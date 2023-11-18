Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Affirming Care'

When most people think of Planned Parenthood, they think of abortion ... oh, excuse us, 'reproductive rights' (which basically just means abortion). Whether you support or oppose them, there is little denying that this is what they are known for, far and above anything else they might say they do.

Advertisement

But hang on, everyone. Because Planned Parenthood is branching out. On Nov. 17, they posted this meme to Twitter, announcing another 'mission statement':

And don’t you forget it 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/BWwhIGG0pB — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 17, 2023

Isn't it funny how they always say 'gender-affirming care' but never explain what that phrase means?

Chemically castrating and cutting the healthy body parts off children isn’t healthcare. And don’t you forget it. — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 17, 2023

That would be difficult to fit on a hoodie, we suppose. But Twitter has got them covered there too.

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/NXrmkOXGJD — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) November 17, 2023

OK, to be honest, Planned Parenthood has been focused on so-called 'trans rights' for a while now. But that emphasis has only grown stronger in recent years, especially since the Supreme Court Dobbs decision. There's a reason for that. Riley Gaines, Moms for Liberty, and many others were very clear about what that reason is.

Planned Parenthood realized chemical and medical castration makes 100x the money abortions ever even thought about raking in.



They don't follow red or blue; they follow green https://t.co/JvSwdBR3CI — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 18, 2023

Abortion, as horrible as it is, is a one-time procedure (with very little aftercare from Planned Parenthood). If you take a child and convince them they are a different sex, you get a patient dependent on expensive medical procedures, hormones, and other drugs for LIFE. That means lots of full coffers for Planned Parenthood for decades to come.

Planned Parenthood’s profits have tanked since the overturning of Roe v Wade so now they’ve turned to peddling child sterilization and mutilation. And don’t you forget it. https://t.co/t2RP9os8nQ — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 17, 2023

Planned Parenthood is making a ton of money off of “gender affirming care.”



The puberty blocker to lifelong medical patient pipeline is profitable, isn’t it @PPFA? https://t.co/gAKTa0Y8bt — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 17, 2023

It's all about those revenue streams. And there aren't many more profitable than the abuse of children.

Planned Parenthood is now one of the largest providers of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers to children.



If they can't butcher children in the womb, they'll drug and butcher them after they're born. https://t.co/PvemIWMZJd — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 17, 2023

Sterilization is more efficient than abortion. @ppfa is a death cult. https://t.co/Aw6rxUyrXV — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 18, 2023

If we stick "is health care" to the end of anything, by God, we can get government funding for it and shame anyone who is against it! https://t.co/t76JvYault — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 17, 2023

You have to admit, it's a pretty good grift. Maybe we should try out 'Defunding Planned Parenthood is Health Care.' That would fit pretty well on a hoodie. And it would be far more accurate.

The tide is already turning on so-called gender affirming care. Planned Parenthood has chosen the wrong side of history…consistently. https://t.co/pKCNNPSCft — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

They do love to deny the stated purpose of their founder, Margaret Sanger, don't they?

We hope Olohan is right here, and we do see plenty of evidence that she is in the pushback against so-called 'gender-affirming care.' But it's a cash cow for Planned Parenthood and many in the medical establishment. And when you come after people's wallets, they will fight you tooth and nail. We hope everyone who wants to protect kids from this is up for that fight.





***