Irony can be pretty ironic: Climate-focused Global Citizen Festival destroys Central Park

It must be a day ending in a 'Y,' because once again, the 'environmentalists' have shown themselves to be hypocrites of the highest order.

Today's entry comes from Global Citizen, an organization that, in their own words, exists to change the world by 'defeating poverty, 'demanding equity,' and -- again, their words -- 'defending the planet.' And whoa, baby, did they do a bang-up job on that last one at their recent Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park:

NEW: 12-acres of Central Park's Great Lawn will be closed until at least April 2024 following damage from Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 23 - per Gale Brewer.



"The combination of heavy rain, foot traffic, and machinery used for staging destroyed one-third of the Great Lawn." pic.twitter.com/HVRnyakVr5 — Gus Saltonstall (@GusSaltonstall) October 3, 2023

The story was originally reported on Twitter by ABC7 New York, but for reasons unknown, they deleted their tweet (we are resisting the urge to don our tinfoil hat right now).

The story is still on their website though:





One third of Central Park's iconic Green Lawn is now fully destroyed after the Global Citizen Festival this year. Another large portion of the lawn was damaged. Twelve acres of the public green space could remain unavailable to New Yorkers until at least April 2024.

Now, in fairness, the Parks Department does close this lawn every winter to allow it to recover. Last we checked though, it is October 3, not winter. But 'Global Citizen' utterly demolished the Great Lawn so thoroughly that the Parks Department had to close it immediately, effective today. And remember, April of next year is the soonest it could re-open. It will likely take longer.

We see it, alright. But wait, it gets even better.





According to Global Citizen's website, they boast that, through their work, over 3.7 million 'climate actions' have been taken.

Which begs the question: Were all 3.74 million of them taken in Central Park on September 23? We're not sure Mother Earth can take much more of their actions.

Not very good citizens, were they. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) October 3, 2023

It certainly does not appear so, no.

Probably the best example of what being an environmentalist means in 2023:



Destroying the environment to celebrate yourself "saving the environment" https://t.co/G4JY4nZ6sR — Pitchfork Sports (@pitchforksport) October 3, 2023

This headline is like a poem. https://t.co/2e55PnCkR6 — Cheddarfaced Pony Soldier (@Cheddarface_) October 3, 2023

True. It should win the Robert Frost Medal.

Sure, they trashed one little park, but they saved the whole friggin' globe!! — Proppa Poppa (@PoppaProppa) October 3, 2023

The greater good. The greater good. The greater good.

You can't create the new generation of globally aware citizens without some destruction. — Paul Berk (@Cat_Victim) October 3, 2023

Activists are why we can't have nice things. pic.twitter.com/6iZN2EF8Wd — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) October 3, 2023

It's funny how their efforts to 'save the planet' always end in destruction, isn't it?

@TheBabylonBee you’re being outdone by truth again 🤣 😂 🤪 — Laura T (@justmeLaura_T) October 3, 2023

Yeah, we hate it when that happens. LOL.

