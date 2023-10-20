Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good...
Biden Announces $100 Million in ‘Aid’ to Gaza (a.k.a Hamas)
Jennifer Rubin Declares Biden the 'Emotional Leader' of Israel
Let’s Talk About Those Violent Anti-Israel Protestors That Took Over Capitol Hill This...
House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a...
HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious...
New York Times Verification Badge is GONE and People Think They Know Why
Rep. Cori Bush Explains Why Yesterday's Capitol Protest Doesn't Count As an 'Insurrection'...
Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case...
Hamas Releases Two Hostages For 'Humanitarian Reasons'
2024 Looks Worse and Worse for Biden as he Continues to Lose Another...
Yeah, She's Awful BUT Rep. Cori Bush Using Peace to Hide her Anti-Semitism...
Run Forest RUUUN! Democrat SPRINTS From Media When Questioned about Anti-Israel Record (LO...

PIVOT: Mehdi Hasan Tries To Play The Moral Equivalency Game With Israel

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on October 20, 2023
Meme screenshot

Poor Medhi Hasan. He seems to have too much time on his hands since he got benched by MSNBC in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7 (don't worry; MSNBC says that's just a 'coincidence').

First, he spent much of the aftermath of the Oct. 17 hospital explosion fomenting doubt about anything Israel was saying about that and implicitly adopting the narrative of the 'Palestinian Health Ministry' (a.k.a., Hamas). Since that narrative blew up in his face (no pun intended), Hasan has now turned his sights to trying to claim moral equivalence for other alleged 'war crimes' Israel has committed. 

Advertisement

Notice how he still calls the hospital explosion 'an attack.' He still wants people to believe this was done by Israel, even though that has been 100% proven false. 

As for these other 'war crimes' alleged by Amnesty, we'll save you the click. It's all propaganda. Amnesty makes false claims about how Israel doesn't try to protect civilians when it is Hamas who deliberately puts them in harm's way; they repeat the lie that Gaza is an 'open-air prison,' not mentioning that it is Hamas who makes it this way by not allowing civilians to leave; and much more along those lines. We won't even give Amnesty credit for stating that Hamas also might be committing war crimes ... mainly because there is no 'might be' about it.

For his part, Hasan received quick and devastating backlash for his new moral equivalency pivot.

Recommended

House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a Pic of the Check)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Hasan actually responded to this tweet from Toell, but deleted it quickly. But not quickly enough; we got it. 

Of course, Mehdi. It's all about your skin color and your religion, not about the fact that you tweet lies and try to hide behind deliberately ambiguous language [insert eye roll emoji].

Others were not having any of Hasan's bogus attempt at deflection either. 

Holly always owns the left in the funniest ways possible. 

Advertisement

Much like the Squad in Washington, Hasan will never hold Hamas to account. Ever. 

There it is. But something tells us that Hasan shouting "SQUIRREL" isn't going to work this time. 

The left not only will never blame Hamas for starting this war, but they are also hellbent on blaming Israel for doing what it takes to win it. 

Now, that is a scary thought. But he's not wrong. 

Advertisement

In the end, everyone sees this for what it is and sees Hasan for who he is. At least people who can think see that, anyway. Unfortunately, there are plenty of people who will believe Hasan's lies, equivocations, and moral equivalency pivots. Because they want to believe them. 

And that is another scary thought.


*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a Pic of the Check)
Doug P.
Rep. Ilhan Omar Tells Staff to 'Ignore This Crazy Lady' Reporter Asking Good Questions About Hamas
Doug P.
Rob Schneider Shares INFURIATING Thread About Woke Teacher that Totally Makes the Case for Homeschooling
Sam J.
HA! Carol Roth Uses Greta Thunberg's Anti-Semitic Pic She Tried Deleting for Hilarious Twitter/X 'Game'
Sam J.
Bakers Rejoice! AI Won't Be Taking Over Bakeries Anytime Soon
Coucy
Rep. Cori Bush Explains Why Yesterday's Capitol Protest Doesn't Count As an 'Insurrection' (Really?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
House Oversight Found an Answer to Biden's Question 'Where's the Money?' (Here's a Pic of the Check) Doug P.
Advertisement