Happy Veterans Day: Whistleblower Report Alleges FBI Targets Military Members For 'Disloyalty'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on November 11, 2023
Artist Angie

Today is Veterans Day. And this weekend, America celebrates this holiday to show our respect, love, and admiration for all of those who have served our nation honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces. 

Apparently, the Biden DOJ didn't get that memo. 

In an explosive new report from Kerry Picket at The Washington Times, more whistleblowers have come out within the FBI, alleging that the FBI persecuted agents for their political beliefs, and targeted those with former military service. 

The Marine Corps and other military veterans at the FBI are being accused of being disloyal to the U.S. because they fit the profile of a supporter of former President Donald Trump, according to two new disclosures sent to lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee.

The whistleblowers said FBI Security Division Deputy Assistant Director Jeffrey Veltri and Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins specifically went after bureau employees who served as Marines or in other military branches.

You read that correctly. Disloyalty. Aimed at people who swore an oath to protect and defend the United States, at the cost of their lives, if necessary. 

Disgraceful. 

Here are some additional details about the whistleblower allegations: 

They retaliated against the agents by stripping them of security clearance, which sidelines them on the job and pushes them toward the exit, according to the disclosures.

Ms. Perkins and Mr. Veltri [Deputy Assistant Director Jeffrey Veltri and Assistant Section Chief Dena Perkins] also considered not wearing masks, refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination, and participating in religious activities showed that an employee was a 'right-wing radical and disloyal to the United States.'

Ms. Perkins attempted to revoke a security clearance of a bureau employee she knew was a Marine veteran, but information showed that the initial allegations against the employee were unfounded.

'Police State': Julie Kelly Has Inside Story From FBI's Massive 'Urgent Manhunt' for a J6 Suspect
Doug P.
Two of the agents targeted for their military service were Kyle Seraphin and Garret O'Boyle. O'Boyle's case in particular is just astounding and horrifying.

Mr. O’Boyle lost his security clearance after he testified before the House Judiciary Committee’s panel that is investigating the weaponization of the federal government. His security clearance was suspended in September 2022 over allegations he had leaked information about a criminal investigation to Project Veritas that FBI officials said 'compromised the case.'

Mr. O’Boyle ended up homeless after he lost his security clearance and was suspended without pay, according to the disclosures.

'Clark bragged to at least one other FBI employee in SecD that he was going to really ‘screw’ O’Boyle,' the disclosure said.

What's so much worse is that they did this to O'Boyle despite knowing that the 'leak to Project Veritas' allegation against him was not true. 

And people wonder why the calls to 'disband the FBI' keep growing.

Seraphin himself also responded on Twitter to the report.

It's becoming difficult to dispute that this is, indeed, the objective.

You know the Democrats never will. They seem to love it. Unfortunately, Republicans have to win elections for this to happen, so let's hope they get their act together, and very soon.

Sometimes emojis can sum up a situation perfectly. Not always, but we think this is one of those times.  

The Biden administration clearly sees veterans as a political enemy, according to this whistleblower report (as well as lots of other evidence). Our veterans deserve our utmost regard and gratitude for their service. They are getting the opposite. And it is a shame to them and to our nation. 

So, please thank a veteran this weekend. Thank every veteran. And give them all the support you can. 


***

