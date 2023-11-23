Say It Isn't So: Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against Music Partner John...
'Indisputable Facts'? The Intercept Gets Heat For Steaming Hot Take on Israel and...
Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is...
Make Twitter Fun Again: OK Dept. Of Wildlife Tweets About Watching For Deer,...
ABC News Has Another Reason to Loathe the Agenda-Pushing Media With This Reminder...
James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and...
Tom Nichols Ushers in Thanksgiving By Insulting Millions of Americans
PERFECT! Community Notes Dunks on Karine Jean-Pierre's Thanksgiving 'Savings' Gaslighting
He's Gonna CRY! Adam Kinzinger Brings a Knife to a Gunfight with Kari...
Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs
AP: Pope Francis Hosts a Luncheon at the Vatican for Group of Transgender...
Ruth Buzzi GETS IT: A Celebrity's Job is to Entertain, NOT to Tell...
ABC News: Israel Violates Ceasefire That Hasn't Started Yet
CNN Leaves Out Why Mother's Daughter Was an Israeli Prisoner

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Has a Take on Thanksgiving and Whoa Nellie, Is It a Doozie (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on November 23, 2023
AngieArtist

Some holidays can be rough on people, that's no secret. While most people enjoy the celebrations of Thanksgiving (and Christmas next month), it can be difficult on many who are struggling, or who feel alone, or, in the case of ESPN's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, those who just don't like being around other people. 

Advertisement

Russo has always been known for his kind of outrageous takes and the frenetic way in which he delivers them. Let's be honest, that's what has made him famous over the years. But he took it to another level this week on ESPN's First Take program with his rant about Thanksgiving that had half of Twitter laughing out loud, half of Twitter asking, 'What is wrong with you?', and, in many cases, both. Watch: 

Dude. LOL. Have you considered decaf? 

Let's be very clear: we don't want to take this too seriously. Russo is obviously doing a 'bit.' And he's pretty good at it, judging by the laughs he was getting from his co-hosts (and the reactions on Twitter). By all indications, he is very appreciative of his family and his kids. At the same time, what he said did resonate with some people.

Yes, we're kind of wondering how Russo's in-laws reacted to this tirade. Then again, they've been his in-laws for nearly 30 years, so we imagine they're used to it. 

Recommended

Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is US Marine
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Comedian Denis Leary has long had the market cornered on speeches like this one, but we think Russo might be able to give him a run for his money. 

This is true. We did not think it was humanly possible to yell louder or be more unhinged than Stephen A. Smith. 

LOL. However much he had, we'd suggest halving it. At least. Lots of people also suggested gummies for what ails him. 

Of course, he is. That is what most sports talk on TV is these days: just a show. The more off the rails, the better. 

HA. It can't be easy sharing the same name as the Mad Dog. 

Still, while we can recognize the humor here, and maybe even identify with his misanthropy a little bit, others thought he should be a little more focused on the 'thanks' part of Thanksgiving. 

Advertisement

Hugs to anyone and everyone who will be spending this day without company, especially if not by choice. 

Truer words were never spoken. We thank Russo for the laughs he provided during Thanksgiving week, but we hope most people will enjoy being around the people who love them most. 

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone. Even you, Mad Dog Russo. Enjoy your football. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CRAZY ESPN FUNNY THANKSGIVING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is US Marine
Amy Curtis
Say It Isn't So: Daryl Hall Gets Restraining Order Against Music Partner John Oates Amid Ongoing Lawsuit
Amy Curtis
'Indisputable Facts'? The Intercept Gets Heat For Steaming Hot Take on Israel and Gaza
Amy Curtis
Make Twitter Fun Again: OK Dept. Of Wildlife Tweets About Watching For Deer, Hilarity Ensues
Amy Curtis
James Woods MASHES Brian Stelter's Taters for Writing an Entire THREAD Whining and Crying About Fox News
Sam J.
Memesgiving: Feasting on Thanksgiving Belly Laughs
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Journalist Gets Community Noted, Mocked For Claiming Video of American-Israeli Solider Is US Marine Amy Curtis
Advertisement