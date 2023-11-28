Noted Constitutional Scholar Monica Lewinsky Tries To Save Democracy With a Series of Amendments

You know what they say about opinions. Like certain body parts, everyone's got one.

And frankly, we wouldn't have it any other way. At Twitchy, we're often tasked with the mission of finding some of the worst opinions on Twitter/X and highlighting them for your entertainment, but we would never want to live in a world where everyone is not allowed to have those opinions, outrageous or not.

But do they all need to be platformed by the mainstream media?

Which brings us to Monica Lewinsky. Most noted for blue dresses, cigars, and being the object of Hillary Clinton's cruel vendetta (you never want to be in that position), the former White House intern under Bill Clinton (see what we did there?) recently came out with some thoughts about the Constitution, which of course both Vanity Fair and The Hill saw fit to publish for ... reasons.

Activist and writer Monica Lewinsky penned on op-ed calling for a series of constitutional amendments, including age limits for elected officials and a ban on presidential self-pardons https://t.co/8MGJIQmoGj pic.twitter.com/QzNfogrqEw — The Hill (@thehill) November 27, 2023

It doesn't take long to realize that all of her ideas are just based on a hatred of Donald Trump, like a ban on Presidential self-pardons. What's more entertaining though, is her using the op-ed platform to take us all through her journey of self-enlightenment. Here's a sample:

'The fact that Amendment 14 is the only place that addresses the disqualification of a candidate for such behavior is—to use an erudite term—bonkers. How. Is. This. Possible? Why don’t we have more protections? And so began that familiar tumbling down the rabbit hole of reading articles by scholars of constitutional law, poring over long social media threads by legal experts, and seeking counsel from my old friend and nemesis, Google.'

Yes, Lewinski educated herself on the Constitution through Twitter and Google. But the good news is, she came out on the other end of that journey ready to educate everyone else. She must have gotten her Internet law degree during her voyage.

'As a short civics class reminder, according to Article V, there are two routes to altering the Constitution.'

LOL. Constitution class is in session, students. Professor Lewinski is here to educate us all.

We'll spare you the rest of her academic lecture. Her proposals, other than the pardon amendment mentioned above, include background checks for presidential candidates (wut?), the Constitution cannot be suspended (huh?), age limits for public office, the elimination of the Electoral College (of course), and a reinstitution of the failed Equal Rights Amendment and protection for abortions (because OF COURSE).

The only one that's not completely silly is the age limits, and even that one is mostly aimed at Donald Trump. She doesn't even mention the words 'Joe Biden' in her whole screed.

Needless to say, Twitter/X was not overly impressed with Lewinski's qualifications to lecture America on the Constitution.

lol activist and writer — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) November 28, 2023

Activist and Humidor* — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) November 27, 2023

Eep. Yeah, we're not going to explain that joke. You either get it or you don't, LOL.

What a blow hard. — TWEETO BANDITO (@DjptrsnMana) November 27, 2023

That's quite a mouthful. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 28, 2023

Nope. Not explaining that one either (there is an emerging pattern here).

I am pretty sure she is known better for other things rather than "activist and writer" — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) November 28, 2023

Why would anyone care about her opinion on any topic? — Not Kevin Bacon (@KevinBacon76) November 28, 2023

Again, she is entitled to hold and speak her opinions, and even write about them after all of the 'research' she did. But we're kind of scratching our heads about why any news outlets would consider her opinions newsworthy in any way. This could have been just a very long tweet.

I don't diss other women as a general rule almost wo exception, but is Monica aware that there is a "constitutional ammendment" regarding kissing (et. al) another woman's husband.



I too am an "activist" Thank you for reading my op-ed. — Jeanne Polydoris (@JPolydoris) November 28, 2023

Hey, now let's not completely dismiss Lewinski here. After all, it's not like she's the only person who gained fame and station through certain ... activities.

this is exactly how @VP got her position — Vinny🇺🇸🪖🐊 (@FLVinny) November 28, 2023

Ouch. Mega-ouch.

I think we're done here. But thank you for your opinions, Monica Lewinski. We'll be sure to file them away in the appropriate place. Like, say, under a desk or something.

