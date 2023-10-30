Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson

Note: The video of the incident being reported in this story is extremely violent, graphic, and disturbing. We cannot report the story without linking to that video, but we caution people to be prepared if they decide actually to click on it and watch it. If you don't click play, you won't see anything disturbing.

Over the weekend, a tragedy shook the hockey world as former NHLer Adam Johnson died after what was initially reported as a freak horrible on-ice accident in a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson was struck in the neck by opposing player Matt Petgrave's skate and passed away later that evening. Not many outside the hockey world noticed the incident at the time (we don't think a whole lot of people even know they play professional hockey in England).

This week, however, the story has started to get noticed more widely, and for all the worst reasons. Because what was initially characterized as a 'freak accident' is starting to look like it might end up with Petgrave getting arrested and charged.

CONTENT WARNING (Graphic Video)



I apologize for taking a break from my normal content, but this incident needs exposure.



I've played hockey my whole life, I've NEVER seen anything even remotely close to this sick and gruesome.



The attacker Matt Petgrave (player in red,… https://t.co/bCvyncuoyg pic.twitter.com/ySxh6wbbGb — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) October 30, 2023

In subsequent replies below this primary tweet, Aesthetica shows the video in slow motion, and then in super slow motion. (Again, we will not show those here, but you can watch them at your discretion.) The slow-motion video clearly indicates that the injury to Johnson was not a 'freak accident,' but an intentional kick by Petgrave.

It was apparent to many that Petgrave meant to kick out at Johnson.

I try to be as fair minded as possible but.. .



While I don't see proof he intended to strike the guy in the throat he definitely threw that kick intentionally from what I can see.



If nothing else it looks to be a clear cut case of manslaughter. — Charles Lee 1911 (@Charles07788205) October 30, 2023

Hockey historian here



Freak accidents happen but this is beyond freak



I’ve never seen a skate forced upward into the air like that in any collision let alone one directed towards another players body



Legal charges need to happen and buddy deserves his day in court — Jordan B. Goldstein | Sport Philosopher (@JB_Goldstein) October 30, 2023

We should remember that this event occurred in the UK, not in the United States. Like America though, the UK has different charges available for any homicide, including murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter.

While many on Twitter were calling for murder charges, that seems premature at this time without knowing of motives, intent, or other factors. But a charge of some sort certainly seems appropriate.

Aesthetica was equally upset at how all of the media reported the story the same way: a freak accident.

Fox News joins the rest of the media running cover for Petgrave pic.twitter.com/up0aAqDRKD — Aesthetica (@Anc_Aesthetics) October 30, 2023

In fairness, when this story was first reported, there was no video available and everyone on the scene, including the police, was describing it that way. But the police are now saying that they are still investigating.

Update: Police are now investigating Adam Johnson’s tragic killing after Matthew Petgrave kicked his neck with a sharpened ice skatehttps://t.co/4CYQBs74qE https://t.co/vg0YgMyR9G pic.twitter.com/hYJk7cH7H6 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 30, 2023

(The video in the tweet below does not show anything graphic, but it does show how the leg kick does appear intentional.)

JUST IN: Police are investigating the death of hockey player Adam Johnson after he got slashed in the neck by opposing team member Matt Petgrave's skate.



Online social media users are split on whether the kick was intentional or an accident.



It is currently not completely clear… pic.twitter.com/7kJRFzPilr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2023

I don't see how you could view this as anything but intentional. He very clearly kicked the guy deliberately. Manslaughter at the very least. https://t.co/LjK4vyu6vt — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 30, 2023

There have been attempted defenses of the incident as a pure accident, but they don't seem to match up with the video of what actually happened. Until the police say more, opinions on both sides are going to continue. The consensus, however, was of clear intent to injure.

No words. Never seen anything like this in hockey in my life. The video shows a clear and intentional attempt to injure with a skate. Petgrave should be charged with second degree murder, manslaughter at a minimum. https://t.co/uvzDQIH33A — Matt Rinaldi (@MattRinaldiTX) October 30, 2023

Been around Hockey all my life. This story is not really making the rounds here in Canada. My kids played competitive hockey & never ever seen a Leg pop up like this naturally. https://t.co/bYkNE7aZAV — Mlabs0967 (@mlabs0967) October 30, 2023

It didn't just pop up, it popped up AND out.

In their investigation, the police almost certainly will also look at Petgrave's history on the ice, which isn't exactly stellar.

Matt Petgrave all but killed Adam Johnson on the ice. This wasn’t a freak accident as the media described. Matt lifted his body on purpose. As a result, Adam sadly passed away. Did you know Matt was booted out of two of the last four games? Matt leads the league in penalty… https://t.co/MMs0iMshyt pic.twitter.com/8XniGA1f8w — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 30, 2023

That is an insanely high number of penalty minutes in so few games. And spearing is a penalty that all hockey players shun; it is almost always accompanied by fines and suspensions. While the NHL has all but eliminated the stereotypical 'goon' player, that type of player does still exist in other minor leagues.

This kick was intentional. Playing dirty, this time, resulted in the death of Adam Johnson. RIP Adam. @matt_petgrave92 needs to be held accountable for Adam's death and barred from pro hockey. https://t.co/iHALiWnMA3 — KitKat 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kitkatmn) October 30, 2023

We are fairly certain that Petgrave has played his last professional hockey game ever, criminal charges or not.

As for any criminal charges that may be forthcoming, we will keep watching this story and update Twitchy readers as soon as more is known.





