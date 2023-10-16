You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident

Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions....
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 PM on October 16, 2023
Twitchy

Warning: NSFW language

Break out the Lifebuoy. Because Wilmington Select Board Member Lilia Maselli most definitely did not say 'fudge.'

In this week's edition of 'Your Elected Officials Hate You,' we travel to Wilmington, Massachusetts, a small town just north of Boston, where the town Select Board was having a meeting on October 10. Kevin MacDonald, a local conservative resident, attended the meeting and confronted the Select Board on two issues: the effect of mandatory COVID vaccines on firefighters' insurance (Wilmington is self-insured), and the potential conflict of interest Maselli, a Democrat, might have regarding natural gas leaks in the town (Maselli also works for Analog Devices, a local semiconductor company). 

It didn't take long for the salt to start to fly. 

We're not going to clutch our pearls here and pretend that profanity shocks us (you should see this writer's own tweets), but there is something to be said for time, place, decorum, and expected behavior from elected officials. In fairness, MacDonald was heated as well in the meeting, but he did not hurl his 'ice cream' invective at Maselli until after she told him, 'It's a good thing nobody in this town likes you or listens to anything you say.' 

We might return fire in that circumstance too. 

We doubt she will resign, but what she did do was lock her Twitter account, a sure sign of someone who believes they behaved appropriately in this instance. 

We wouldn't expect that either. When one party rules a town (or an entire state in this instance), accountability goes right out the window. 

That's the ironic part. MacDonald was there, in part, to speak for firefighters. Maselli not only rejected her responsibility to that constituency, but she then asked for police to save her from the mean man. Maybe just a tad hypocritical of her. 

Hey now, that's not fair ... to toddlers. 

LOL. OK, we might not go that far, but clearly, something needs to change.

And that, Twitchy reader, is why we are sharing this incident. Sure, this is a small town of 25,000 people. Sure no one has heard of Lilia Maselli (and, hopefully, never will again). But even though many more seismic events are happening in Washington and around the world, every public office in America is important.

And there are countless incidents like this one in state legislatures, municipal boards, and school boards that demonstrate far too many of these elected officials have forgotten that their position exists to serve the people, not the other way around.

Washington is a behemoth. But if people pay close attention to who is representing them locally, electing better people than Maselli is a much easier fix and it can happen all across the country.

*** 

Tags: FIREFIGHTERS LEFTISTS MASSACHUSETTS COVID

