Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works

Poor Rep. Adam Schiff. He just can't get away with lying to the world anymore. On Tuesday, Adam tried to scaremonger everyone again about Rep. Jim Jordan possibly becoming Speaker of the House. Unfortunately, Adam forgot to read his Constitution (if he owns a copy), specifically the 12th Amendment.

Advertisement

Fortunately, Community Notes arrived to tell Schiff how Congress actually works.

Today, Republicans may make Jim Jordan the Speaker.



Jordan would preside over the counting of electoral votes in the next election.



After he was deeply involved in trying to overturn the last one.



Just when you think they can’t be more irresponsible, they prove you wrong. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 17, 2023





We've said it before and we'll say it again: Community Notes is the best thing Elon Musk has brought to Twitter, and it's not even close. There was not a single traditional 'fact-checker' who called Schiff out on his tweet, but the people did.

Schiff doesn't know how elections work. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 18, 2023

Doesn't he? Is Schiff really this ignorant, or was he deliberately lying? While we are tempted to embrace the power of 'AND' here, we're pretty sure we know which one it was.

Adam knows what he’s saying isn’t true.



He just thinks his followers are dumb enough to believe him. https://t.co/MJym54oErT — Will, Burgumaniac (@spudhawg) October 18, 2023

So, you know what? We're not going to even take him seriously. He is lying and he knows it. And as great as Community Notes is, Schiff also knows that leftist voters will believe him anyway (there were several replies proving this).

Instead, let's just have some fun at his expense, and show some of the best replies and memes that were calling him out.

Are you tired of BULLSCHIFF? pic.twitter.com/Cex5iaX9M7 — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) October 17, 2023

Oh look. Shifty is caught in yet another lie. pic.twitter.com/IbHpsQM55d — Cynthia (@CynthiaCS1980) October 17, 2023

LOL. Justice Barrett for the win.

HA. That one might be our favorite (sound up).

Unfortunately, there is a serious side to this too, and we have to share it. We don't blame you if you want to avert your eyes ...

And this man wants to be a Senator, folks... 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GQgDAc9HQ0 — An Angry Empath: Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) October 17, 2023

Advertisement

Yikes. And it's California, so he'll probably win. True, he doesn't check all the identity politics boxes, but he's a reliable leftist liar, so they might forgive him those genetic sins.

Anyway, sorry for sharing that last tweet. We don't like it at all either.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!