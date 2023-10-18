Adam Schiff, a Sitting Congressman, Gets Community Noted for Not Knowing How Congress Works

DeSantis vs Haley: Should America Take Refugees From the Middle East?
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on October 18, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Poor Rep. Adam Schiff. He just can't get away with lying to the world anymore. On Tuesday, Adam tried to scaremonger everyone again about Rep. Jim Jordan possibly becoming Speaker of the House. Unfortunately, Adam forgot to read his Constitution (if he owns a copy), specifically the 12th Amendment. 

Fortunately, Community Notes arrived to tell Schiff how Congress actually works. 


We've said it before and we'll say it again: Community Notes is the best thing Elon Musk has brought to Twitter, and it's not even close. There was not a single traditional 'fact-checker' who called Schiff out on his tweet, but the people did. 

Doesn't he? Is Schiff really this ignorant, or was he deliberately lying? While we are tempted to embrace the power of 'AND' here, we're pretty sure we know which one it was. 

So, you know what? We're not going to even take him seriously. He is lying and he knows it. And as great as Community Notes is, Schiff also knows that leftist voters will believe him anyway (there were several replies proving this). 

'Cue the Calliope Music': Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts
Amy Curtis
Instead, let's just have some fun at his expense, and show some of the best replies and memes that were calling him out. 

LOL. Justice Barrett for the win. 

HA. That one might be our favorite (sound up). 

Unfortunately, there is a serious side to this too, and we have to share it. We don't blame you if you want to avert your eyes ...

Yikes. And it's California, so he'll probably win. True, he doesn't check all the identity politics boxes, but he's a reliable leftist liar, so they might forgive him those genetic sins. 

Anyway, sorry for sharing that last tweet. We don't like it at all either. 

*** 

