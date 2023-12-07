'We're Number One?': BBC Anchor Finds Creative New Way to Greet Her Viewers

In the annals of broadcast news, there have been some notable opening and closing lines from news anchors. Memorably, during World War II, Edward R. Murrow began each report from the UK during the blitz by announcing, 'This is London.' Walter Cronkite famously ended each broadcast throughout his career with the signature line, 'And that's the way it is.' And, of course, who can forget Ron Burgundy's famous opening line, 'Good evening. I'm Ron Burgundy, and this is what's happening in your world tonight.'

OK, that last one was a joke, by the way. Or ... was it?

This week, BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri tried out a new signature opening for her newscasts that didn't even involve any words. We think it's a winner.

WATCH: BBC News opens with anchor Maryam Moshiri giving the middle finger pic.twitter.com/UHJZik12I5 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 6, 2023

Whoopsie. OK, maybe that one's not going to fly.

Moshiri took to Twitter the following day to apologize for her gaffe.

Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery.



I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0.. including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one.



When… — Maryam Moshiri (@BBCMaryam) December 7, 2023

Call us generous, but we're going to take her at her word on this one. Mistakes happen. Especially at the BBC. Most memorably, there was the weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker who, in 2010, gave a one-finger salute to anchor Simon McCoy who was kicking the broadcast over to him.

Tomasz Schafernaker walked so she could run https://t.co/npc3BSsdyN pic.twitter.com/06kP7iCa6u — Manvir Bains (@MannyBLFC) December 6, 2023

He almost covered it up ... almost.

Twitter wasn't quite ready to let Moshiri off the hook though. As can be expected, users weighed in with some great takes on what Moshiri was really trying to say.

Others thought it was a general sentiment from everyone at the BBC to their viewers.

Frankly so many shameless lies coming out of the BBC in recent years it's hard to tell the difference between being given the finger and watching their usual content. 🙄 — Chris Bartlett (クリス・バートレット) (@BartlettChrisJ) December 7, 2023

When @BBCMaryam tells you how “journalists” feel about their viewers - believe her. https://t.co/Ks9dd13a7J pic.twitter.com/u4ch2hp13Y — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) December 7, 2023

I for one appreciate the BBC's more honest and direct approach https://t.co/LX4X8o1IGD — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) December 7, 2023

And people say there's no truth in journalism. https://t.co/oUZsYsgoxn pic.twitter.com/6kZOFGwSEz — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) December 7, 2023

Inevitably (again this being Twitter), Moshiri soon found herself as the basis for a new meme template.

Yes, we know that feeling all too well.

When we were kids, it didn't matter if mom's back was turned. We all knew she had eyes in the back of her head.

Oof.

Then there were the equally inevitable Ron Burgundy references.

But maybe, just maybe, Moshiri was simply channeling her inner Elon Musk.

We like that explanation the best. Musk is a trendsetter after all.

