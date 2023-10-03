Axios: Facebook and X are leaving us more susceptible to misinformation ahead of...
BREAKING NEWS: Democrats and a coalition of Republicans unite to vacate McCarthy as...
NBC News analysis shows Trump's statements have taken a 'dark and aggressive turn'
Stop trying to make Biden COOL, he's NOT cool! DNC tries to make...
John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scient...
LARRY: Carjacked Democrats, Doocy on Fire, NYC Turns on Immigrants, & Strict Schwarzenegge...
Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!)...
Now, THAT'S terrifying: Elon Musk shares the SCARIEST Halloween costume of the season...
WATCH: Is Britain about to take a step in the right direction on...
THIS --> Chadwick Moore compares Biden's family biz to Trump's family biz, makes...
NBC News steps on all the rakes, barely hides its racism with report...
It's not that Jamaal Bowman pulled the fire alarm that's the problem ......
Polimath calls David French and other supposed 'center-Right' tools OUT for hating on...
Philip Bump strikes AGAIN defending Laphonza Butler by complaining about all the WHITE...

Irony can be pretty ironic: Climate-focused Global Citizen Festival destroys Central Park

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:00 PM on October 03, 2023
Gif

It must be a day ending in a 'Y,' because once again, the 'environmentalists' have shown themselves to be hypocrites of the highest order. 

Today's entry comes from Global Citizen, an organization that, in their own words, exists to change the world by 'defeating poverty, 'demanding equity,' and -- again, their words -- 'defending the planet.' And whoa, baby, did they do a bang-up job on that last one at their recent Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park: 

Advertisement

The story was originally reported on Twitter by ABC7 New York, but for reasons unknown, they deleted their tweet (we are resisting the urge to don our tinfoil hat right now). 

The story is still on their website though:  


One third of Central Park's iconic Green Lawn is now fully destroyed after the Global Citizen Festival this year. Another large portion of the lawn was damaged.

Twelve acres of the public green space could remain unavailable to New Yorkers until at least April 2024.

Now, in fairness, the Parks Department does close this lawn every winter to allow it to recover. Last we checked though, it is October 3, not winter. But 'Global Citizen' utterly demolished the Great Lawn so thoroughly that the Parks Department had to close it immediately, effective today. And remember, April of next year is the soonest it could re-open. It will likely take longer. 

Recommended

John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We see it, alright. But wait, it gets even better. 


According to Global Citizen's website, they boast that, through their work, over 3.7 million 'climate actions' have been taken. 

Which begs the question: Were all 3.74 million of them taken in Central Park on September 23? We're not sure Mother Earth can take much more of their actions.

It certainly does not appear so, no. 

True. It should win the Robert Frost Medal. 

The greater good. The greater good. The greater good. 

Advertisement

It's funny how their efforts to 'save the planet' always end in destruction, isn't it? 

Yeah, we hate it when that happens. LOL. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ENVIRONMENTALISM HYPOCRISY NEW YORK CITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING NEWS: Democrats and a coalition of Republicans unite to vacate McCarthy as Speaker
justmindy
Axios: Facebook and X are leaving us more susceptible to misinformation ahead of the 2024 election
Brett T.
Stop trying to make Biden COOL, he's NOT cool! DNC tries to make Biden look 'cool' but falls flat
Coucy
Jarvis takes Ben Collins' GOTCHA story about Elon Musk, Twitter, and Nazis (?!) apart in HILARIOUS thread
Sam J.
WATCH: Is Britain about to take a step in the right direction on transgender madness?
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Stossel debunks ENDLESS climate crisis alarmism by interviewing ACTUAL climate scientist (watch) Sam J.
Advertisement