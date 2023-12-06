Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms (Watch)

In case you just thought that COP28 (that's the event in Dubai where elites have gathered yet again to tell the rest of us how to live) was just about 'climate change,' think again. Sure, while they still want to take away all of our modern conveniences to 'save the planet' (while giving up none themselves, of course), they also want to control how we think and interact with each other.

This is where Al Gore, noted for having invented the internet, entered the picture at COP28. Gore took aim at the newest deadly threat facing the world: social media algorithms. We're not sure why he has such a problem with something that was clearly named after him (Al Gore ... algorithm ... get it?), but apparently, they are worse than AR-15s. Or something. Watch:

Al Gore says social media is the enemy of democracy and must be banned. pic.twitter.com/VcaJywPDgU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2023

Leftists never met something that they didn't want to ban. Funny though how social media algorithms have been around since 2009, but Gore never had a problem with them until recently, now that Twitter/X under Elon Musk isn't using them to ban and deboost conservative speech and ideas.

OHHHH... This is just "ALL OF A SUDDEN," obviously. — Ellie Beacon (@EliotBeacon) December 6, 2023

Maybe he just doesn't like that algorithms point to him every time someone mentions the name 'ManBearPig.'

Now he's mad that he invented the internet. https://t.co/wXysAi9Z5u — James Lindsay, against magic (@ConceptualJames) December 6, 2023

But he invented the Internet… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 6, 2023

Why would the creator of the internet say such a thing! — The Accountant (@JomgThe) December 6, 2023

So the “inventor of the internet” thinks an internet messaging system should be banned? Why, because we’re sharing “inconvenient truths”? — KevinfromWyoming 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@KevinWyoming2) December 6, 2023

LOL. We see what you did there.

The comparison to AR-15s was also pretty bizarre in its own right. We're still trying to make sense of that one and we're coming up completely blank. Most likely, it's just a lazy comparison between one thing the left demonizes to another thing the left wants to demonize. What's next? Tax breaks are AR-15s? Probably.

I got pulled down a rabbut hole and believed that the Arctic would be ice-free by 2012. It started in 2007 with a scary film about the end of the world https://t.co/InyrIXQRk3 — lorcan (@Lorcanmac) December 6, 2023

Ahh, but see, it's different when they do it. Notice that the only 'rabbit holes' Gore is worried about here are on the right (even fictional ones like 'QAnon'). He doesn't seem to have a problem with algorithms that direct people to content that says men can have babies ... say on TikTok.

While a serious conversation may be had about the value -- or not -- of social media algorithms, Gore is certainly not the one to conduct it, given his track record.

Al Gore has been wrong his whole life — Wealth Turtle 💰🐢 (@wealth_turtle) December 6, 2023

Wasn't this the same guy that said the icebergs would be melted by 2013? — Catherine MacDonald-Robertson 🇨🇦🍎 (@spiritualcat) December 6, 2023

Aren’t we supposed to be underwater by now with his predictions??? — Anthony King (@aking83) December 6, 2023

Yep. We seem to recall that prediction as well.

But it's obvious that Gore's real problem, as with every like-minded leftist, is just free speech in general.

The venn diagram of climate cultists and anti-free speech crusaders is a circle — Sai Medi (@Saikmedi) December 6, 2023

Their biggest enemy is free speech. https://t.co/uR8trWdkBe — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) December 6, 2023

They don't like us talking back to them. Probably because they lie about everything. https://t.co/FNZPgfFjDb — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) December 6, 2023

We're always so annoying when we point out the things they say that aren't true.

They HATE the free exchange of ideas.



They want absolute control.



Pure evil. — D MaC (@McC_711) December 6, 2023

Al Gore needs to be banned from the internet. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 🎄Kristi🎄 (@TheyCallMeNans) December 6, 2023

He IS pretty tiresome. But we think a better idea is to let him speak, so we can mock the ridiculous things he says.

Yes, we did, Al Gore. Yes, we did. But don't feel bad. It's only because you deserve it.

***