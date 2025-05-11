Pro-Palestine Protesters (Fans of Hamas) Harass Israeli Eurovision Star, Hamas Attack Survivor

MOTHER'S DAY: Watch Actor Walton Goggins Honor His Mom In Touching SNL Monologue
justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Every year, Eurovision hosts a talent contest and countries from all over send people to represent them. Today, Israel's contestant arrived at the competition. This contestant was also a victim of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. So, how do Pro-Palestine protestors choose to deal with that information? This way: 

Advertisement

As if they haven't terrorized this person enough. This is the group the Left loves. These are the people taking over college campuses.

They can't accept they lost. 

They are soulless, immoral ghouls. They are the worst of humanity. There is no other way to describe it. 

Advertisement

It's probably too far gone in Europe at this point. Maybe we can stop it in America. It's not looking good though.

All of the good people of America are cheering on Yuval!

It gets worse! As she was introduced, an audience member made a threatening gesture at Yuval. These people are sick.

Advertisement

There is no peace with supporters of terrorist groups like Hamas.

Tags: GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

