Nice Try, But No: NYU Professor Asks for 'Grace and Forgiveness' Over Draconian COVID Stance

Ever since so many of the forced COVID narratives -- masks work, vaccines work, lockdowns work, keeping kids out of school works -- turned into complete nonsense at best, and deliberate lies at worst, we've been waiting for the moment that the people who pushed those lies would ask us all to forget all of that and just move on already.

That's been going on for a while, but on Friday night, another player tried to join the 'Let It Go' chorus. Scott Galloway -- an entrepreneur, professor at the NYU Stern School of Business, and fierce advocate of mandates, lockdowns, and more -- went on Real Time with Bill Maher to make his plea.

"I was on the board of my kids' school during COVID. I wanted a harsher lockdown policy. In retrospect: I was wrong. The damage to kids of keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risk. But here's the bottom line: We were doing our best. But let's give a little… pic.twitter.com/8Vt2NujNKl — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 28, 2023

Yeah, that's not gonna happen, buddy. And here's the kicker about why not: Because you are not sorry and you would do it again. In a heartbeat. Remember when you said this, Scott?

SCOTT GALLOWAY (Aug 2021): You anti-vaxxers have your head up your ass if you aren't willing to take this emergency-use-authorized COVID shot. It's time to force you to take it via mandate.



SCOTT GALLOWAY (Oct 2023): Look, we were only doing our best. How about a little grace &… https://t.co/nPqJBsDLYV pic.twitter.com/L1MjTdXeDG — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) October 28, 2023

That doesn't really sound like you were 'doing your best' to us. It sounds like you hated people who didn't agree with you.

he ruined kids lives!!!! now he wants grace??? gtfohhhh — Ultraspicybae 🇮🇱 (@Buffyinnyc) October 28, 2023

In complete fairness, Galloway did throw in the phrase, 'Let's hold each other accountable.' But something tells me, he wants a slap on the wrist for those responsible, not the decades in prison they all deserve.

If they made those mistakes with grace, then grace they should receive. However, those who questioned their narrative were publicly shamed, lambasted, fired from jobs, censored, banned from communication platforms, and harassed by the government. AND don’t forget, Cuomo’s… https://t.co/UcZsnSpGeL — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) October 28, 2023

You cannot extend grace to these people because you know who they are now and what they’re willing to do to you out of irrational fear and uncertainty.



A society interested in self preservation would permanently revoke their political power. https://t.co/bZPA9GoD9T — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 28, 2023

It's also important to note that in that entire clip, while Galloway did say that he was wrong, observe that he never said, 'I'm sorry.' None of them have. There is no apology to accept when none has been proffered.

"We were doing our best. But let's give a little grace and forgiveness for the shit show that was COVID."



Your "BEST", @profgalloway??



Your "BEST" was the swift abandonment of established pandemic protocols and decades of medical science?



Your "best" was the bloodthirsty… https://t.co/DDkSo9BoTU — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) October 28, 2023

Warning that there is some very NSFW language in the tweet above if you click on it and read to the end. We won't cite that language here, but the important message of it is toward the end when Duncan says this:

People like me were afforded NO grace, and NO forgiveness.

Exactly. Cuomo, and his enforcers like Galloway, offered none, have never truly apologized, and do not deserve what they are requesting.

As damning as this quotation appears, it actually cut the worst lie @profgalloway told @billmaher - “we were all operating with imperfect information.”



By late April 2020 (not 2021), it was OBVIOUS schools should open, and not just bc the harm was so high. The risk was minimal. https://t.co/GARQHGAq8V — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 29, 2023

We couldn't write this article without including Alex Berenson, one of the strongest advocates against the COVID narratives that America had throughout the pandemic. And he was punished for it.



But Berenson, and many others like him, have the data. If the 'experts' were 'doing their best,' then why didn't they listen to any of those dissenting voices? Why did they, in fact, try to silence them?

They will never learn without true accountability. And that must come before any grace or forgiveness.





***

