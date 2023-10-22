Dude, This Ain't It: NY Mag's Eric Levitz Discusses the Semantics of Decapitation

What exactly is it with the American legacy media? Why can't they just call an atrocity an atrocity? (When it happens to certain people, that is.)

Take Eric Levitz, for example. The New York Magazine writer took to Twitter for what seemingly was a good purpose: to cite a report confirming the unimaginable evil that Hamas terrorists committed against Israelis on October 7.

Advertisement

According to this report, which includes corroborating images, Hamas militants tied a parent and child together and then burned them alive. https://t.co/l1kx0bFRdN — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 22, 2023

When even Media Matters for America can admit that Hamas committed inhuman atrocities, you know it's pretty bad.

But of course, Levits couldn't stop there. He just had to keep going. This was his next tweet, in reply to the report he cited:

Last night, I asserted that this report indicated that babies were beheaded. This was an overstatement. I should have said that the report established that babies were found headless, a fact that lends plausibility to claims of beheading, but which does not prove them. — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 22, 2023

Dude. Stop. Just, for the love of all that is decent in the world, stop. Put your phone down. Go touch grass. Have a milkshake. Do some freaking thing. Anything but this tweet. The babies were found headless but that doesn't prove beheading? Have you lost your mind completely?

AND HE KEPT GOING.

(The verb behead has multiple definitions, and is sometimes used to mean decapitate; the report indicates that Hamas did behead babies in that sense. But the term can also connote a form of execution using a knife, and we do not have confirmation of beheading in this sense) — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 22, 2023

This is beyond parody. It is unbelievable. Or it should be. Sadly, our media plays these games all the time, instead of just being decent people.

This might be the most insane tweet I’ve even seen on this site https://t.co/m0oDxDpq67 pic.twitter.com/aEedwat5wo — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 22, 2023

When you consider what Raichik has seen -- on Twitter and TikTok -- this is a bold statement. But she's right.

"The babies heads weren't attached to their bodies, but that doesn't mean they were beheaded!"



Are you for real right now? — Calamity Jen (@realCalamityJen) October 22, 2023

I don’t know, maybe we could all agree headless babies are a bad thing and quit threading this needle. It’s beyond grotesque at this point. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) October 22, 2023

It doesn't seem all that difficult, does it?

Yes, I also hate when someone’s head falls off by itself with no outside force responsible. — Kimberly Ross 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@SouthernKeeks) October 22, 2023

It's amazing that many in the media don't understand why people hate them so much. Zero self-reflection or self-awareness.

So, to be clear:



1. The babies *probably* had heads at one point

2. #Hamas attacked their homes

3. The babies were then found *headless*



Do we need independently corroborated, direct sourcing before we can assess with high confidence the babies were beheaded by terrorists? — The Culture Warrior 🐊🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@Culture_Fight76) October 22, 2023

Advertisement

Remember that this is the same media who reported, with zero fact-checking whatsoever, that 500 Palestinians had been killed by an 'Israeli air strike at a hospital.' I guess whether or not they require verification of something really does depend on your religion.

Hmmm, we swear there is a word for that.

When you live in a world where you have to differentiate between beheaded babies and babies that merely lost their heads, maybe you live among the bad guys. https://t.co/yg8idc6GUG — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 22, 2023

When you’re so open-minded your brains fall out https://t.co/6r6Gb9VHLl — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) October 22, 2023

Do YOU hate journalists enough?? Probably not! https://t.co/2H5AkUF8rZ — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) October 22, 2023

“Look their heads were removed violently but let’s not jump to conclusions about whether they were beheaded or not”



You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/Y27IXRjEPk — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 22, 2023

Not hating the media enough seems to be the clear Twitter consensus on this topic.

So, it's unclear if babies were murdered by beheading or if they murdered babies and then mutilated the dead bodies.



Please keep defending this inhuman savagery, in public, so everyone can see it. https://t.co/Rb7uSwLpVX — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 22, 2023

*takes a drag from a cigarette*



Here’s what we know - the babies, while alive, had heads. Then, Hamas killed a bunch of babies. But now, we can’t find the babies’ heads!



*stamps out cigarette and stares blankly into the distance*



I just can’t figure out what happened… https://t.co/EXnLCt2KPL pic.twitter.com/6hGqImm6Yh — 🔰Chief Georgist Shill 🔰 (@BlueRepublik) October 22, 2023

Advertisement





I suppose there has been a worse set of sentences ever written but I can’t quite imagine what they might be. https://t.co/Ae1HMMI5gN — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) October 22, 2023

It truly boggles the mind.

The leftist media will never stop gaslighting. They just won't. Might as well accept it. But at least it is reassuring to see so many people who are putting their feet down and refusing to swallow this anymore. And the legacy media will keep circling the drain.





***