OOF: The Hill Gets Mocked Relentlessly for an Op-Ed on Biden's 'Unrivaled Experience and Wisdom'

It comes as no surprise to us at Twitchy -- nor to any of our Twitchy readers -- that the media carries ALL the water for Joe Biden. The daily signs of the man's mental decline could not be more obvious, but many in the media would simply like to (in the words of Mythbusters' Adam Savage) 'reject our reality and substitute their own.'

Today's entry in the 'Joe Biden Is Just Fine' gaslighting circus comes from an op-ed in The Hill:

LOL. 'Unrivaled wisdom.' Sure, Jan.

Normally, we would post excerpts from the op-ed to highlight some of the ridiculousness contained therein, but we're going to skip that this time. Suffice it to say that the author, John Kenneth White, is a college professor who has a book coming out about how much he hates Donald Trump. White spews forth some real doozies about Biden in his editorial, like how his trips to Ukraine and Israel were 'grueling and unprecedented,' how the fact that he signed economically crippling bills was 'historic,' and how he is 'exhilerated' by his job.

You get the gist. Bit instead of focusing on White's gaslighting, we thought we'd take the opportunity to show examples -- from just today -- about how 'exhilerated' Biden is. Take a look:

Biden awkwardly poses halfway in the photo, then just wanders away pic.twitter.com/dkbjiYfoqD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2023

This is fine. He's fine. Everything is fine.

Biden claims Ronald Reagan sent "Air Force Helicopter One" to take him to the hospital when he had a brain aneurysm in the 1980s.



His story "is not supported by either his own autobiography or by Reagan’s daily presidential diary," according to @stevennelson10. pic.twitter.com/hJ9aSy0cud — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 11, 2023

Air Force Helicopter One? Tell us, Joe, is there an 'Air Force Glider One' too? How about 'Air Force Paper Airplane One'?

The man's brain is cooked. Which is obvious to everyone except Catholic University professors who have a book coming out.

Needless to say, The Hill got ratioed pretty hard for publishing this puff piece.

Leave it to the great Coucy to frog them but good. But it wasn't even that embarrassment alone. The Hill has 4.4 million followers. After nearly eight hours, their tweet of the op-ed only had 47K views and not even 200 likes. No one, NO ONE, is buying what they're selling.

You don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/nJ9FiRTYyU — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) December 11, 2023

When someone tries to feed you a spoonful of poop and they tell you it's for your health 🧐 https://t.co/hqvkbBnMbm — Matheous (@matheous2023) December 11, 2023

Gross, dude. But also ... accurate.

Dementia can! https://t.co/LgiAq2twEv — Joe Biden (parody) Shout out to my boy LL J Cool J (@CobraJoeBiden) December 11, 2023

this is a real article https://t.co/PFDSwKePfg — andre (@andrevautour) December 11, 2023

Amazing, isn't it?

What wisdom? What experience? Experience at failing upwards? Seriously? This is some serious drool bucket carrying going on here — The Merry Rogue Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) December 11, 2023

LOL. Yes, it's no longer 'carrying water.' Carrying buckets of drool seems much more apropos.

Oh, look. Yet another example of Biden's experience, wisdom and exhileration.

You been hanging out with Hunter? Pass that pipe bro — Westy (@SloppySailor12) December 11, 2023

Oh, so THATS why he runs from reporters and won’t take questions…a seasoned expert dictator. 🤪👌 — W (@W_316_) December 11, 2023

In fairness, he never really runs away from reporters. More like shuffles and stumbles away.

Did the Babylon Bee buy out the Hill 🫤? — Ricky Ricardo (@hear4tucker) December 11, 2023

Hey, that's not fair. The Babylon Bee is intentionally funny. Unlike this op-ed.

Yep, there's that exhileration again.

Look, we get it. There is an election coming in a year. Unless they find a way to replace him on the 2024 ticket, the media is going to do everything they can to shove Biden down America's throat again. We expect it.

But the encouraging news is that no one believes them.

