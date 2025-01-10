JUST FOR FUN: Listen to This Austrian Guy's Infectious Joy (and Accent) While Talking About Mountain Gear

Sometimes we all need a break from the doldrums of the 24/7 news cycle, and this writer is more than happy to bring you a simple bright spot for the day. It's the palate cleanser for the digital age. We have watched this video roughly twenty-two times and it just keeps getting better! Between his accent and his infectious spirit, this is the perfect timeline cleanse. WATCH:
This dude has an incredible accent pic.twitter.com/8JqZBYg77G— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) January 9, 2025
You can't help but to smile while watching that video!
This dude has an incredible stick— Darth Crypto null af (@DefNotDarth) January 10, 2025
It's a really good stick, actually.
I bet his happiness is contagious in person.— broseph (@brosephblake) January 9, 2025
Oh, ONE HUNDRED PERCENT. We are not even in his presence, and we still can't stop smiling.
He’s got the accent of a bad guy in a Bruce Willis movie, but the personality of someone interviewing celebrities on the red carpet.— Yappy American Broad (@terra_torelli) January 9, 2025
Now we need this movie.
His voice reminds me of Heimlich pic.twitter.com/3A9SepiN9Z— Mac'D 🇺🇸 (@McKenziDaniels) January 9, 2025
Now that's all this writer can see, thanks!
His hair is pretty incredible as well! He’s adorable!— Belinda (@Cobeekat) January 9, 2025
He even laughs in an accent! Love it!— Nabih (@reLevantine) January 9, 2025
There is zero way this is a cup half empty guy. pic.twitter.com/MSlImKEXiM— Troy's World (@FBTroy66) January 10, 2025
Nah, that cup is always full of sunshine.
I don't know if I have ever seen a more positive human being... https://t.co/Nv3WOvVbfi— Siege (@SiegeKnives) January 10, 2025
I want this guy to mock and taunt my enemies in whatever dialect he chooses. Pure hilarity! https://t.co/oeO2Xb37xB— Pasha Joshua (@PashaJoshua) January 9, 2025
That would be EPIC.
Olaf in his human form. pic.twitter.com/GQaKGMncxb— Al (@AlGMacD) January 9, 2025
It's super wholesome, and some days, that's all we need. This writer hopes this video cheers you up, Dear Readers!
