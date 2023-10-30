Hockey World Shaken as Calls for Matt Petgrave's Arrest Increase After Death of Adam Johnson

Judge Orders Biden Administration to Stop Cutting Razor Wire Barriers
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on October 30, 2023
Twitchy

Note: The video of the incident being reported in this story is extremely violent, graphic, and disturbing. We cannot report the story without linking to that video, but we caution people to be prepared if they decide actually to click on it and watch it. If you don't click play, you won't see anything disturbing.

Over the weekend, a tragedy shook the hockey world as former NHLer Adam Johnson died after what was initially reported as a freak horrible on-ice accident in a game between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers. Johnson was struck in the neck by opposing player Matt Petgrave's skate and passed away later that evening. Not many outside the hockey world noticed the incident at the time (we don't think a whole lot of people even know they play professional hockey in England). 

This week, however, the story has started to get noticed more widely, and for all the worst reasons. Because what was initially characterized as a 'freak accident' is starting to look like it might end up with Petgrave getting arrested and charged. 

In subsequent replies below this primary tweet, Aesthetica shows the video in slow motion, and then in super slow motion. (Again, we will not show those here, but you can watch them at your discretion.) The slow-motion video clearly indicates that the injury to Johnson was not a 'freak accident,' but an intentional kick by Petgrave. 

It was apparent to many that Petgrave meant to kick out at Johnson.

We should remember that this event occurred in the UK, not in the United States. Like America though, the UK has different charges available for any homicide, including murder, voluntary manslaughter, and involuntary manslaughter. 

While many on Twitter were calling for murder charges, that seems premature at this time without knowing of motives, intent, or other factors. But a charge of some sort certainly seems appropriate. 

Aesthetica was equally upset at how all of the media reported the story the same way: a freak accident. 

In fairness, when this story was first reported, there was no video available and everyone on the scene, including the police, was describing it that way. But the police are now saying that they are still investigating. 

(The video in the tweet below does not show anything graphic, but it does show how the leg kick does appear intentional.)

There have been attempted defenses of the incident as a pure accident, but they don't seem to match up with the video of what actually happened. Until the police say more, opinions on both sides are going to continue. The consensus, however, was of clear intent to injure. 

It didn't just pop up, it popped up AND out. 

In their investigation, the police almost certainly will also look at Petgrave's history on the ice, which isn't exactly stellar. 

That is an insanely high number of penalty minutes in so few games. And spearing is a penalty that all hockey players shun; it is almost always accompanied by fines and suspensions. While the NHL has all but eliminated the stereotypical 'goon' player, that type of player does still exist in other minor leagues. 

We are fairly certain that Petgrave has played his last professional hockey game ever, criminal charges or not. 

As for any criminal charges that may be forthcoming, we will keep watching this story and update Twitchy readers as soon as more is known.


