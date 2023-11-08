Life ... Finds a Way: Epaulette Shark at Chicago Zoo Has An 'Immaculate Conception'

Antifa Member Gets Rude Awakening From Muslim Women
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on November 08, 2023

If you're like us, Election Day 2023 was a whirlwind of activity, both on and off Twitter/X. Between that and the other awful stories in current events (antisemitism, terrorism, inflation, politics, and the entire nightmare of horrors), we could use a little break for something inspirational. 

And what could be more inspirational than a virgin birth? 

Granted, it does come as a bit of a surprise that the new Mary is a ... shark. (Yikes.) From the New York Post: 

OK, so technically, it's called asexual reproduction, not a 'virgin birth.' To-may-to, to-mah-to. 

A shark in a Chicago zoo has made history — giving birth despite having no contact with any males.

The female epaulette shark lives in a habitat of her own at the Brookfield Zoo, located outside Chicago, where she’s lived since 2019. She hasn’t been housed with a male since her arrival, according to a press release from the zoo.

On August 23, one of the mom’s eggs hatched into a pup — only the second recorded case of an epaulette shark pup produced by asexual reproduction at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ accredited facility.

Parthenogenesis is extremely rare among vertebrates, but it has been known to happen in nature. However, this occasion did prompt some pretty funny responses on Twitter/X, so let's have some fun for a little while. 

Note to the moneylenders in the temple: it's really not a good idea to upset Jesus Shark. 

Lots of others suspected some shenanigans too. After all, the epaulette shark is nocturnal. Who knows what happens in the dark? 

LOL. If milk just shot through your nose reading that last one, you're not alone. 

But still, the religious posts were the most fun. 

Aww, man. We don't even have our Sharkmas tree put up yet. 

No lie, we would totally buy tickets to see 'The Passion of the Shark.'

Nor did we, but would it be a surprise in 2023? 

We cannot yet confirm that Mary is the name of Mama Shark, but it had better be. 

We were always partial to The Little Drummer Shark. 

But there was one other theory Twitter had to offer: 

OH NO. Baby Shark is a Sith Lord ... doo-doo, doo-doo, doo-doo. 

Well, we hope this was a little fun break from the madness in the real world these days. In the end though, this is just nature, doing what nature does. And it is always fascinating to us. Or, as Ian Malcolm put it: 

That it does. And it is amazing. 

But if this happens with any great whites, we're sounding the alarm and calling Captain Quint. 


***

