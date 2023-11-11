Robert Francis O'Rourke Says Biden Is 'Failing Us,' But You'll Never Guess Why

The long knives are well and truly coming out now in droves for Joe Biden.

Or, in this case, the long skateboards?

Earlier this week, everyone's favorite Sk8r Boi, Robert Francis O'Rourke (some people call him 'Beto' but we're not sure why since that is not his name) spoke at Harvard University -- because of course, Harvard -- about the 2024 election and warned Biden that 'unexcited' voters are 'leaving his brand in droves.'

Beto O’Rourke says Democrats ‘unexcited’ about Biden: ‘Really failing us’ https://t.co/2VU5gf7zF3 pic.twitter.com/SDfVDsBqzI — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2023

That's right. The man who has lost three elections in Texas is now lecturing his friends about how to win elections. You can't make it up.

If anyone knows what unexcited Democrats look like it’s Beto O’Rourke — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 11, 2023

But wait ... it gets better. Wait until you hear the reason why O'Rourke thinks Biden is failing.

The ex-congressman took particular issue with the 80-year-old president’s efforts to bar migrants from applying for asylum if they cross the border illegally, referring to the Biden administration policy as an “asylum ban” during an event at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School. 'The asylum ban that we see makes it so hard for people to lawfully, safely and in an orderly fashion come to this country when they cannot stay in their own,' he added.

Hang on. We're still rolling our eyes at 'asylum ban.' Why do Democrats always say things are banned that are not banned?

But you heard him folks. It's not the failing economy. It's not the inflation. It's not the world on the brink of World War III. It's not even the explosion of violence against Jews that the Biden administration is implicitly approving.

Biden is failing because he's not letting enough illegal immigrants into the country. Amazing that this man can't win an election in Texas, isn't it?

Does a 3-time loser qualify as a “political gadfly?” — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) November 11, 2023

We think it qualifies him as honorary President of Earth, like his fellow multiple failure Stacey Abrams.

Says the lifelong loser. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 11, 2023

Ahoy, captain of chuckles! Your ship is about to set sail on the laughter sea, guided by the stars of positivity and well-being. — Makes You Laugh 🦇 (@MakesYouLaughPg) November 11, 2023

Yes, if nothing else, we suppose we should thank O'Rourke for some laughs. At his expense, sure, but still laughs.

Fact: If anyone knows about failure it is Skateboard Bob. https://t.co/0ixa8j6VYp — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 11, 2023

Cue the “When you’ve lost Beto …” eulogies. https://t.co/9FfrUs0Mf3 — Cruadin (@cruadin) November 11, 2023

Ever the leader, O'Rourke is now saying the things that countless influencers in the Democrat party have been saying for weeks. He's edgy that way.

Things must be really bad then when someone like the “Fake Mexican and REAL Pendejo” Beto says this…. — Yamil R. Sued (@Yamil_Sued) November 11, 2023

Other users on Twitter/X took the opportunity to remind people about some of O'Rourke's greatest hits (not counting the skateboard).

Beto is a furry. — Chunk (@chunkage) November 11, 2023

LOL.

Rebecca Carnes is not impressed — Free Soil Midwesterner 🌽🌽🌽 🍊 (@PrairiePete949) November 11, 2023

Ooh, deep cut. If you don't remember Rebecca Carnes, she is the woman from Newtown, CT, who called O'Rourke out in public for trying to exploit the Sandy Hook shooting:

That's gotta sting.

Remember when Beto wrote a book fanaticizing about killing children? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 11, 2023

Yep. We 'member. That's gotta sting even more.

Of course, there is one other possibility of why O'Rourke is now getting on the bandwagon of throwing Joe Biden under the bus.

HA. Republicans would never be so lucky.





***

