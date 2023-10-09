Big red NO: Associated Press continues to push 'Indigenous People's Day' over Columbus Day

On October 9, many Americans will celebrate Columbus Day, commemorating the arrival of explorer Christopher Columbus in the Americas. The holiday has been celebrated in the United States since 1792, has been a federal holiday since the 1930s, and (at the risk of this writer showing some pride in our heritage) has been a favorite holiday of Italian Americans since the 1860s.

But today's leftist media wants to make sure you all know that you are horrible people if you celebrate Christopher Columbus, as they continue to push the replacement of the holiday with the woke 'Indigenous People's Day.'

An increasing number of U.S. states and cities have recognized Indigenous Peoples Day. It marks a pivot from a day rooted in the celebration of Christopher Columbus to one focused on the people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. https://t.co/3oEYufWxxq — The Associated Press (@AP) October 8, 2023

Hey, AP. Maybe you haven't been paying attention to current events and what decolonialism actually means. Yes, people's lives were changed forever by colonialism. For the betterment of civilization. We've seen images out of Israel of what the 'decolonizers' look and act like. No thanks.

Needless to say, Twitter was less than impressed with AP's continued efforts to 'wokewash' actual history.

I’m going to colonize extra hard tomorrow. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. & Ally (@HollyBriden) October 8, 2023

🤣😂😅 It's Columbus Day. — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) October 8, 2023

October 12, will always be Columbus Day even if the current a Marxists insist on rewriting history. — abdesam 🇵🇦🇬🇧🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@arlene8022) October 8, 2023

(Historical note: this is correct. The actual anniversary of Columbus' arrival is October 12, but the holiday gets moved each year to give everyone a long weekend.)

I celebrate Columbus Day. You can celebrate indigenous day another day. — A. Frank (@AFrank_1969) October 8, 2023

No, see, that's not good enough for the left. Because it is not about celebrating Native Americans. If it was, they could have picked another day, or selected from any of the number of other holidays and observances we have, like Native American Day, Native American Heritage Day, Native American Heritage Month, International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, or many others ('Rock Your Mocs' Day is our personal favorite).

It's about erasing Columbus from history. Funny, we thought the left always said it was conservatives who didn't want people to know about history. But they're always the ones tearing statues down, aren't they?

😂

Who actually believes this crap and more importantly, why?

If a highly accomplished explorer who lived over five hundred years ago gets you upset, you need psychological counseling, not affirmation. https://t.co/Z8ZBZ7fAp8 — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) October 8, 2023

Oh, and speaking of actual history, let's not pretend that the people who were living on the land when Columbus arrived were just living in harmony and singing Kumbaya to each other every day.

The natives, who practiced slavery, human sacrifice, fought with each other, and many other things, were just as bad as European colonists, and in some cases were worse. https://t.co/6xQJ7R0Qmk pic.twitter.com/OWS3SMOSSd — Jack 🇺🇸👑 (@LaundryGuy1945) October 8, 2023

Yes some American Indian societies did practice slavery and human sacrifice. https://t.co/oGKh82Ktmr https://t.co/kxm9MsBzVd — gaar (@realgaar1) October 8, 2023

Indigenous people never created the land. In most cases, they took it from other people, etc, etc.



At what point are people born on land "indigenous" anyway? — The D-Train (@TheDTrain3) October 8, 2023

Yes. This writer's family may have come from Italy, but we were born here. Does that make us indigenous too?

But they won't answer that. Because, of course, no arguments from leftists can stand up to even the smallest amount of scrutiny.

It's "Columbus Day".. AP get it through your thick heads this day was and still is Columbus Day.

Every weirdo gets a month to celebrate what the majority of US Citizens are not aligned with, but which this Pravda Outlet pushes in their leftist propaganda. https://t.co/BZHTsCKoQ3 — HrolfR (@KongenRolf) October 8, 2023

Perhaps having one day to represent one man for the Age of Discovery and Colonialism isn't enough. We will have a Colonial Peoples Day to celebrate the culture of the people who forever changed for the better the lands and lives of the New n Old World, Africa and Asia. https://t.co/hOp5JQf2Ma — gwren2000 (@gwren2000) October 8, 2023

Now, that we could get on board with. Those explorers were great people and our current society has advanced to where it is because of great, courageous, intrepid people just like them.

Anyway, Happy Columbus Day, America. We don't know what that other thing is, and frankly, we don't care.





