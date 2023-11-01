RIP General: Legendary College Basketball Coach Bobby Knight Passes at Age 83

On November 1, the college basketball world -- the sports world overall -- suffered a sad loss with the death of former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight.

Nicknamed 'The General,' Knight had a legendary career coaching at Army, Indiana, and Texas Tech. He amassed 902 wins over that career, the all-time record for wins when he retired from coaching in 1998 (he still currently stands at sixth most overall). Known mostly for his 28 years at Indiana, Knight won three national championships there, including an undefeated season in 1976, the last undefeated NCAA championship season to this day. He also went to five Final Fours with Indiana, won 11 Big Ten titles there, and coached the 1984 U.S. Olympic team to a gold medal. As a player, he also won a national championship at Ohio State.

Of course, Knight was also known for his legendary temper and eccentric personality. With a sardonic sense of humor, his post-game press conferences were often as entertaining as the games that preceded them. He was embroiled in many controversies as well, accused of choking a player, suspended for grabbing a player, suspended for throwing a chair across the court, and many other incidents. But in the end, it was his success and wit that people will remember most.

He was hospitalized earlier in 2023, but his family never disclosed the nature of the illness. Nor did they disclose a cause of death today, but simply posted a brief message on bobknight.com:







Tributes to Coach Knight have been pouring in

***

