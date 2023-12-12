It's Not Just Harvard: Yale University Virtue Signals by Decolonizing Its ... Salad Menu?

So. Damn. GOOD --> Harvard's Student Newspaper BLASTS the Board for Cowardly Defending...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on December 12, 2023
Twitchy

With all of the attention being paid to the antisemitism at Harvard lately -- and deservedly so -- it's easy to lose sight of the fact that the woke mind virus of oppressor vs. oppressed infects so many other universities in America, especially in the Ivy League. 

Perhaps feeling a little bit jealous of Harvard stealing the spotlight, the folks down at Yale University decided to jump into the fray and announce that they can hate Israel and Jews just as much as Big Brother Crimson. 

Yale's latest entry into the antisemite circus took the form of their ... cafeteria menu? Yes, that's right. Down at the New Haven campus, they have decided that their salads must be decolonized.  

That'll show those Zionists. Yale won't tolerate a salad named after an 'apartheid state.' 

But apparently, someone forgot to tell the DEI administrator or cafeteria worker who prints the cafeteria placards that 'Israeli couscous' and 'couscous' are not the same thing. They didn't actually change the ingredients, just the name. 

Oops.

But wait, it gets even sillier. If you look closely at both menu placards, yes, the name of the salad has been changed, but someone forgot to update the ingredient listing. Even the woke salad on the right still lists 'Israeli couscous' as one of the main components of the dish. 

Apparently, 'dumb' is just as prevalent as 'woke' on Ivy League campuses. 

Hey, don't give them any ideas. 

We're going to need to hear that chant 'in context' before we can determine if it is genocidal against Israeli couscous or not. 

Don't you already know that Israel colonized falafel, tahini, and hummus? 

Now, now. Let's be fair. The administrations, as we have seen, are EXACTLY as antisemitic as the students. 

Hey, don't forget Penn, looking over the other shoulder. 

We're sure they'll be offended by Challah bread too, for appropriating the word 'Allah.'

Or maybe people should just start thinking about not attending any of these universities that have abandoned education -- and just plain intelligence -- for woke virtue signaling.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITISM FOOD ISRAEL YALE WOKE

