Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran...
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first...
Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we...
Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to...
London Mayor Sadiq Khan worried about a rise in hate crime after Hamas...
And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES...
Report: Taliban asked Iran for passage to Israel to help Hamas terrorists
Daily Beast columnist deletes tweet promoting his hit piece on Christopher Rufo
That'll show 'em! Blinken called Palestine president and... spoke sternly to him
Here's video of an Israeli 'roof knock' on a building in Gaza
PJ Media's Stacey Lennox lays the smackdown on the Biden White House re...
'Every time. Like clockwork.' Leftwing media's predictable response to the terrorist attac...
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and...
Eric Swalwell white knights for Biden, says MAGA Republicans 'can sit this one...

WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:30 AM on October 08, 2023
Twitchy

Buckle up, buckaroos. A new scandal has dropped about The Smartest Man Joe Biden Knows (a.k.a., Hunter Biden) and you're really going to want to sit down for this one. You might even want to lie down. 

Advertisement

From the Washington Examiner: 

According to the [Daily] Mail, Hunter Biden withdrew $20,000 in December of 2018 from his daughter's college fund to pay for hookers and drugs. The kicker here is not just that Hunter Biden was cheating on his current girlfriend, his sister-in-law Hallie, or that he was prioritizing prostitutes and crack over paying child support for his illegitimate daughter Navy Joan, who was born just a few months prior. It is that the Biden family funds were fungible enough that Hunter Biden was allowed to siphon off five figures from a 529 account belonging to someone else and that he reportedly still has not paid the requisite taxes on it, a full five years later.

Yeah, if you need a minute to process all of that, we can't blame you. We did too. Buying drugs and cheating on his (sister-in-law) girlfriend. With prostitutes. And using his daughter's college fund to do it.

Honestly, the tax evasion seems kind of mild by comparison. Yikes. 

The Daily Mail also provided screenshots of Hunter's communications with his bankers at the time, which they recovered from that old 'Russia disinformation' machine known as Hunter's laptop. 

Recommended

Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
Sam J.
Advertisement

He took $20K from his daughter's college fund because he had 44 cents in his account. Unbelievable. 

And here is one more gem, Hunter being told he had insufficient funds to subscribe to a cam girl porn site. 

This person flies on Air Force One and stays at the White House regularly. Imagine how compromised he is. 

It's hard to fathom, isn't it? What a fine, upstanding, model family for America. Remember 'decency is on the ballot'? We 'member. 

Honestly. 'Who among us...', right? 

But it all goes back to his father's love, don't you know? 

Advertisement

Something tells us the corporate media is going to need to try another rationalization. The one they've got now ain't cutting it. 

Hey, man. That's your fault for not being born a Biden. 

LOL. And now we're ded. 

The next time anyone in the corporate media tries to tell you that the Bidens are an All-American family, led by kindly old Uncle Joe, just remember what Joe let his son do ... for years. (And also remember 10% for the Bug Guy.)

* * * 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN SCANDAL HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden
Sam J.
REPORT: Israel cabinet invokes Article 40 Aleph, officially declares war for the first time in 50 years
Sam J.
Biden admin assures us 'not one penny' of that $6 billion released to Iran has been spent
Brett T.
And the award for 'Most Vague Take About the Attack on Israel' GOES TO...
Doug P.
Jennifer Rubin blames the GOP house for the Hamas attack on Israel and we feel DUMBER for having read it
ArtistAngie
Fake news about Riley Gaines and Whoopi Goldberg makes the rounds, and we WISH it were true
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well well well, whaddya know? Hamas spokesman spills all the BEANS on Iran and it ain't good for Biden Sam J.
Advertisement