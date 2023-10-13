Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as shields

Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  5:30 PM on October 13, 2023
Twitter - Hananya Naftali

We have to warn you, Twitchy readers. This is not easy to watch. It will turn your stomach. But we are not showing this to be gratuitous. This is in the spirit of 'do not look away.' That has been a mantra across Twitter this week, as many of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli elderly, women, and children have surfaced, many of them published by Hamas themselves, proud of what they are doing. 

This is no different. Hams recently published this video of their militant terrorists holding Israeli toddlers and infants hostage. There is nothing gruesome here, but still, you should be careful before you click play.

On the surface, and this will be the tack taken by Hamas apologists across the Internet, this seems harmless, right? They seem to be treating the children kindly, not abusing or killing them. It only becomes monstrous when you realize what comes next. 

They will either do that outright or keep those children held close to their chest as Israel strikes back against Hamas, so they can pretend that it is Israel who is killing them. 

But, unlike all of the things we have been told are 'war crimes' this week, deliberately keeping civilian non-combatants close to a military target where they may be killed IS an actual war crime, a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions. And these are infants. Infants. 

We won't hold our breath for a statement condemning this horror from 'The Squad' or from college campuses across America. They have shown that they are indifferent to any act of savagery Hamas commits. 

Much like their sympathizers in the Western world, the cowards will never show their faces. 

The list, sadly, is far too long. We would like to hope that images such as this would shorten it, but we have yet to see the evidence. We will not give them any visibility, but there are already replies and QTs to this video doubting that these are Israeli children. Even though the video was published by Hamas, and even though the terrorists' faces are obscured, but not the faces of the children. 

We are too. This is not human. This is not even animal. Animals do not do this. 

This is evil. 

Thank you to Megyn Kelly for sharing a message of faith and hope for those trying to save these babies. We share her prayers for the soldiers and for these children. 

***

