Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Rand Paul Saves Fellow Senator Joni Ernst With Heimlich Maneuver

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:00 PM on November 30, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

To quote Homer Simpson, 'The word hero gets tossed around a lot these days ...'

No, but seriously, it's not often we get to talk about an act of genuine heroism when it comes to the United States Senate, so when the opportunity arises, we want to share it with you. And it's not at all surprising if that act of heroism involves a certain senator from Kentucky named Dr. Rand Paul. 

Advertisement

Wow. OK, so it's not storming the beach at Normandy, but it is still a lifesaving act, so we're comfortable with using the word 'hero' here.

The lunch in question was being hosted by Ernst, as part of a weekly tradition where Senators provide food from their home states. In Ernst's case, being from Iowa, it's not shocking that her lunch featured pork chops and ribeye steaks. Delicious foods, to be sure, but also a definite choking hazard. 

Paul himself has not tweeted about the incident yet, but Kelley Paul was equally proud of her husband's actions. 

Let's not forget that the eye clinic that Paul founded, the Southern Kentucky Lions Eye Clinic, was created to help provide surgery and exams for people who could not afford them. 

Recommended

Catherine Herridge Drops DAMNING Email That Could Well and Truly END the Biden Crime Family (Pic)
Sam J.
Advertisement

According to Wyoming Senator Cynthia Loomis, after the incident was over, Paul also took the time to have a discussion about how to notice when someone is choking and to remind his colleagues that they can get training in the Capitol on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Since everything worked out well in this situation, many took some time to have fun with it, starting with Ernst herself. 

Snicker.

Eep. 

HA. It's funny because it's true. 

Advertisement

Hey, we'd sign on for that. But only if it officially includes the 'GD' part. 

Right? LOL. If only. 

But all kidding aside, we're grateful that Ernst is OK and that Dr. Paul was Johnny-On-The-Spot today to be able to use his knowledge to help save the life of a colleague.

If you aren't sure about your ability to perform the Heimlich maneuver, you can go to the American Red Cross for training opportunities, as well as many other sites like https://heimlichheroes.com/. It's very easy and it can save a life. 

***

