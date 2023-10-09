'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally goes R...
Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business...
Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks
'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public...
UN Women praises trans lesbians for Lesbian Day
CNN continues media malpractice when reporting on destruction of mosque by Israel
Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing...
Pritzker begs 'someone' to stop Texas from sending immigrants to blue cities
Biden brags about student loan forgiveness, gets dragged instead
The president of the United States confirms that he is a capitalist
Bidenomics: US paying more interest on $33 trillion debt than it spends on...
Looks like the Socialists are setting up for a 'mostly peaceful protest' in...
DRAAAG her! Megyn Kelly takes Ilhan Omar to the woodSHED for 'disgusting, dishonest'...
'Stunning LACK of self-awareness': BRUTAL thread takes Leftists/Socialists APART for suppo...

Big red NO: Associated Press continues to push 'Indigenous People's Day' over Columbus Day

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:45 AM on October 09, 2023
Meme

On October 9, many Americans will celebrate Columbus Day, commemorating the arrival of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. The holiday has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, has been a federal holiday since the 1930s, and (at the risk of this writer showing some pride in our heritage) has been a favorite holiday of Italian Americans since the 1860s. 

Advertisement

But today's leftist media wants to make sure you all know that you are horrible people if you celebrate Christopher Columbus, as they continue to push the replacement of the holiday with the woke 'Indigenous People's Day.' 

Hey, AP. Maybe you haven't been paying attention to current events and what decolonialism actually means. Yes, people's lives were changed forever by colonialism. For the betterment of civilization. We've seen images out of Israel of what the 'decolonizers' look and act like. No thanks. 

Needless to say, Twitter was less than impressed with AP's continued efforts to 'wokewash' actual history. 

Recommended

Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business to Tennessee
Laura W.
Advertisement

(Historical note: this is correct. The actual anniversary of Columbus' arrival is October 12, but the holiday gets moved each year to give everyone a long weekend.)

No, see, that's not good enough for the left. Because it is not about celebrating Native Americans. If it was, they could have picked another day, or selected from any of the number of other holidays and observances we have, like Native American Day, Native American Heritage Day, Native American Heritage Month, International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, or many others ('Rock Your Mocs' Day is our personal favorite). 

It's about erasing Columbus from history. Funny, we thought the left always said it was conservatives who didn't want people to know about history. But they're always the ones tearing statues down, aren't they? 

Oh, and speaking of actual history, let's not pretend that the people who were living on the land when Columbus arrived were just living in harmony and singing Kumbaya to each other every day. 

Advertisement

Yes. This writer's family may have come from Italy, but we were born here. Does that make us indigenous too? 

But they won't answer that. Because, of course, no arguments from leftists can stand up to even the smallest amount of scrutiny. 

Advertisement

Now, that we could get on board with. Those explorers were great people and our current society has advanced to where it is because of great, courageous, intrepid people just like them. 

Anyway, Happy Columbus Day, America. We don't know what that other thing is, and frankly, we don't care. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: COLUMBUS DAY MEDIA BIAS PRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business to Tennessee
Laura W.
'Yup, your constituents are TRASH': Chuck Schumer calling out pro-Palestinian rally too little too LATE
Sam J.
'This is significant': Elon Musk removes tweet from Iran's supreme leader from public timeline
Amy Curtis
Are you kidding right now? You'll never guess what Joe Biden was doing Sunday night
Grateful Calvin
No words: MSNBC personality claims Jews deserved to be slaughtered by Palestinian terrorists (watch)
Sam J.
Israel relaxes gun rules in wake of Hamas attacks
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Everytown is BIG MAD at Smith & Wesson for, GASP, moving their business to Tennessee Laura W.
Advertisement