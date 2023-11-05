Laura Loomer Tries to Ambush Christina Pushaw and Twitter Responds With Hilarious Memes

On Saturday, the Florida Republican Party held the Florida Freedom Summit, where Republican presidential candidates and other elected officials had the opportunity to speak to supporters, organizers, and other voters in the Sunshine State. The two front runners, former president Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis both attended and spoke at the event, so naturally, their staff and surrogates were in attendance as well.

But the most entertaining part of the day was not any of the candidates' speeches, it was a confrontation between two of those surrogates: DeSantis rapid response director Christina Pushaw and Trump supporter and online 'influencer' Laura Loomer.

Loomer is known to be a little obsessive in her actions, and the two have had many exchanges on Twitter/X. But she took it to a new level on Saturday as she followed Pushaw around the main hall asking DeSantis to drop out. Pushaw never spoke to her once, except for the following statement, 'I don’t talk to mentally ill, delusional, offensive people.' Watch:

MUST WATCH:



.@RonDeSantis’s Campaign Rapid Response Director @ChristinaPushaw Got LOOMERED at the @FloridaGOP Freedom Summit today where DeSantis and President Trump are both speaking. I got her right as her boss was about to take the stage. She was slacking in the corner.



I… pic.twitter.com/1K3MvMOtiT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 4, 2023

(OK, before we go any further, who turns their own name into a verb? That's pretty creepy all by itself.)

But then the fun really started online. Pushaw began by posting a hilarious response to Loomer:

This is usually the expression I have on my face when a deranged vagrant approaches me on the street to demand my attention and money. I’m from California, I’m used to this https://t.co/ZVduUaNOUx — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 4, 2023

Twitter took it from there with a meme template from DeSantis supporter Max Nordau showing Pushaw's utter exasperation with Loomer.

Please submit your best meme in the comments pic.twitter.com/EXjF4gAh69 — Max (@MaxNordau) November 4, 2023

And users responded in huge numbers, resulting in comedy gold (much of it having nothing to do with politics). Here are some of our favorites:

That meme started its own little iPhone/Android war in the replies.

HA. A little milk may have come out of our nose there. Ads on Twitter can be disturbingly weird.

Mmmmm, donuts. [Insert Homer Simpson drool noise.]

We tend to get suddenly obsessed with what's in our glove compartment when that happens.

And now we're dead. LOL.

Honestly, there are so many, we could keep going with these forever, but you can go check out more in Max Nordau's replies. For now, we'll let Pushaw herself sum up the night's entertainment:

These memes are killing me 😂 https://t.co/AusehEvAYu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 4, 2023

Us too. Something tells us this meme template isn't going away anytime soon. At least not for the remainder of the Republican primary, but probably beyond even then.

***

