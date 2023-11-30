Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Rand Paul Saves Fellow Senator Joni Ernst With Heimlich Maneuver

To quote Homer Simpson, 'The word hero gets tossed around a lot these days ...'

No, but seriously, it's not often we get to talk about an act of genuine heroism when it comes to the United States Senate, so when the opportunity arises, we want to share it with you. And it's not at all surprising if that act of heroism involves a certain senator from Kentucky named Dr. Rand Paul.

Advertisement

Whoa: Rand Paul used the Heimlich maneuver on Joni Ernst at Senate lunch today, she was choking on some food, per attendees. She’s OK, senators say — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) November 30, 2023

Wow. OK, so it's not storming the beach at Normandy, but it is still a lifesaving act, so we're comfortable with using the word 'hero' here.

The lunch in question was being hosted by Ernst, as part of a weekly tradition where Senators provide food from their home states. In Ernst's case, being from Iowa, it's not shocking that her lunch featured pork chops and ribeye steaks. Delicious foods, to be sure, but also a definite choking hazard.

Rand Paul = HERO



Not all heroes wear capes.



Not all senators can quote Mises and Hayek — while saving lives! https://t.co/vZqmUTtXjF — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 30, 2023

Paul himself has not tweeted about the incident yet, but Kelley Paul was equally proud of her husband's actions.

Senator Rand Paul, MD is a hero! Glad Senator Ernst is ok! https://t.co/r3k9mb7VVy — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) November 30, 2023

Extremely common Rand Paul W https://t.co/GQVhHxEisF — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) November 30, 2023

Let's not forget that the eye clinic that Paul founded, the Southern Kentucky Lions Eye Clinic, was created to help provide surgery and exams for people who could not afford them.

According to Wyoming Senator Cynthia Loomis, after the incident was over, Paul also took the time to have a discussion about how to notice when someone is choking and to remind his colleagues that they can get training in the Capitol on how to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Bravo 👏🏻 everyone should know when and how to correctly perform the Heimlich maneuver.. it’s not difficult and saves lives — ScorpioJoy🇺🇸❤️ (@RomeoJoy23) November 30, 2023

Since everything worked out well in this situation, many took some time to have fun with it, starting with Ernst herself.

Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul! https://t.co/OJDdqpQXjR — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 30, 2023

Snicker.

In other news, @RandPaul has officially saved more lives than Anthony Fauci ever will. https://t.co/41G82ZrCJb — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) November 30, 2023

Eep.

For those of you unfamiliar with Senate procedure, the Heimlich maneuver is a rare motion whereby agricultural matters may be “discharged” from the body. https://t.co/fj6Vy7QRGH — The Process Party (@ProcessParty) November 30, 2023

This is the most successful government has ever been at providing free healthcare.@RandPaul @dougstafford https://t.co/q69WDgd0bs — Mike’s id laid bear (@FreeBearly) November 30, 2023

HA. It's funny because it's true.

I hereby declare the Thirtieth of November to be forever known as Rand Paul is a gd hero day https://t.co/t4VnmRumRA — Oregier Benavente Decorates Early🐊 (@publiclaw637) November 30, 2023

Advertisement

Hey, we'd sign on for that. But only if it officially includes the 'GD' part.

Rand Paul securing that endorsement, he’s running! https://t.co/trEIimrYG7 — Dale Jackson - "Alabama's Most Trusted Journalist" (@TheDaleJackson) November 30, 2023

Right? LOL. If only.

But all kidding aside, we're grateful that Ernst is OK and that Dr. Paul was Johnny-On-The-Spot today to be able to use his knowledge to help save the life of a colleague.

If you aren't sure about your ability to perform the Heimlich maneuver, you can go to the American Red Cross for training opportunities, as well as many other sites like https://heimlichheroes.com/. It's very easy and it can save a life.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!