Al Gore, Noted Inventor of the Internet, Wants to Ban Social Media Algorithms (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on December 06, 2023
South Park

In case you just thought that COP28 (that's the event in Dubai where elites have gathered yet again to tell the rest of us how to live) was just about 'climate change,' think again. Sure, while they still want to take away all of our modern conveniences to 'save the planet' (while giving up none themselves, of course), they also want to control how we think and interact with each other.

This is where Al Gore, noted for having invented the internet, entered the picture at COP28. Gore took aim at the newest deadly threat facing the world: social media algorithms. We're not sure why he has such a problem with something that was clearly named after him (Al Gore ... algorithm ... get it?), but apparently, they are worse than AR-15s. Or something. Watch: 

Leftists never met something that they didn't want to ban. Funny though how social media algorithms have been around since 2009, but Gore never had a problem with them until recently, now that Twitter/X under Elon Musk isn't using them to ban and deboost conservative speech and ideas.

Maybe he just doesn't like that algorithms point to him every time someone mentions the name 'ManBearPig.'

LOL. We see what you did there. 

The comparison to AR-15s was also pretty bizarre in its own right. We're still trying to make sense of that one and we're coming up completely blank. Most likely, it's just a lazy comparison between one thing the left demonizes to another thing the left wants to demonize. What's next? Tax breaks are AR-15s? Probably. 

Ahh, but see, it's different when they do it. Notice that the only 'rabbit holes' Gore is worried about here are on the right (even fictional ones like 'QAnon'). He doesn't seem to have a problem with algorithms that direct people to content that says men can have babies ... say on TikTok. 

While a serious conversation may be had about the value -- or not -- of social media algorithms, Gore is certainly not the one to conduct it, given his track record. 

Yep. We seem to recall that prediction as well. 

But it's obvious that Gore's real problem, as with every like-minded leftist, is just free speech in general. 

We're always so annoying when we point out the things they say that aren't true. 

He IS pretty tiresome. But we think a better idea is to let him speak, so we can mock the ridiculous things he says. 

Yes, we did, Al Gore. Yes, we did. But don't feel bad. It's only because you deserve it. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
