JUST FOR FUN: Did you survive the 2023 zombie cell phone apocalypse?

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on October 04, 2023

If you are reading this, O faithful Twitchy reader, then it can only mean that we all survived the great EBS/Marburg/Cell Phone/Vaccine/Zombie Apocalypse of 2023. Whew, that was a close one. 

In case you missed it, at the end of September, Twitter user Gina Shirah tried to warn everyone of the coming cataclysm: 

Now, before you go thinking we took this seriously, let us assure you, we did not. And the tweet got the Community Note it deserved. 

But even with the note, after the actual House Republican apocalypse of Oct. 3, we thought everyone could use a laugh. Gratefully, Twitter was happy to oblige in response to this tweet. Here are some of the best, most creative replies and QTs. 

If the world holds a zombie apocalypse and there's no choreographed dancing, we ain't comin'. 

ArtistAngie
It's true. Everyone's favorite elderly lesbian aunt, Stephen King, did write pretty much this exact story back in 2006. (Spoiler alert: it wasn't his best, and the movie was even worse.)

We're not even going to explain that one. IYKYK. 

Aha. Conspiracy within a conspiracy. Turning off your phone is exactly what they wanted you to do. This is getting more complicated than Inception. 

LOL. We're just here to help.  

Damn, is that show still on? It's kind of becoming the undead itself, isn't it? 

Look, it's not that we want the zombie apocalypse to happen, but if it means that we get Dolores O'Riordan back, we're all for it. 

You can't stop the signal, Mal. Everyone knows that. (We had to throw in a few responses for the sci-fi nerds ... because we are one with them.)

But not everyone was ganging up on poor Gina. She had some allies too. Like this guy: 

Scary. 

There were plenty of other replies from people trying to score some silly political points off of Gina, who clearly needs some professional help. But to those people, we can only repeat what William Shatner told the Star Trek convention: 

William Shatner Captain Kirk GIFfrom William Shatner GIFs


Everyone else was having fun with it. Why can't you? Hate to be the one to break it to you, but if all you see here is politics, you're not too far off from where Gina is at this point. 

Anyway, we hope you had fun reading these. Assuming you are not all zombies. If you are, we apologize to Gina and are going to go download some nice recipes for sauteed brains. 

***

