Priorities: FBI Halted Child Predator Investigation to Dedicate Resources to Jan. 6 Trespassers

Remember when the FBI were the good guys? Those were good times. Then again, that may have only been the case in movies and television. In reality, the FBI has scandals going back decades, but at least we used to be able to count on them to go after child sexual predators.

Advertisement

Not anymore, it would appear.

In a stunning report this week from The Daily Wire, Luke Rosiak details how, in 2021, the FBI Washington Field Office dropped a slam-dunk investigation into a man living in the DC area who was seeking to have sex with minor children. Why halt the case? To focus their resources on people who attended the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol.

Well, guess what? That same man was arrested two years later living with a 10-year-old boy in his house, who he was molesting.

FBI's Washington Field Office explicitly made the decision to let a child pornographer go free to focus on January 6 defendants, they admitted in court docs.



He went on to be caught with a 10-year old boy by authorities in Alaska.https://t.co/ctSXrW04RQ — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 17, 2023

It is important to note that it is not Rosiak who is accusing the FBI of doing this. It is the FBI admitting that they did this, both in court documents released after the man's 2023 arrest and in a statement they released to The Daily Wire.

On December 2, 2020, an internet user with the screen name 'gayboy69freak' messaged an undercover agent with the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who was posing as a father pimping out his 9-year-old son, and told him that he wanted to travel to D.C. to have sex with the boy. The man also sent the agent a video of 'a prepubescent minor male being anally penetrated by an adult male’s erect penis.' His IP address led the FBI to Brogan Welsh of Glenn Allen, Virginia. What appears to be a slam-dunk case against a child predator was abruptly abandoned just one month later. 'On January 6, 2021, FBI, Washington Field Office, [decided] this investigation was halted due to events that occurred at the United States Capitol Building that day,' court documents say.

Rosiak reports that the man was only arrested in 2023 because Alaska field agents discovered messages from him on the phone of another person they were looking into in an unrelated case.

'The investigation has revealed that a 10-year-old boy was, in fact, residing at the residence belonging to Welsh,' the agents wrote. In other words, because the FBI called off the dogs even after Welsh sent child porn to an FBI agent, he appears to have gone on to molest a 10-year-old.

The FBI acknowledged that “In the immediate aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, WFO resources were surged to support the FBI’s response and investigation.”



It would not say how many other criminal investigations were halted, or what types of cases. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) November 17, 2023

We're not sure we could even imagine any dereliction of duty from the FBI greater than what the Washington Field Office admitted in this case. And we're not alone in that assessment.

This is sickening and enraging. Every single FBI manager - from Wray down - who prioritized J6 over CHILD RAPE needs to pay for the abuse of this 10-year-old boy. They had this monster cold on Dec 17, 2020. And they let him roam free to abuse children for three years. Because… https://t.co/qNODsQ08A2 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 17, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a similar reaction on Twitter.

This should be grounds for removal of every single FBI official, agent, employee involved in allowing a child predator to go free in order to target Jan 6th protesters.

Starting at the top with Chris Wray! https://t.co/kSLI7nz86L — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

What's worse, there have been whistleblowers who have said very much the same thing, but Merrick Garland's Department of Justice has been busy trying to discredit any FBI whistleblowers.

Our whistleblowers told us over a year ago that the FBI was taking agents off child abuse cases to pursue January 6th cases.



See here: https://t.co/DfFfKwOPTB



Turns out, it just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/RDvKSQ4CFm — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) November 17, 2023

Disgusting story—this is completely the responsibility of Chris Wray and former WFO chief Steven D’Antuono. How many more cases like this? https://t.co/uF1igc9nco — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 17, 2023

There is no saying, for now, how many other children may have been put in danger or abused due to the FBI's knowing negligence, but this is almost certainly not a lone case.

The conclusion many people have reached seems difficult to dispute at this point.

The FBI needs to be defunded and dismantled. We need to start from scratch. In its current form, it’s a menace to the republic. https://t.co/BmZS1WbS48 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) November 17, 2023

Abolish the FBI https://t.co/XgbuFTzScz — Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) November 17, 2023

The corrupt FBI must be shattered and scattered. https://t.co/8ceV7k71PG — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) November 18, 2023

At the very minimum, the entire Washington Field Office needs to be fired. Oh, and maybe rescind that $300 million they were just granted by Congress for a shiny new headquarters. It doesn't appear that there is any useful purpose for that office anymore.

Advertisement

***