WHOA NELLY: Latest Hunter Biden news drops and it's a doozy

Buckle up, buckaroos. A new scandal has dropped about The Smartest Man Joe Biden Knows (a.k.a., Hunter Biden) and you're really going to want to sit down for this one. You might even want to lie down.

Advertisement

From the Washington Examiner:

Hunter Biden cheated on his sister-in-law with hookers funded by his daughter's college fund | @TianaTheFirst



DETAILS: https://t.co/uesjC8zydY https://t.co/uesjC8zydY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 6, 2023

According to the [Daily] Mail, Hunter Biden withdrew $20,000 in December of 2018 from his daughter's college fund to pay for hookers and drugs. The kicker here is not just that Hunter Biden was cheating on his current girlfriend, his sister-in-law Hallie, or that he was prioritizing prostitutes and crack over paying child support for his illegitimate daughter Navy Joan, who was born just a few months prior. It is that the Biden family funds were fungible enough that Hunter Biden was allowed to siphon off five figures from a 529 account belonging to someone else and that he reportedly still has not paid the requisite taxes on it, a full five years later.

There's a lot to process here. https://t.co/q8Nz6XRN6n — Kaya (@sisterinferior) October 7, 2023

Yeah, if you need a minute to process all of that, we can't blame you. We did too. Buying drugs and cheating on his (sister-in-law) girlfriend. With prostitutes. And using his daughter's college fund to do it.

Honestly, the tax evasion seems kind of mild by comparison. Yikes.

The Daily Mail also provided screenshots of Hunter's communications with his bankers at the time, which they recovered from that old 'Russia disinformation' machine known as Hunter's laptop.

He took $20K from his daughter's college fund because he had 44 cents in his account. Unbelievable.

And here is one more gem, Hunter being told he had insufficient funds to subscribe to a cam girl porn site.

This person flies on Air Force One and stays at the White House regularly. Imagine how compromised he is.

...cheated on his sister-in-law with hookers funded by his daughter's college fund... pic.twitter.com/AayCzOS1kV — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) October 7, 2023

It's hard to fathom, isn't it? What a fine, upstanding, model family for America. Remember 'decency is on the ballot'? We 'member.

Other than that tho.. https://t.co/m3dpBufWbe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 6, 2023

Honestly. 'Who among us...', right?

But it all goes back to his father's love, don't you know?

This is just the story of a son who was loved by his father passing down that love to his daughter. https://t.co/dpgaRHXCm1 — ryuge (@0ryuge) October 7, 2023

Only because his father loved him too much. https://t.co/REU7K3HI9z — JWF (@JammieWF) October 7, 2023

Look, Hunter Biden is a private citizen and the President loves his child very much, okay? https://t.co/JsbCfwFXJR — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 7, 2023

Just fabulous stuff!

I bet his father loves him. https://t.co/MLs1W9v4Nm — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) October 7, 2023

Advertisement

Something tells us the corporate media is going to need to try another rationalization. The one they've got now ain't cutting it.

Hunter blows his kids 529 account. Yet somehow the 87,000 new IRS agents will have more problems with the cough medicine I bought with my health savings account. https://t.co/Do2N3hjNbr — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) October 7, 2023

Hey, man. That's your fault for not being born a Biden.

I tried to make an AI generated image from this headline,

and the bot said "Absolutely not." https://t.co/rn5ZjwIsn8 — M T J ☣️ (@MarkusTheJames) October 7, 2023

LOL. And now we're ded.

The next time anyone in the corporate media tries to tell you that the Bidens are an All-American family, led by kindly old Uncle Joe, just remember what Joe let his son do ... for years. (And also remember 10% for the Bug Guy.)

* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!