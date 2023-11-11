Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloyalty'

Today is Veterans Day. And this weekend, America celebrates this holiday to show our respect, love, and admiration for all of those who have served our nation honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Apparently, the Biden DOJ didn't get that memo.

In an explosive new report from Kerry Picket at The Washington Times, more whistleblowers have come out within the FBI, alleging that the FBI persecuted agents for their political beliefs, and targeted those with former military service.

EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblowers: FBI officials singled out agents who were former military for anti-Trump retaliation - https://t.co/iJedNZRpyR - @washtimes — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) November 10, 2023

The Marine Corps and other military veterans at the FBI are being accused of being disloyal to the U.S. because they fit the profile of a supporter of former President Donald Trump, according to two new disclosures sent to lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.



The whistleblowers said FBI Security Division Deputy Assistant Director Jeffrey Veltri and Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins specifically went after bureau employees who served as Marines or in other military branches.

You read that correctly. Disloyalty. Aimed at people who swore an oath to protect and defend the United States, at the cost of their lives, if necessary.

Disgraceful.

Here are some additional details about the whistleblower allegations:

They retaliated against the agents by stripping them of security clearance, which sidelines them on the job and pushes them toward the exit, according to the disclosures.



Ms. Perkins and Mr. Veltri [Deputy Assistant Director Jeffrey Veltri and Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins] also considered not wearing masks, refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination, and participating in religious activities showed that an employee was a 'right-wing radical and disloyal to the United States.'



Ms. Perkins attempted to revoke a security clearance of a bureau employee she knew was a Marine veteran, but information showed that the initial allegations against the employee were unfounded.

Two of the agents targeted for their military service were Kyle Seraphin and Garret O'Boyle. O'Boyle's case in particular is just astounding and horrifying.

Mr. O’Boyle lost his security clearance after he testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s panel that is investigating the weaponization of the federal government. His security clearance was suspended in September 2022 over allegations he had leaked information about a criminal investigation to Project Veritas that FBI officials said 'compromised the case.' Mr. O’Boyle ended up homeless after he lost his security clearance and was suspended without pay, according to the disclosures.



'Clark bragged to at least one other FBI employee in SecD that he was going to really ‘screw’ O’Boyle,' the disclosure said.

What's so much worse is that they did this to O'Boyle despite knowing that the 'leak to Project Veritas' allegation against him was not true.

Mr. Clark and Ms. Perkins likely knew he did not pass the information to Project Veritas or other news media, according to the disclosure.



“At the time, the Security Division suspended FBI employee Garret O’Boyle, the supervisor in charge of O’Boyle’s Case, Sean Clark, had… https://t.co/zJLJpCxddQ — Kerry Picket (@KerryPicket) November 10, 2023

And people wonder why the calls to 'disband the FBI' keep growing.

This behavior by FBI officials is yet another example of their evil. They left an FBI agent and his family homeless while forbidding him to get any other job. That's tyrannical oppression, and it's totally political.



The head of this snake must be cut off. Fire them all. https://t.co/wN51qHy1hX — Dan Quakkelaar (@quakkelaar) November 11, 2023

My gosh this is absolutely horrifying! The FBI is the most corrupt organization in America! What they did to Mr. O’Boyle and his family is such a disgrace! I pray he wins his lawsuit against the FBI! One thing is for sure, WRAY NEEDS TO GO! — DawnG (@dawngpsalm63) November 11, 2023

Seraphin himself also responded on Twitter to the report.

The @FBI has put evil people in charge of the most administrative of tasks. They people came at the #Suspendables in unlawful ways which we continue to reveal. God bless the #whistleblowers and @KerryPicket for covering this story.@GOBactual @RealStevefriend @dbongino… https://t.co/PRTS0MLXBW pic.twitter.com/wdycTe27eJ — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) November 10, 2023

People who swore to lay down their lives for America have questionable loyalty to the country?



They are purging and rebuilding an @FBI with people willing to roll over their own countrymen. https://t.co/jdmv8YOR4p — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) November 10, 2023

It's becoming difficult to dispute that this is, indeed, the objective.

The FBI is the enemy of freedom, Christopher Wray is a traitor. https://t.co/yRw3txcht9 — William Benford (@William60736669) November 10, 2023

Impeach FBI Director Wray.

Impeach Attorney General Garland.

Impeach Biden. https://t.co/k6rBnoaiMx — MikeBrugge (@mbruggelivecom1) November 10, 2023

You know the Democrats never will. They seem to love it. Unfortunately, Republicans have to win elections for this to happen, so let's hope they get their act together, and very soon.

Sometimes emojis can sum up a situation perfectly. Not always, but we think this is one of those times.

Happy Veterans' Day… — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 🚫 💉 (@ahernandez85a) November 11, 2023

The Biden administration clearly sees veterans as a political enemy, according to this whistleblower report (as well as lots of other evidence). Our veterans deserve our utmost regard and gratitude for their service. They are getting the opposite. And it is a shame to them and to our nation.

So, please thank a veteran this weekend. Thank every veteran. And give them all the support you can.





***

