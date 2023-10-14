London has fallen: Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in London today

In the wake of Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel last weekend and Israel's subsequent declaration of war against Hamas, the world has seen a large number of pro-Palestinian protests. Most have been peaceful, in action at least, if not always in words.

Advertisement

Perhaps the largest of these protests took place today in central London, near the headquarters of BBC News. Insider Paper and other sources showed video of the protest, which filled the streets.

NOW - Massive pro-Palestine protest in London pic.twitter.com/JJU2XvUnQx — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 14, 2023

London officials warned protestors that support of Palestine was permitted, but any support for Hamas was prohibited and subject to up to 14 years in prison (Great Britain has designated Hamas a banned terrorist organization).



But even without explicit support for Hamas, it seems clear that the protesters here are chanting, 'We will have an intifada,' which doesn't exactly scream peace and love.

The protest was greeted with some shocked reactions.

London.



Not Hebron or Rafa but London.



Massive support for the butchers.



How did our governments let this happen?



Why did we let all this people in? #London #Gaza #Hamas #Israel #HamasISIS pic.twitter.com/W49SneG0ie — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) October 14, 2023

And that was followed by this ominous response to Dutch MP Wilders...

Amsterdam is next. — Marvin Gumbura (@marvin_charles_) October 14, 2023

Yikes.

This is what happens when you open borders. I’d imagine majority are not UK citizens. — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) October 14, 2023

Yeah, it sure would suck to be ... ahem ... a country with open borders right now.

We need to close the southern border quickly https://t.co/Nru8vKPmdO — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 14, 2023

Two years ago would be a great time. But we'll settle for immediately.

The absolute gall of these people. https://t.co/W4VRb3J3pZ — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 14, 2023

What happens if they decided to not be peaceful? https://t.co/siIcaN13NL — Gryphon (@Gryph911) October 14, 2023

That's a good question. The Metropolitan Police Service announced that it had deployed 1,000 officers for this protest. That doesn't seem like enough. Certainly not to stop anything if this turned into a riot, but also not enough to see if people were, in fact, there to support Hamas.

And they definitely were supporting Hamas. Twitter account Harry's Place shared these images from the protest:

Hamas sent terrorists on paragliders to a rave in Israel where they massacred the civilians so it's important to tape images of paragliders to your clothes at a pro Palestine demonstration. pic.twitter.com/0By0sbs3yT — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) October 14, 2023

Advertisement

"Free us from the shackles of Zionism" says a banner in London.



"Zionism is white supremacy" says another.



Over half of Israelis are descended from Jews ethnically cleansed from the Middle East (the other half having been ethnically cleansed from Europe) pic.twitter.com/u5AeTxbPyO — Harry's Place (@hurryupharry) October 14, 2023

But but supporting Palastine doesn't mean we support Hamas ....riggghhhttt — Chloe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@StVitusDance) October 14, 2023

They're not even trying to disguise it.

I can’t imagine how it must feel to be Jewish in London today.



All they need now is for Corbyn to run for mayor and win .. https://t.co/q5ombsodbL — The TV Grump (@TheTVGrump) October 14, 2023

London police have stated that there has been an increase in antisemitic crime and other incidents since last Saturday. We can only pray it does not get worse.

Multiculturalism is a failed experiment https://t.co/nwbVzNvnaL — Winston™ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@6079smith) October 14, 2023

What have we become https://t.co/UXULLgmhMi — Sick of it 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@WayneOrour97662) October 14, 2023

Many people in England are still asleep as to how much trouble our country is in. This is yet another reminder on a long list.

Is it irreversible? https://t.co/44WRSOG7YK — ✝️ National conservative 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 (@yorkspride) October 14, 2023

Advertisement

That is another good question. We don't have the answers, but it is not a coincidence that many within the UK regularly refer to London today as 'Londonistan.'

By all accounts, this seems to have been a peaceful (not 'mostly peaceful') protest. But the words of the protesters themselves suggest that it might not stay that way for long.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!