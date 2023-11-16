That's Gonna' Leave a Mark: Antony Blinken Winces at Biden Calling Xi a Dictator (Watch)

On Nov. 16, President Biden delivered remarks from California regarding Chinese President Xi's visit to the United States and also regarding the Israeli war against Hamas terrorists who attacked them on Oct. 7. After his prepared remarks, Biden took questions from the press.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Antony Blinken probably wishes he hadn't.

Biden worked his way through a few questions before his personal Easter Bunny, Karine Jean-Pierre, brought the questions to a close when Biden struggled a little bit with a question about 'ceasefire.' But she didn't whisk him away fast enough. A final question was lobbed in about President Xi and we're pretty sure it gave Blinken an aneurysm. Watch:

Blinken's face after Joe Biden calls Chinese President Xi a "dictator" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XqjQU9FmZd — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 16, 2023

LOL. There is a funny scene from The Simpsons when Ralph Wiggum had a crush on Lisa and she had to put him down the hard way. We're pretty sure Blinken re-enacted that scene perfectly today.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Simpsons always nail it. Or at least, they used to.

But kudos to whoever was working that camera to focus on Blinken rather than Biden for that question. The reaction is priceless.

Weekly clips of nothing but Blinken being horrified watching Biden deliver remarks could be the #1 show in the land. https://t.co/t9mvPv99D6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 16, 2023

I really want to play poker with this Blinken guy https://t.co/kqEUn8FOCW — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) November 16, 2023

They don't call him 'Poker Face Tony' Blinken for nothing! https://t.co/pY8gDuKblm — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) November 16, 2023

We're pretty sure it would be effortless to tell when Blinken was holding a 2 and 7, off-suit, in a game of Hold 'Em.

We’re going to get three weeks of walking this statement back. https://t.co/RYS1erLWtJ — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 16, 2023

Oh, you can count on that. And it's a shame since this answer was the first sensible thing anyone in the administration (or Gavin Newsom) has said about Xi in years.

1st cool thing Biden has said in a decade and everyone's dunking on him. — Fox Fire (@RutRemy) November 16, 2023

Of course, Biden has never been known for his timing. And Blinken felt it ... hard.

Someone needs to add Simon & Garfunkel's The Sound of Silence to this clip. Fits perfectly LOL — Socrates McGoat (@Anonymo33587561) November 16, 2023

HA. 'Hello, darkness my old friend ...'

Others had some interesting ideas about what this might mean for the 2024 election.

😂😂😂

They are definitely gonna replace him after this one. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) November 16, 2023

Your up Newsom! 😂



(There’s no way they run him again!) https://t.co/wuMps1btL5 — 🍁Kristi🍁 (@TheyCallMeNans) November 16, 2023

Rumors are unconfirmed about whether Gov. Newsom was seen visibly drooling and vigorously rubbing his hands together off-stage.

Anyone who thinks the democrats are going to run Biden in 2024 is delusional. https://t.co/9f6URF0rJR — Queen of Donuts (@DonutsQueen2) November 16, 2023

Advertisement

Blinken knows: one can only be a dictator if he (or she!) comes from the Dictator region of France. Xi is just a sparkling autocrat. https://t.co/sdG6ou4L7T — Michael “In A Move Likely To Anger China” Mazza (@mike_mazza) November 16, 2023

We may or may not have shot milk out of our nose at that one, LOL.

Since Jason Howerton started us off with this comedy gold, we'll let him have the last word:

It's amazing that it's taken nearly 4 years for Joe Biden to tell the truth and when he does it's the absolute worst time to do so (as we try to avert WW3) — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 16, 2023

Welp. That's our Joey.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!