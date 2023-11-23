Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Has a Take on Thanksgiving and Whoa Nellie, Is It a Doozie (Watch)

Some holidays can be rough on people, that's no secret. While most people enjoy the celebrations of Thanksgiving (and Christmas next month), it can be difficult on many who are struggling, or who feel alone, or, in the case of ESPN's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, those who just don't like being around other people.

Russo has always been known for his kind of outrageous takes and the frenetic way in which he delivers them. Let's be honest, that's what has made him famous over the years. But he took it to another level this week on ESPN's First Take program with his rant about Thanksgiving that had half of Twitter laughing out loud, half of Twitter asking, 'What is wrong with you?', and, in many cases, both. Watch:

The only thing Dog hates more than people is Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/VqZdPqYuHb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2023

Dude. LOL. Have you considered decaf?

Let's be very clear: we don't want to take this too seriously. Russo is obviously doing a 'bit.' And he's pretty good at it, judging by the laughs he was getting from his co-hosts (and the reactions on Twitter). By all indications, he is very appreciative of his family and his kids. At the same time, what he said did resonate with some people.

“YOU CAN HAVE MY FAMILY!!” 😂 — Mills (@MillManner) November 22, 2023

The Lavelle family of Rye makes ESPN today. Maybe not exactly how you imagined it @declanlavelle_! https://t.co/L0VbuNAE9v — Josh Thomson (@JoshThomson22) November 22, 2023

Yes, we're kind of wondering how Russo's in-laws reacted to this tirade. Then again, they've been his in-laws for nearly 30 years, so we imagine they're used to it.

He should retire from sports broadcasting and do comedy instead cuz this low-key funny as hell lmao https://t.co/LYFKz6FwHQ — Jared ❌cCANNON SZN 🏒 (@TheATLGoon) November 22, 2023

Comedian Denis Leary has long had the market cornered on speeches like this one, but we think Russo might be able to give him a run for his money.

Only Mad Dog would be angry about Thanksgiving 🤣 https://t.co/aFBHmISkBV — Johnny Montalbano (@MontalbanoNY) November 22, 2023

Priceless. I have a new appreciation for Mad dog🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/WJXBvRXqHO — PittsburghBilly (@BillyPittsburgh) November 22, 2023

Yelling louder than Stephen A is insane 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cwN6A4m924 — 🥁 (@SolooDoloDomo) November 23, 2023

This is true. We did not think it was humanly possible to yell louder or be more unhinged than Stephen A. Smith.

I always wondered how strong his coke tolerance is? — Paul_Kennedy (@KennedyMarlinFS) November 22, 2023

LOL. However much he had, we'd suggest halving it. At least. Lots of people also suggested gummies for what ails him.

🤣 the fact that he does this with a slight smirk let’s you know he knows he’s putting on a show. https://t.co/UwHhj397sn — Doop (@djdoop) November 22, 2023

Of course, he is. That is what most sports talk on TV is these days: just a show. The more off the rails, the better.

Setting the bar so low for guys named Chris Russo that I can’t help but shine https://t.co/WDpYENtNTs — Chris Russo (@c23roo) November 22, 2023

HA. It can't be easy sharing the same name as the Mad Dog.

Still, while we can recognize the humor here, and maybe even identify with his misanthropy a little bit, others thought he should be a little more focused on the 'thanks' part of Thanksgiving.

As someone who has no family to be with & will be eating a Turkey tv dinner tomorrow, this guy needs a wake up call and not be so ungrateful. I’ll trade places with him any day. — Zambor (@zambor0209) November 22, 2023

Hugs to anyone and everyone who will be spending this day without company, especially if not by choice.

Don't be Mad Dog.



Appreciate the hell out of family if you've got it. https://t.co/d3S0Jw38Bi — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) November 22, 2023

Truer words were never spoken. We thank Russo for the laughs he provided during Thanksgiving week, but we hope most people will enjoy being around the people who love them most.

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Even you, Mad Dog Russo. Enjoy your football.

***

