Science Magazine Publishes Fauci Editorial about 'Lessons Learned' and X Has a Few Ideas

Tony Fauci has a pretty sweet deal going. Despite all of his documented lies during the COVID pandemic (reminder to everyone: it's over), he was able to enrich himself immensely in his time at NIH, and now gets to retire with an obscene annual pension of more than $400,000 a year. All he really has to do is shut up and he'll probably get away with everything he did.



But of course, sociopathic narcissists are incapable of shutting up. And Fauci is no exception. In the latest issue of 'Science' Magazine [sarcastic quotation marks intentionally inserted by this writer], Fauci has penned an editorial about 'lessons learned' from the COVID pandemic.

The sheer audacity.

In @ScienceTM, Anthony Fauci argues that the world must heed the harsh lessons learned from the #COVID19 pandemic—for both scientific research and public health strategy—to prepare for the inevitable emergence of the next #pandemic pathogen. https://t.co/njzoq0UOAu pic.twitter.com/is7dn5Amus — Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) November 2, 2023

OK, first of all, what is with that picture, which is at least 20 years old? Dude, you're an old man. Just accept it. Who do you think you are, Hillary Clinton?

Moving on, the op-ed is titled, 'What Keeps Me Up At Night.' Because of course, it is all about him (see aforementioned narcissism).

What kept me up at night was the possibility of the emergence of a brand-new pathogen, almost certainly a virus, spread by the respiratory route, with a high efficiency of transmissibility and the capability of causing considerable morbidity and mortality ... For the past three and a half years, we all have been living my worst nightmare: a deadly pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, exactly the type of virus that I most feared.

What a coincidence. The world suffered through a virus that he helped to engineer.

We'll spare you Fauci's 'lessons.' Basically, his 'scientific lessons" are a paean to Big Pharma and his 'public health' lessons are a rehashing of 'disinformation' (notably excluding the fact that he was the biggest purveyor of it).

Of course, X users had quite a few more ideas about the lessons we should learn from COVID.

The harsh lesson is not to allow people like Anthony Fauci to fund gain-of-function research. https://t.co/0q6uIjnIqD — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) November 2, 2023

Fauci did the meme.

Since he predicted covid 3 years before it and most likely was part of it and the plan, we can be sure he's involved with the next one to be released upon humanity. https://t.co/PJAoa9aQId — Horace FJB Head 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@HoraceHead1) November 2, 2023

Maybe the biggest lesson is to never allow Fauci anywhere near the realm of public health ever again.

Or maybe not let this psychopath dispense funds for gain of function research to China. Or anyone really. https://t.co/nA1CvfGlp9 pic.twitter.com/Y38E6HtBKN — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) November 2, 2023

Love to hear Senator @RandPaul on @ScienceMagazine covering up for the criminal who approved the grants of most papers this magazine prints. https://t.co/a2Fdh8QKBA — JEM (@JavierE44139868) November 2, 2023

You can bet that Senator Paul is saving this op-ed, along will all the other documentation he has, as evidence.

Lessons like not letting him anywhere near gain of function and health decisions for others? — Rain🦚 (@Sunshin21176498) November 2, 2023

The harsh lesson that an evil dwarf has been experimenting with biological weaponization and it was released? — Spacewad (@DavidSpacewad) November 2, 2023

I’m lookin’ for Anthony Fauci to learn a hard lesson or two. — TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) November 2, 2023

Indeed. Like, 'Don't drop the soap.'

Prison for Fauci — Taegen Carter (@CarterTaegen) November 2, 2023

Lessons learned:



- Don’t fund gain of function research

- Lockdowns are harmful

- Masks don’t work

- Novel “vaccines” do more harm than good

- Fauci belongs in prison — John Ennis | X (@john_ennis_btc) November 2, 2023

Prison for him and all those who covered for him. — Lucian (@lucianwords) November 2, 2023

Prison was a pretty common lesson from X users. Followed closely by, 'Never listen to this man again.'

Yes, we’ve learned the harsh lesson well, don’t trust Fauci, WHO, CDC, big pharma or the legacy media. — Ian (@ian1818151581) November 2, 2023

Destruction of trust is one of the most enduring COVID outcomes. The institutional damage caused by Fauci and his peers will take decades to repair ... if it can ever be repaired at all.

Maybe the real lesson for these institutions, and those in charge, is one as old as time itself: Don't lie.

***

