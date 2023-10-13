Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as shields

We have to warn you, Twitchy readers. This is not easy to watch. It will turn your stomach. But we are not showing this to be gratuitous. This is in the spirit of 'do not look away.' That has been a mantra across Twitter this week, as many of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists against Israeli elderly, women, and children have surfaced, many of them published by Hamas themselves, proud of what they are doing.



This is no different. Hams recently published this video of their militant terrorists holding Israeli toddlers and infants hostage. There is nothing gruesome here, but still, you should be careful before you click play.

BREAKING: Hamas publishes footage of its fighters keeping Israeli children as human shields in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/AvhLj3WOwH — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 13, 2023

On the surface, and this will be the tack taken by Hamas apologists across the Internet, this seems harmless, right? They seem to be treating the children kindly, not abusing or killing them. It only becomes monstrous when you realize what comes next.

They fully intend to murder every one of these children, and to do so on camera. That's why they took them. https://t.co/uE4JmWkNJP — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 13, 2023

They will either do that outright or keep those children held close to their chest as Israel strikes back against Hamas, so they can pretend that it is Israel who is killing them.

Hamas, using babies as human shields. https://t.co/lYhxZ5ZFKC — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) October 13, 2023

But, unlike all of the things we have been told are 'war crimes' this week, deliberately keeping civilian non-combatants close to a military target where they may be killed IS an actual war crime, a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions. And these are infants. Infants.

Our babies. Terrorists have our babies, while Western academics cheer. https://t.co/Jbh7mM7Cbv — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) October 13, 2023

Lord have mercy. Pray for these innocent babies. I can't imagine the terror their loved ones must feel, as the terrorists who kidnapped them use them as props on camera. Vicious beyond words. May God protect them. https://t.co/xaxaIdDwqV — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) October 13, 2023

If you defend or support this any way may God have mercy on your soul because I will not! https://t.co/LpLKr5NQCC — Rick Robinson 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@RowdyRick73) October 13, 2023

We won't hold our breath for a statement condemning this horror from 'The Squad' or from college campuses across America. They have shown that they are indifferent to any act of savagery Hamas commits.

Don’t look away @AOC @CoriBush @Ilhan @RashidaTlaib not a single one of you has called for their immediate release and not a single one of you gives a damn about them because they’re Jewish. You don’t think Jewish lives matter https://t.co/yAUkN0OUww — commonsense (@commonsense258) October 13, 2023

Notice none of the terriers show their faces. Come on you bastards. Aren’t you proud of what you’re doing? https://t.co/mKzWCfxp1x — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 13, 2023

Much like their sympathizers in the Western world, the cowards will never show their faces.

Keep a list of the people excusing and downplaying what happened. https://t.co/7GxEUKC1eh — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 13, 2023

The list, sadly, is far too long. We would like to hope that images such as this would shorten it, but we have yet to see the evidence. We will not give them any visibility, but there are already replies and QTs to this video doubting that these are Israeli children. Even though the video was published by Hamas, and even though the terrorists' faces are obscured, but not the faces of the children.

cc: @WajahatAli

This is what you are defending

Hope the Hamas leadership is paying you in gold https://t.co/s5lxeAnY4c — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 13, 2023

HAMAS: we kidnapped babies



Leftists: nah u lying



HAMAS: here is the video



Leftists: a cmon thats not you



HAMAS: WE uploaded it



Leftists: nah it was Israel



🫠🫠🫠🫠🫠🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/XHOnqzLzlZ — ⭐Helen🇬🇷 (@HelenaDaZeus) October 13, 2023

I am sick to my stomach. https://t.co/GPaYJHKOMl — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 13, 2023

We are too. This is not human. This is not even animal. Animals do not do this.



This is evil.

This is evil. Pure evil. God bless the IDF troops who are on their way to try to rescue these stolen children. https://t.co/0rWWsy6eny — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 13, 2023

Thank you to Megyn Kelly for sharing a message of faith and hope for those trying to save these babies. We share her prayers for the soldiers and for these children.





