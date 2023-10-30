Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian COVID Stance

German-Israeli Shandi Louk, Whose Kidnapping by Hamas Was Subject of Viral Video, Reported...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 30, 2023
Meme

Ever since so many of the forced COVID narratives -- masks work, vaccines work, lockdowns work, keeping kids out of school works -- turned into complete nonsense at best, and deliberate lies at worst, we've been waiting for the moment that the people who pushed those lies would ask us all to forget all of that and just move on already. 

That's been going on for a while, but on Friday night, another player tried to join the 'Let It Go' chorus. Scott Galloway -- an entrepreneur, professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, and fierce advocate of mandates, lockdowns, and more -- went on Real Time with Bill Maher to make his plea.

Yeah, that's not gonna happen, buddy. And here's the kicker about why not: Because you are not sorry and you would do it again. In a heartbeat. Remember when you said this, Scott? 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That doesn't really sound like you were 'doing your best' to us. It sounds like you hated people who didn't agree with you. 

In complete fairness, Galloway did throw in the phrase, 'Let's hold each other accountable.' But something tells me, he wants a slap on the wrist for those responsible, not the decades in prison they all deserve. 

It's also important to note that in that entire clip, while Galloway did say that he was wrong, observe that he never said, 'I'm sorry.' None of them have. There is no apology to accept when none has been proffered. 

Warning that there is some very NSFW language in the tweet above if you click on it and read to the end. We won't cite that language here, but the important message of it is toward the end when Duncan says this: 

People like me were afforded NO grace, and NO forgiveness. 

Exactly. Cuomo, and his enforcers like Galloway, offered none, have never truly apologized, and do not deserve what they are requesting. 

We couldn't write this article without including Alex Berenson, one of the strongest advocates against the COVID narratives that America had throughout the pandemic. And he was punished for it. 

But Berenson, and many others like him, have the data. If the 'experts' were 'doing their best,' then why didn't they listen to any of those dissenting voices? Why did they, in fact, try to silence them?

They will never learn without true accountability. And that must come before any grace or forgiveness. 


