Robert Francis O'Rourke Says Biden Is 'Failing Us,' But You'll Never Guess Why

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on November 11, 2023
AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

The long knives are well and truly coming out now in droves for Joe Biden. 

Or, in this case, the long skateboards?

Earlier this week, everyone's favorite Sk8r Boi, Robert Francis O'Rourke (some people call him 'Beto' but we're not sure why since that is not his name) spoke at Harvard University -- because of course, Harvard -- about the 2024 election and warned Biden that 'unexcited' voters are 'leaving his brand in droves.' 

That's right. The man who has lost three elections in Texas is now lecturing his friends about how to win elections. You can't make it up. 

But wait ... it gets better. Wait until you hear the reason why O'Rourke thinks Biden is failing. 

The ex-congressman took particular issue with the 80-year-old president’s efforts to bar migrants from applying for asylum if they cross the border illegally, referring to the Biden administration policy as an “asylum ban” during an event at the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School.

'The asylum ban that we see makes it so hard for people to lawfully, safely and in an orderly fashion come to this country when they cannot stay in their own,' he added.

Hang on. We're still rolling our eyes at 'asylum ban.' Why do Democrats always say things are banned that are not banned?

But you heard him folks. It's not the failing economy. It's not the inflation. It's not the world on the brink of World War III. It's not even the explosion of violence against Jews that the Biden administration is implicitly approving. 

Biden is failing because he's not letting enough illegal immigrants into the country. Amazing that this man can't win an election in Texas, isn't it? 

We think it qualifies him as honorary President of Earth, like his fellow multiple failure Stacey Abrams. 

Yes, if nothing else, we suppose we should thank O'Rourke for some laughs. At his expense, sure, but still laughs. 

Ever the leader, O'Rourke is now saying the things that countless influencers in the Democrat party have been saying for weeks. He's edgy that way. 

Other users on Twitter/X took the opportunity to remind people about some of O'Rourke's greatest hits (not counting the skateboard). 

LOL.

Ooh, deep cut. If you don't remember Rebecca Carnes, she is the woman from Newtown, CT, who called O'Rourke out in public for trying to exploit the Sandy Hook shooting: 

That's gotta sting. 

Yep. We 'member. That's gotta sting even more. 

Of course, there is one other possibility of why O'Rourke is now getting on the bandwagon of throwing Joe Biden under the bus. 

HA. Republicans would never be so lucky. 


***

