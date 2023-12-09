Richard Stengel on Crime and the Economy: Believe Me, America, Not Your Lying Eyes and Wallets

Mich. Gov. Whitmer's in No Hurry to Get Rid of Gas Stoves (at...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on December 09, 2023
Twitter

There are many failures of the Biden administration, both at home and abroad. But perhaps the two that Americans feel the most every day are the continued high cost of ... well, everything under 'Bidenomics' and the out-of-control crime in many of America's largest cities. Even elected officials and federal agents are getting carjacked in Washington, DC. Nearly every major crime we hear of seems to involve someone who was released by Democrat DAs for a previous crime. And states like California are downgrading many crimes to hide their statistics. 

Meanwhile, grocery, gas, and utility bills continue to strain the finances of Americans. While the Biden administration touts great 'job growth,' they always seem to leave out that a lot of those are second or even third jobs Americans are taking on just to make ends meet. 

But don't tell that to Democrat strategists. For them, everything is just peachy keen. Take Richard Stengel, who epitomizes the revolving door between the media and the government swamp. Stengel was the managing editor of Time magazine for many years and then immediately transitioned into the Obama State Department, where he helped create the Global Engagement Center, a ... wait for it ... 'counter disinformation' agency. 

So, sure, he's an honest assessor of the state of America. For instance: 

It really becomes difficult not to laugh out loud at their brazen attempts to tell America that what they are seeing and feeling every day is not real. Of course, Stengel had some like-minded lackeys, like Rachel Bitcofer and John Harwood, at the ready to try to reinforce his false narrative. 

LOL. Yes, things are going swimmingly. It's just those darn Republicans who keep NOTICING that, no, they're not. 

Ahh, of course. The infamous right-wing media complex. Conservatives own ALL the media, didn't you know that? 

Despite these attempts to prop up Stengel's tweet, much of Twitter/X was a little more skeptical about his claims. 

No, it's not just you. They're simply trying to defend the indefensible, so it's always going to make them look silly. 

BOOM. There it is. We are so happy that actual journalists like Taibbi still exist. 

Oh, that doesn't count. Our great economy and low crime rates are true because Stengel says so. 

On the other hand ...

In California, this was Proposition 47. In Illinois, it's the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. And in cities across America, it's simply Soros-backed DAs not prosecuting many crimes at all. 

Don't forget the bugs. We've got to eat the bugs too. 

Hate them back is what we say. They make it very easy for us to do so. 

And that's the real bad news for propagandists like Stengel. Even average Democrats are noticing how bad crime is, and how much their groceries cost. He may be able to gaslight some of them into continuing to vote Democrat, but not all of them. And that scares him.

But perhaps there is a simpler explanation for Stengel's continued obliviousness:

LOL. It's in their nature. 

But we honestly hope Stengel and his fellow government/media hybrid Frankenstein creature keep talking. The more they try to lie to Americans about the reality of our lives -- and our wallets -- the more they reveal how completely out of touch they truly are, and always have been.

*** 

