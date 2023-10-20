PIVOT: Mehdi Hasan Tries To Play The Moral Equivalency Game With Israel

Poor Medhi Hasan. He seems to have too much time on his hands since he got benched by MSNBC in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7 (don't worry; MSNBC says that's just a 'coincidence').



First, he spent much of the aftermath of the Oct. 17 hospital explosion fomenting doubt about anything Israel was saying about that and implicitly adopting the narrative of the 'Palestinian Health Ministry' (a.k.a., Hamas). Since that narrative blew up in his face (no pun intended), Hasan has now turned his sights to trying to claim moral equivalence for other alleged 'war crimes' Israel has committed.

We’ve spent so much time obsessively examining the hospital attack from multiple angles that we’ve ignored the numerous other well-documented Israeli attacks on civilian targets. Here are 5 documented examples that ⁦@amnesty⁩ says may be war crimes: https://t.co/oRnCe3bagS — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 20, 2023

Notice how he still calls the hospital explosion 'an attack.' He still wants people to believe this was done by Israel, even though that has been 100% proven false.

You’re STILL trying to say Israel attacked the hospital… unbelievable even for a terrorist propagandist like you. — 🇺🇸Conservative Rebel🇺🇸 𝕏 (@JesseASweeney) October 20, 2023

As for these other 'war crimes' alleged by Amnesty, we'll save you the click. It's all propaganda. Amnesty makes false claims about how Israel doesn't try to protect civilians when it is Hamas who deliberately puts them in harm's way; they repeat the lie that Gaza is an 'open-air prison,' not mentioning that it is Hamas who makes it this way by not allowing civilians to leave; and much more along those lines. We won't even give Amnesty credit for stating that Hamas also might be committing war crimes ... mainly because there is no 'might be' about it.

For his part, Hasan received quick and devastating backlash for his new moral equivalency pivot.

When it comes to Israel, you talk about war crimes. When it comes to Hamas, suddenly you’re very restrained. “Oh, these are very interesting questions, very solid, hmm, makes me ponder.” https://t.co/R9JN9RLSkV — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 20, 2023

Hasan actually responded to this tweet from Toell, but deleted it quickly. But not quickly enough; we got it.

Of course, Mehdi. It's all about your skin color and your religion, not about the fact that you tweet lies and try to hide behind deliberately ambiguous language [insert eye roll emoji].

Others were not having any of Hasan's bogus attempt at deflection either.

Medhi:

Yes I fell for and promoted the Hamas hoax propaganda

So, look over here instead

Cause it has to be Israel’s fault — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) October 20, 2023

Hey guys since Hamas blew up their own hospital not Israel, I think we’ve been spending too much time examining it. Let’s shift our focus to some other things that are probably also made up. — EnlightenedBaka (@EnlightenedBak2) October 20, 2023

“The thing we insisted happened didn’t happen so what about this other thing?” https://t.co/dyRxtUJHoK — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 20, 2023

Holly always owns the left in the funniest ways possible.

Maybe you should spend some time focusing on the Hamas war crimes that started this war... — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 20, 2023

And, Mehdi, you seem to be trying to avoid the discussion of Hamas using civilian buildings (hospitals, churches, schools, etc.) as operational areas. That, in war, makes them "targets." War is hell... on both sides. So far I see the IDF obeying the rules. — 𝕮𝖔𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖑 𝕵𝕵 (@The_Colonel_JJ) October 20, 2023

Israel doesn't just decide to attack, your team always provokes them, and you still won't condemn that. https://t.co/bdjyJ1N7oA — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 20, 2023

Much like the Squad in Washington, Hasan will never hold Hamas to account. Ever.

There it is. But something tells us that Hasan shouting "SQUIRREL" isn't going to work this time.

It's almost like doing a sneak attack on a country and taking hostages can be a really bad idea. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) October 20, 2023

Good thing you are not ignoring the numerous Hamas rocket attacks on Israeli civilians, which are LITERALLY HAPPENING RIGHT NOW. — Controversial Gorilla (@Sunni_Labeouf) October 20, 2023

The left not only will never blame Hamas for starting this war, but they are also hellbent on blaming Israel for doing what it takes to win it.

Based on past information @amnesty provided, I trust @amnesty just as much as #Hamas. Actually, #Hamas might be more credible. — Ostap Bender (@Brestav) October 20, 2023

Now, that is a scary thought. But he's not wrong.

“Since Islamist propaganda around Gaza hospital has fallen flat, let us try 5 other cases in the hope that our propaganda sticks this time.” - that is essentially the meaning of @mehdirhasan ‘s quoted tweet! https://t.co/54CkPKfTTY — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) October 20, 2023

Legitimately one of the least honest, most racist and bigoted actors operating right now in the information space around the Gaza war. Everything for him is reduced to simple racial tropes, and all of his analysis is wholly fact free. Just a completely malicious bad faith actor. https://t.co/HRBm2p73wo — Christopher Varian (@christovari) October 20, 2023

In the end, everyone sees this for what it is and sees Hasan for who he is. At least people who can think see that, anyway. Unfortunately, there are plenty of people who will believe Hasan's lies, equivocations, and moral equivalency pivots. Because they want to believe them.



And that is another scary thought.





