Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets

There are many failures of the Biden administration, both at home and abroad. But perhaps the two that Americans feel the most every day are the continued high cost of ... well, everything under 'Bidenomics' and the out-of-control crime in many of America's largest cities. Even elected officials and federal agents are getting carjacked in Washington, DC. Nearly every major crime we hear of seems to involve someone who was released by Democrat DAs for a previous crime. And states like California are downgrading many crimes to hide their statistics.

Meanwhile, grocery, gas, and utility bills continue to strain the finances of Americans. While the Biden administration touts great 'job growth,' they always seem to leave out that a lot of those are second or even third jobs Americans are taking on just to make ends meet.

But don't tell that to Democrat strategists. For them, everything is just peachy keen. Take Richard Stengel, who epitomizes the revolving door between the media and the government swamp. Stengel was the managing editor of Time magazine for many years and then immediately transitioned into the Obama State Department, where he helped create the Global Engagement Center, a ... wait for it ... 'counter disinformation' agency.

So, sure, he's an honest assessor of the state of America. For instance:

Why do so many Americans always think crime is going up and the economy is going down? Both beliefs are currently wrong. — Richard Stengel (@stengel) December 8, 2023

It really becomes difficult not to laugh out loud at their brazen attempts to tell America that what they are seeing and feeling every day is not real. Of course, Stengel had some like-minded lackeys, like Rachel Bitcofer and John Harwood, at the ready to try to reinforce his false narrative.

Because Republican propaganda is a powerful drug — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🇺🇲🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@RachelBitecofer) December 8, 2023

LOL. Yes, things are going swimmingly. It's just those darn Republicans who keep NOTICING that, no, they're not.

multiple reasons for this, but the open sewer that is Fox News may have something to do with it https://t.co/Ae4lF0gebp — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 8, 2023

When the right wing owns the vast majority of media, including local papers, they control the narrative to lots of people....

A couple of the top headlines in a Sinclair paper today... pic.twitter.com/ax0Si92dFo — Scott L (@The1wiggin) December 8, 2023

Ahh, of course. The infamous right-wing media complex. Conservatives own ALL the media, didn't you know that?

Despite these attempts to prop up Stengel's tweet, much of Twitter/X was a little more skeptical about his claims.

I dunno. Ride the subway, go to the grocery store. Tell people what they are experiencing every day is “wrong”



But good luck with that! https://t.co/16dyEO6DvN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 8, 2023

Is it me or are the gaslights getting dimmer with time? https://t.co/WKLwkwnX3E — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 9, 2023

No, it's not just you. They're simply trying to defend the indefensible, so it's always going to make them look silly.

You live in a bubble and have no idea what life is like for people outside your tax bracket. That you were once in charge of a “counter-disinformation” agency is absolute proof of how bankrupt that concept is. https://t.co/UDcQKdt6Vh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 9, 2023

BOOM. There it is. We are so happy that actual journalists like Taibbi still exist.

Its over $200 per person per month in my house for groceries. Food, soaps, clothes,



Last month my in-laws car was stolen right from their front door. My friends dirt bikes were stolen out of his garage. Local subway and gas station have been robbed at gunpoint. https://t.co/T0aCZk4Hwm — Madman for Shadow Santa(6' nil | IQ: .mil) (@madmanactual) December 9, 2023

Oh, that doesn't count. Our great economy and low crime rates are true because Stengel says so.

On the other hand ...

If crime is going down it's only because Democrats have legalized it in many areas. Also the only thing "up" about the economy is prices. https://t.co/sVPMwHLH4M — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 9, 2023

Not prosecuting criminals and switching felonies to misdemeanors is not an indication of crime going down. It is just an indication of the government caring more about criminals than victims. https://t.co/fUpIIws0GV — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) December 9, 2023

In California, this was Proposition 47. In Illinois, it's the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. And in cities across America, it's simply Soros-backed DAs not prosecuting many crimes at all.

"How dare you peasants believe the reality of your situation

You must listen to US, the guardians of truth, and we are telling you this is THE BEST ECONOMY IN HISTORY

You will continue to own nothing, you'll like it, and you'll thank us for bringing you to the light"

- @stengel https://t.co/uutD9bDmTd — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) December 9, 2023

Don't forget the bugs. We've got to eat the bugs too.

Believe what I say not what your own eyes and checking account are telling you.



These people hate you. They want you poor and stupid https://t.co/nAgjuKsdMb — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) December 9, 2023

Hate them back is what we say. They make it very easy for us to do so.

Maybe it's the 25% more they are paying in groceries over the last 2.5 years, or the 7.895% 30 yr mtg rate or the doubling of fuel costs.



Crime is going up, it is the reporting of crime and prosecution that is going down. https://t.co/FRZMiZGrlE — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 9, 2023

Absolute clown tweet. Acela corridor syndrome. Totally disconnected from empirical reality. https://t.co/VuJrRtFuqv — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) December 9, 2023

To the democrats crying on social about how they can't afford groceries or their bills need to shut up because @stengel, the former Under Secretary of State under Obama, says you're wrong and the economy isn't going down. You must be imagining not affording to live. https://t.co/w1FlWhv2nX — Freedom 🇺🇸 (@MrCaseyLandry) December 9, 2023

And that's the real bad news for propagandists like Stengel. Even average Democrats are noticing how bad crime is, and how much their groceries cost. He may be able to gaslight some of them into continuing to vote Democrat, but not all of them. And that scares him.

But perhaps there is a simpler explanation for Stengel's continued obliviousness:

Why do so many former government retards have an absolute aversion to reality?@stengel https://t.co/Ssf7SY0K0R — Ordnance Jay Packard's Eggnog Creamery (@OrdnancePackard) December 9, 2023

LOL. It's in their nature.

But we honestly hope Stengel and his fellow government/media hybrid Frankenstein creature keep talking. The more they try to lie to Americans about the reality of our lives -- and our wallets -- the more they reveal how completely out of touch they truly are, and always have been.

