Pro-Palestine Protesters (Fans of Hamas) Harass Israeli Eurovision Star, Hamas Attack Survivor

Every year, Eurovision hosts a talent contest and countries from all over send people to represent them. Today, Israel's contestant arrived at the competition. This contestant was also a victim of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. So, how do Pro-Palestine protestors choose to deal with that information? This way:

Advertisement

🚨Pro-Hams protests in Basel, "welcoming" Eurovision delegations from Israel and other countries pic.twitter.com/6EvPumFJeX — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 11, 2025

As if they haven't terrorized this person enough. This is the group the Left loves. These are the people taking over college campuses.

Remember, the Palestinians have lost their war for independence/statehood/whatever at least a dozen times since 1948.



They cannot win now.



Their continued refusal to make peace is immoral. https://t.co/Y6WJ5XdT4J — Matt Cover (@MattCover) May 11, 2025

They can't accept they lost.

These people are literally pro-murder and pro-rape. https://t.co/5I5qvwbpZJ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 11, 2025

Imagine greeting a Nova survivor like this (which is what Israel's EV contestant is). I don't know how you even muster the will to be so evil in public. https://t.co/6dNGmIWXzs — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 11, 2025

They are soulless, immoral ghouls. They are the worst of humanity. There is no other way to describe it.

This is how evil the "pro-Palestine" movement is. They greet Nova survivor @Eurovision entrant Yuval Raphael, dressed like Hamas terrorists who killed her friends and tried to kill her.



Maybe promote peaceful coexistence instead of hateful bigotry? Just a thought. https://t.co/32Ph4k9qhe — University of Rochester Jewish Alumni & Affiliates (@UofRJews) May 11, 2025

look carefully,europe .... today is israel. tomorrow is all the rest of the christianity countries... — isaac gottlib (@ElramRamot) May 11, 2025

It's probably too far gone in Europe at this point. Maybe we can stop it in America. It's not looking good though.

Islamonazis demonstrate their Jew-hatred in Basel.



There, fixed it. — 100pessimistisk 🇸🇪🇬🇧 (@hel_pessimist) May 11, 2025

Good job nazi dogs . They know who the Israeli representative is and that she knows what they exactly do and what they support . Camon yuval Raphael show their ugly faces by singing and getting to an high place — עמית ינוקא amit yanuka (@amit67yanuka) May 11, 2025

All of the good people of America are cheering on Yuval!

During the opening ceremony of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael faced a threatening gesture from a protester, who mimed a throat-slitting motion. The incident occurred as Raphael walked the turquoise carpet, accompanied by a… pic.twitter.com/FLa0vMAGbM — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) May 11, 2025

It gets worse! As she was introduced, an audience member made a threatening gesture at Yuval. These people are sick.

Advertisement

Katja celebrating someone who did a slit throat gesture towards Yuval



And getting 1K likes aka support of that



Yall dont really support Palestine do you? pic.twitter.com/sKV0HUX0jC — Omri Hochman 🇮🇱 עומרי הוכמן (@Omri_Hochman) May 11, 2025

It's been two hours since Eurovision started and we've already had a guy threatening to slit the throats of Yuval Raphael. 'Peaceful protests.' — Political Jew 🇮🇱🎗️🏴 (@PoliticalJewTT) May 11, 2025

There is no peace with supporters of terrorist groups like Hamas.