London has fallen: Massive pro-Palestinian protest held in London today

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on October 14, 2023

In the wake of Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel last weekend and Israel's subsequent declaration of war against Hamas, the world has seen a large number of pro-Palestinian protests. Most have been peaceful, in action at least, if not always in words. 

Perhaps the largest of these protests took place today in central London, near the headquarters of BBC News. Insider Paper and other sources showed video of the protest, which filled the streets. 

London officials warned protestors that support of Palestine was permitted, but any support for Hamas was prohibited and subject to up to 14 years in prison (Great Britain has designated Hamas a banned terrorist organization). 

But even without explicit support for Hamas, it seems clear that the protesters here are chanting, 'We will have an intifada,' which doesn't exactly scream peace and love.

The protest was greeted with some shocked reactions. 

And that was followed by this ominous response to Dutch MP Wilders...

Yikes. 

Yeah, it sure would suck to be ... ahem ... a country with open borders right now. 

Two years ago would be a great time. But we'll settle for immediately. 

That's a good question. The Metropolitan Police Service announced that it had deployed 1,000 officers for this protest. That doesn't seem like enough. Certainly not to stop anything if this turned into a riot, but also not enough to see if people were, in fact, there to support Hamas. 

And they definitely were supporting Hamas. Twitter account Harry's Place shared these images from the protest: 

They're not even trying to disguise it. 

London police have stated that there has been an increase in antisemitic crime and other incidents since last Saturday. We can only pray it does not get worse. 

That is another good question. We don't have the answers, but it is not a coincidence that many within the UK regularly refer to London today as 'Londonistan.'

By all accounts, this seems to have been a peaceful (not 'mostly peaceful') protest. But the words of the protesters themselves suggest that it might not stay that way for long. 

*** 

