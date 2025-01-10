JUST FOR FUN: Listen to This Austrian Guy's Infectious Joy (and Accent) While Talking About Mountain Gear

Sometimes we all need a break from the doldrums of the 24/7 news cycle, and this writer is more than happy to bring you a simple bright spot for the day. It's the palate cleanser for the digital age. We have watched this video roughly twenty-two times and it just keeps getting better! Between his accent and his infectious spirit, this is the perfect timeline cleanse. WATCH:

This dude has an incredible accent pic.twitter.com/8JqZBYg77G — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 9, 2025

You can't help but to smile while watching that video!

This dude has an incredible stick — Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) January 10, 2025

It's a really good stick, actually.

I bet his happiness is contagious in person. — broseph (@brosephblake) January 9, 2025

Oh, ONE HUNDRED PERCENT. We are not even in his presence, and we still can't stop smiling.

He’s got the accent of a bad guy in a Bruce Willis movie, but the personality of someone interviewing celebrities on the red carpet. — Yappy American Broad (@terra_torelli) January 9, 2025

Now we need this movie.

His voice reminds me of Heimlich pic.twitter.com/3A9SepiN9Z — Mac'D 🇺🇸 (@McKenziDaniels) January 9, 2025

Now that's all this writer can see, thanks!

His hair is pretty incredible as well! He’s adorable! — Belinda (@Cobeekat) January 9, 2025

He even laughs in an accent! Love it! — Nabih (@reLevantine) January 9, 2025

There is zero way this is a cup half empty guy. pic.twitter.com/MSlImKEXiM — Troy's World (@FBTroy66) January 10, 2025

Nah, that cup is always full of sunshine.

I don't know if I have ever seen a more positive human being... https://t.co/Nv3WOvVbfi — Siege (@SiegeKnives) January 10, 2025

I want this guy to mock and taunt my enemies in whatever dialect he chooses. Pure hilarity! https://t.co/oeO2Xb37xB — Pasha Joshua (@PashaJoshua) January 9, 2025

That would be EPIC.

Olaf in his human form. pic.twitter.com/GQaKGMncxb — Al (@AlGMacD) January 9, 2025

It's super wholesome, and some days, that's all we need. This writer hopes this video cheers you up, Dear Readers!