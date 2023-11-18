Follow the Money: Riley Gaines, Others Explain Why Planned Parenthood Supports 'Gender-Affirming Care'

Dem Rep. Raskin Tells Wolf Blitzer Why Feds Didn't Want Speaker Johnson to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on November 18, 2023
Meme / screenshot

When most people think of Planned Parenthood, they think of abortion ... oh, excuse us, 'reproductive rights' (which basically just means abortion). Whether you support or oppose them, there is little denying that this is what they are known for, far and above anything else they might say they do.

But hang on, everyone. Because Planned Parenthood is branching out. On Nov. 17, they posted this meme to Twitter, announcing another 'mission statement': 

Isn't it funny how they always say 'gender-affirming care' but never explain what that phrase means? 

That would be difficult to fit on a hoodie, we suppose. But Twitter has got them covered there too.

OK, to be honest, Planned Parenthood has been focused on so-called 'trans rights' for a while now. But that emphasis has only grown stronger in recent years, especially since the Supreme Court Dobbs decision. There's a reason for that. Riley Gaines, Moms for Liberty, and many others were very clear about what that reason is. 

Abortion, as horrible as it is, is a one-time procedure (with very little aftercare from Planned Parenthood). If you take a child and convince them they are a different sex, you get a patient dependent on expensive medical procedures, hormones, and other drugs for LIFE. That means lots of full coffers for Planned Parenthood for decades to come. 

It's all about those revenue streams. And there aren't many more profitable than the abuse of children. 

You have to admit, it's a pretty good grift. Maybe we should try out 'Defunding Planned Parenthood is Health Care.' That would fit pretty well on a hoodie. And it would be far more accurate.

They do love to deny the stated purpose of their founder, Margaret Sanger, don't they? 

We hope Olohan is right here, and we do see plenty of evidence that she is in the pushback against so-called 'gender-affirming care.' But it's a cash cow for Planned Parenthood and many in the medical establishment. And when you come after people's wallets, they will fight you tooth and nail. We hope everyone who wants to protect kids from this is up for that fight.


***

