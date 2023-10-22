Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate...
Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY...
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA...
Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau...
Sean Davis Calls Out Leader McConnell Over Statement on Defense Spending
New Information Released About the Death of Obama's Chef Reveals Initial Duplicitous Repor...
Wait WHAT?! NYC Pro-Palestinian Cardiologist Claims He Sedated Pro-Israel Patient to 'Quie...
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to...
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
David Hogg Comes to Alabama to Try and Help Elect Transgender State Legislator
Crybaby Adam Kinzinger Gets OWNED by Jenna Ellis After He Sends Unreal Tweet...
'This is Worse Than Saying Nothing.' Rashida Tlaib's FB Acknowledgment of Jewish Murder...
Sorry, What?! NY Mag and Vox Writer Blames Zionists for ... the HOLOCAUST...
Ron DeSantis Promises to Send Foreign Students Celebrating Terrorism Packing

Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on October 22, 2023
AngieArtist

What exactly is it with the American legacy media? Why can't they just call an atrocity an atrocity? (When it happens to certain people, that is.)

Take Eric Levitz, for example. The New York Magazine writer took to Twitter for what seemingly was a good purpose: to cite a report confirming the unimaginable evil that Hamas terrorists committed against Israelis on October 7. 

Advertisement

When even Media Matters for America can admit that Hamas committed inhuman atrocities, you know it's pretty bad. 

But of course, Levits couldn't stop there. He just had to keep going. This was his next tweet, in reply to the report he cited: 

Dude. Stop. Just, for the love of all that is decent in the world, stop. Put your phone down. Go touch grass. Have a milkshake. Do some freaking thing. Anything but this tweet. The babies were found headless but that doesn't prove beheading? Have you lost your mind completely?

AND HE KEPT GOING. 

This is beyond parody. It is unbelievable. Or it should be. Sadly, our media plays these games all the time, instead of just being decent people. 

Recommended

Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate How Peaceful Protest is Done
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

When you consider what Raichik has seen -- on Twitter and TikTok -- this is a bold statement. But she's right. 

It doesn't seem all that difficult, does it? 

It's amazing that many in the media don't understand why people hate them so much. Zero self-reflection or self-awareness. 

Advertisement

Remember that this is the same media who reported, with zero fact-checking whatsoever, that 500 Palestinians had been killed by an 'Israeli air strike at a hospital.' I guess whether or not they require verification of something really does depend on your religion. 

Hmmm, we swear there is a word for that. 

Not hating the media enough seems to be the clear Twitter consensus on this topic. 

Advertisement
Maybe we should bring in the Scooby-Doo gang to try to solve this one. Jinkies. 


It truly boggles the mind. 

The leftist media will never stop gaslighting. They just won't. Might as well accept it. But at least it is reassuring to see so many people who are putting their feet down and refusing to swallow this anymore. And the legacy media will keep circling the drain. 


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ANTISEMITISM HAMAS ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate How Peaceful Protest is Done
Chad Felix Greene
Dana Loesch Breaks Out the Puppets and Crayons to SCHOOL Lunchbox Justin Trudeau On Gaza History
Sam J.
Elon Musk Offers Wikipedia ONE BILLION DOLLARS to Make This One TEENY TINY Change and BAHAHA
Sam J.
Brooklyn Couple Destroying Posters of Hostages Held by Hamas Gets REKT (Watch); UPDATED
Sam J.
'These People Are Just Attention Starved.' Trans Activists Compare Being LGBTQ in USA to War in Gaza
Chad Felix Greene
Gad Saad Takes on Horde of Anti-Semitic A-holes TRIGGERED by His Reminder to Speak Out Against Jew Hate
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Now THIS is How You Do a Rally! Pro-Israel Supporters in London Demonstrate How Peaceful Protest is Done Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement