'Does Hamas Have Immunity?' Ben Shapiro In Heated Exchange with Activist at Oxford Union (Watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 31, 2023

Woe to the person who tries to go up against Ben Shapiro in a public debate. You may get an A for courage, but you kind of get an F for lack of sound judgment. Shapiro is famous for obliterating ill-informed and ill-prepared opponents in public forums, and he will take on all comers. 

Last night was no different. At Oxford University, Shapiro was speaking at the Oxford Union (an event that, like most university appearances by Shapiro, was protested because the esteemed students at Oxford are triggered by free speech) and spoke about several topics, but obviously, the war between Israel and Hamas took center stage.

When a pro-Palestinian student rose to question Shapiro about the conflict, the results were pretty much what you'd expect. 

The quality of the video isn't stellar, but you can still see and hear the entire exchange, in which Shapiro dismantles the activist's rehearsed points one by one, methodically and calmly as he always does.

The video begins with the student trying to condemn Israel for civilian deaths in Gaza, to which Shapiro responds, 'The costs of war are terrible and horrifying. There is a vast difference in moral scope between deliberately going into a civilian area and murdering everyone you can find, and trying to kill a terrorist who is deliberately hiding beneath a civilian area, hiding their rockets in civilian areas, starving their own people ... there is a vast difference.'

'Trans Woman' Tries To Play Victim Over Being Misgendered and Matt Walsh Is Having None Of It
Grateful Calvin
The student then pointedly refuses to answer Shapiro's question about drawing a moral distinction between Hamas and Israel. Shapiro responds by rhetorically asking, 'So, does Hamas have immunity?'

Shapiro draws parallels between the Israel-Hamas war and World War II throughout the exchange. The student demonstrates her lack of historical knowledge by claiming that Great Britain never bombed civilians (to an audible gasp from the crowd). Shapiro calmly advises her that she should talk to people in Dresden about that.

Shapiro also lures the student to admit that she believes that Israel occupies 'the entirety of Palestine,' which basically means she does not recognize Israel's right to exist (none of them do). 

Shapiro is very good at getting his adversaries to say the quiet part out loud, without them even realizing it. 

That's a pretty good summary of this exchange. But there is more to come, according to Shapiro. 

We look forward to seeing that. 

 

***

