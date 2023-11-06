New Journalisming: NBC Laments Rural Americans Voting Republican Despite 'Improving Economy'

Gay Jewish Comedian Is Back With Another Important Message for Hamas Sympathizers
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on November 06, 2023
Journalism meme

Everyone knows by now how much the media tries to gaslight the public. It's not even news anymore when it happens. What is a little surprising is how bad they have become at it. It's almost like they don't even care (spoiler alert: they do not). 

In the latest edition of 'you may think you hate the corporate media, but you don't hate them nearly enough,' NBC News is here to instruct all of us about the 'improving economy.' And while they're at it, they're going to act aghast at the fact that none of this is going swimmingly in rural America.

Does your wallet feel improved? How about your 401k? Here is a stat in the NBC article about those 'improvements':

According to researchers at Iowa State University, rural households had to pay an extra $8,120 due to inflation in 2021 and 2022, more than the $7,480 paid by urban households in the same two years.

Wow. Only $7,480 in cities? That $0.16 the Biden administration saved everyone on Independence Day a couple of years ago doesn't look like such great shakes in that context, does it? (Also, it wasn't true). 

It makes you wonder why it's only rural Americans who are flocking even more to vote Republican.

Needless to say, NBC's effort to talk about the great economy was about as popular as a fox in a henhouse. 

We just need to lower our expectations some more, America. Somewhere in the Mariana Trench perhaps. 

LOL. It's true. The tweet remains, but the actual article headline was revised to read, 'Rural voters continue to evade Democrats.'

But let's return to the focus on 'rural voters.' Why, oh why, would they be turned off by Biden and the Democrats? 

Not to mention the 'Green New Deal' (you may know that as the 'Inflation Reduction Act,' even though it does nothing to reduce inflation) which would destroy agriculture in America. And let's not forget what has happened to fertilizer costs in the Biden administration. 

And it's not just the economy. For decades, Democrats -- and the media -- have looked down their noses at rural America. They call them stupid. They call where they live 'Flyover Country.' They want everyone to live in 15-minute cities. And, in the words of one famous person you might recall, they hate that they 'cling to their guns and their religion.'

But they're surprised that those people don't want to vote for them. The hubris is appalling. 

NBC ended their story by interviewing Dave Struthers, a pork farmer in Iowa. He kind of summed things up perfectly. 

'We’ve had higher costs and our product we produce has not risen in value correspondingly,' Struthers said. 'We’re the people that produce the food and manufacture a lot of the goods that the people on the coasts need every single day and we seem to be ignored just because we don’t have the population.'

Struthers said he was frustrated that the Biden administration had not done more to grow the biodiesel industry — and he also felt the president was pushing electric vehicles too much. He said he planned to vote for Trump in next year’s election,

'He’s not my favorite due to some personal issues of his, but I would support him,' Struthers said. 'I believe Republicans have understood the cost of regulations, the burdens of unnecessary regulations, and it seems the Democrats have always wanted to regulate and have their fingers in everything.'

Underappreciated, sneered at, frustrated, overregulated, and ignored. 

That is the leftist attitude towards rural America in a nutshell. But NBC News will continue to be shocked that the people they dislike, dislike them right back, as they should. And they will vote.

 

***

