Liberal White Woman Intensifies: Karen McKaren Has a Problem With McDonald's Wrappers (Watch)

And now, for our daily update on rampant antisemitism, we turn to the great barometer of all things America: McDonald's. Because, of course [eye roll].

This week, a new video is getting some attention on Twitter of an angry AWFL (Affluent White Female Liberal) confronting McDonald's employees about the color of their McChicken wrapper.

No, we are not joking. We wish to Heaven we were. Take a look:

"the Jews control the McChicken's" - angry McDonalds consumers pic.twitter.com/kJvCuxCRk0 — Layman (@aguybeinaguy) October 20, 2023

We were looking for some evidence that this was all just some prank, but it appears to be legitimate. And this woman appears to be legitimately insane.

Next she’ll say they’re the reason the ice cream machine is always broke. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂 (@CallMeK1123) October 21, 2023

We knew it. And don't get us started on that 'secret sauce.' (In case you didn't notice, we have now entered the sarcasm portion of today's entertainment.)

Wait till she hears about Finland, Greece, houses on Santorini and blue & white china. — David (@tacticalquant) October 21, 2023

It’s a Mother Teresa chicken wrap pic.twitter.com/DLa6IWJLJ6 — Ter (@ter_ltd) October 20, 2023

I cant believe the jews put the greek flag on the mcchicken https://t.co/RZ0Cq0e4tO — GnobliLiberal (@SchizoGnoblin) October 20, 2023

No, it's the Finns. "McChicken" is the Finnish word for "Global Banking Conspiracy." pic.twitter.com/0xKM5RDNjm — Jack Taylor (@jetpaxjack) October 21, 2023

HA. There are plenty more of these replies pointing out the ubiquitousness of the blue-and-white color scheme across the world.

But let's assume for a second that McDonald's did make this wrapper in support of Israel. We don't know if that is the case, but for the sake of argument, can the woman haranguing the employees here explain to us exactly why that would be 'disgusting'? Israel was just subject to a terrorist attack on the scale of 9/11. We would hope many companies would stand with them. Sadly, however, antisemitism has now become synonymous with the American left.

Troubling allegations of Israel's propaganda campaigns that require investigation by journalists such as @mehdirhasan or @oneunderscore__. https://t.co/PYvBD1LrQ4 — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) October 20, 2023

Oh, our pro-Hamas media is definitely investigating this as we speak. Guaranteed.

We can’t sustain a world where Karens and Hamas have joined forces. https://t.co/qXCIN7XiQU — Sound the Dread Alarm (@_ThisJustin_) October 21, 2023

It's the new Axis of Evil, didn't you know?

Many Free Palestine people are insane. It's a mental imbalance stemming from a pit of rotting hatred within them. https://t.co/A9CF7nOukN — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) October 21, 2023

Wait, can I get McDonald's to own the libs now?



Kevin Hern speakership is inevitable. https://t.co/SvQ7wAkZjc — Zay🧔🏻‍♂️🐊🇺🇲 (@Zaytroven) October 20, 2023

LOL. In case you didn't know, Hern (who has declared his bid for House Speaker) got his start working at McDonald's and eventually worked his way up to owning 18 franchises in Oklahoma. He's even nicknamed 'McCongressman.'

She has Ivy League written all over her.

And with that, we're dead.

The reality of antisemitism in America is no joke though, and it has been frighteningly revealed in the days since the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel. This lady, psychotically berating McDonald's employees over a McChicken wrapper, is emblematic of it.

But we here at Twitchy believe in the power of mockery. So, let's mock this lady and her horrible views into oblivion.





