to Bethlehem of West Bankea. So nobody has to hear the word, “Jew” in “Judea.”… https://t.co/W9C26UVrFy — Amy (Doc) CHAI, MD 4Congress CT-3 (@docchai2022) December 12, 2023

Hey, don't give them any ideas.

I can hear some blue hair, non binary individual complaining about how the couscous offended them and it must be removed. If it isn’t removed, entire school supports what’s happening Palestine.



That’s how dramatic these people are. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) December 12, 2023

...."from the onions to the beets." — Ron (@super_dilly) December 12, 2023

We're going to need to hear that chant 'in context' before we can determine if it is genocidal against Israeli couscous or not.

WTF!!! Yale is punishing Israeli salad. What’s next? — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) December 12, 2023

Don't you already know that Israel colonized falafel, tahini, and hummus?

They’re afraid that their pathetic, antisemitic students might trash the cafeteria if they’re triggered by a word. https://t.co/ocdeGWRcZe — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) December 12, 2023

Now, now. Let's be fair. The administrations, as we have seen, are EXACTLY as antisemitic as the students.

Hey, don't forget Penn, looking over the other shoulder.

When you've torn down all the statues and now all that's left to be offended by is couscous.. — Paul Herrin (@pushingback_pod) December 12, 2023

We're sure they'll be offended by Challah bread too, for appropriating the word 'Allah.'

Or maybe people should just start thinking about not attending any of these universities that have abandoned education -- and just plain intelligence -- for woke virtue signaling.

