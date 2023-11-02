Science Magazine Publishes Fauci Editorial about 'Lessons Learned' and X Has a Few Ideas

Ilhan Omar RAGES Because 'SOME PEOPLE Did SOME THING' Linking Her Anti-Semitism to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:40 AM on November 02, 2023
Twitchy

Tony Fauci has a pretty sweet deal going. Despite all of his documented lies during the COVID pandemic (reminder to everyone: it's over), he was able to enrich himself immensely in his time at NIH, and now gets to retire with an obscene annual pension of more than $400,000 a year. All he really has to do is shut up and he'll probably get away with everything he did. 

But of course, sociopathic narcissists are incapable of shutting up. And Fauci is no exception. In the latest issue of 'Science' Magazine [sarcastic quotation marks intentionally inserted by this writer], Fauci has penned an editorial about 'lessons learned' from the COVID pandemic. 

The sheer audacity. 

OK, first of all, what is with that picture, which is at least 20 years old? Dude, you're an old man. Just accept it. Who do you think you are, Hillary Clinton?  

Moving on, the op-ed is titled, 'What Keeps Me Up At Night.' Because of course, it is all about him (see aforementioned narcissism).

What kept me up at night was the possibility of the emergence of a brand-new pathogen, almost certainly a virus, spread by the respiratory route, with a high efficiency of transmissibility and the capability of causing considerable morbidity and mortality ... For the past three and a half years, we all have been living my worst nightmare: a deadly pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, exactly the type of virus that I most feared.

What a coincidence. The world suffered through a virus that he helped to engineer. 

We'll spare you Fauci's 'lessons.' Basically, his 'scientific lessons" are a paean to Big Pharma and his 'public health' lessons are a rehashing of 'disinformation' (notably excluding the fact that he was the biggest purveyor of it). 

Of course, X users had quite a few more ideas about the lessons we should learn from COVID. 

Fauci did the meme. 

Maybe the biggest lesson is to never allow Fauci anywhere near the realm of public health ever again. 

You can bet that Senator Paul is saving this op-ed, along will all the other documentation he has, as evidence. 

Indeed. Like, 'Don't drop the soap.'

Prison was a pretty common lesson from X users. Followed closely by, 'Never listen to this man again.'

Destruction of trust is one of the most enduring COVID outcomes. The institutional damage caused by Fauci and his peers will take decades to repair ... if it can ever be repaired at all. 

Maybe the real lesson for these institutions, and those in charge, is one as old as time itself: Don't lie. 

***

Tags: PANDEMIC FAUCI COVID

