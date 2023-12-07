'We're Number One?': BBC Anchor Finds Creative New Way to Greet Her Viewers

There Are MANY Events: Nate Silver Laments Growing Distrust In Science, Can't Figure...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on December 07, 2023
Meme screenshot

In the annals of broadcast news, there have been some notable opening and closing lines from news anchors. Memorably, during World War II, Edward R. Murrow began each report from the UK during the blitz by announcing, 'This is London.' Walter Cronkite famously ended each broadcast throughout his career with the signature line, 'And that's the way it is.' And, of course, who can forget Ron Burgundy's famous opening line, 'Good evening. I'm Ron Burgundy, and this is what's happening in your world tonight.'

OK, that last one was a joke, by the way. Or ... was it? 

This week, BBC anchor Maryam Moshiri tried out a new signature opening for her newscasts that didn't even involve any words. We think it's a winner. 

Whoopsie. OK, maybe that one's not going to fly. 

Moshiri took to Twitter the following day to apologize for her gaffe. 

Call us generous, but we're going to take her at her word on this one. Mistakes happen. Especially at the BBC. Most memorably, there was the weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker who, in 2010, gave a one-finger salute to anchor Simon McCoy who was kicking the broadcast over to him.

He almost covered it up ... almost.  

Twitter wasn't quite ready to let Moshiri off the hook though. As can be expected, users weighed in with some great takes on what Moshiri was really trying to say.

Others thought it was a general sentiment from everyone at the BBC to their viewers.

Inevitably (again this being Twitter), Moshiri soon found herself as the basis for a new meme template. 

Yes, we know that feeling all too well. 

When we were kids, it didn't matter if mom's back was turned. We all knew she had eyes in the back of her head. 

Oof. 

Then there were the equally inevitable Ron Burgundy references. 

But maybe, just maybe, Moshiri was simply channeling her inner Elon Musk. 

We like that explanation the best. Musk is a trendsetter after all. 

***

Tags: ACCIDENT BBC FUNNY MEDIA

