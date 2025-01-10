Tyrannical Little Commissar: Rep. Dan Goldman Says First Amendment Doesn't Allow Free Spee...
JUST FOR FUN: Listen to This Austrian Guy's Infectious Joy (and Accent) While Talking About Mountain Gear

Laura W.  |  3:30 PM on January 10, 2025
Twitchy

Sometimes we all need a break from the doldrums of the 24/7 news cycle, and this writer is more than happy to bring you a simple bright spot for the day. It's the palate cleanser for the digital age. We have watched this video roughly twenty-two times and it just keeps getting better! Between his accent and his infectious spirit, this is the perfect timeline cleanse. WATCH:

You can't help but to smile while watching that video!

It's a really good stick, actually.

Oh, ONE HUNDRED PERCENT. We are not even in his presence, and we still can't stop smiling.

Now we need this movie.

Now that's all this writer can see, thanks!

Nah, that cup is always full of sunshine.

That would be EPIC.

It's super wholesome, and some days, that's all we need. This writer hopes this video cheers you up, Dear Readers!

Tags: FUNNY

