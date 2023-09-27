WTF Republicans? Pew poll examines ending the Electoral College with some shocking findings

Last week, Pew Research released a poll that had some very dire findings for America's political establishment. In summary, two-thirds of U.S. adults had little to no confidence in the future of our political system, only 16% said they trust the federal government most or all the time (that high?), a full 30% do not trust either political party (that low?), and a majority supported both age and term limits for politicians (finally, some good news).

Thrown into this poll was a standard question about the Electoral College, long a boogeyman for the left, who have always wanted a popular vote to determine the presidential elections (a.k.a. - mob rule). However, this year, the Pew poll showed a startling result from Republicans on the Electoral College question:

NEW: 65% of Americans, including nearly half of Republicans, favor doing away with the current Electoral College system so the candidate who wins the popular vote wins the presidency. https://t.co/TSl19NKqSd pic.twitter.com/h3lSzqdqdh — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) September 25, 2023

Nearly half of Republicans? Are you kidding? Hey, Republicans. Here's a quick tip: the word 'Republic' is right there in the party name, in case you forgot (and it sure looks like you have).

Needless to say, these poll results were music to the ears of some of the most committed leftists:

I'll just add that it is a misconception that "smaller" states would lose out in a national popular vote. Without the EC, there's actually more incentive to spend time in states where you can run up the score, cause +10 would be worth more than +0.5. https://t.co/6hSmUdir8F — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 26, 2023

This, of course, is mind-bogglingly incorrect, but Elie Mystal knows that.

Waiting now for the MAGA populists to come out and support the people and take away power from the elites who benefit from the Electoral College. https://t.co/hCKE8oIwVz — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 26, 2023

Good lord. Hey, Republicans, here is a hint: if Elie Mystal and David Corn are in favor of ending the Electoral College, there is about a 100% chance that it is a horrible idea.

Granted, Pew polls can often be skewed and we didn't look into the demographics for this particular poll, but still. That number for Republicans is troubling no matter how you slice it.

Why are any Republicans even entertaining such an awful proposal?

65% of Americans apparently never had a civics class in their life. — Rae A (@xrae) September 26, 2023

The utter ignorance and stupidity of the American people, whose brains have been ruined by American public education, will cause them to vote themselves into slavery and utterly destroy the United States. https://t.co/PXW4lYPIJc — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 26, 2023

Nick Searcy is not known for mincing words, in case you didn't know. But he's most likely correct here.

There are all sorts of terrible ideas that have been popular at one time or another including slavery, abortion & socialism. The vast majority of people that like this idea don't understand the current system & don't get why this would be a disasterhttps://t.co/18jnHeoeSB — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 26, 2023

A little more softly spoken than Mr. Searcy, to be sure, but also correct.

Put more succinctly:

This would be the end of the Republic. https://t.co/BxHJFvM9Ic — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) September 26, 2023

You would think that REPUBLICans would get that, wouldn't you?

But people who actually understand the Constitution probably shouldn't panic just yet. Though it is remarkably disturbing that almost half of Republicans would embrace this idea, it is likely not ever going to happen. Because the founding fathers were amazingly prescient when they wrote electors into the Constitution. As such, the Electoral College is not really subject to the varying whims of the populace.

We hold 50 separate and simultaneous 'popular elections'. The electoral college exists because our Founders had the foresight to understand that large population centers would have too much power. They felt so strongly about it that they embedded it in the Constitution. They

1/ — Conservitarians 🇺🇸🔔⚡️❌ (@Conservitarians) September 26, 2023

The electoral college is part of the contract that binds the states together. If it was gone and NYC and LA determined all US policy, most states would have no choice but to secede. — Listless Vessel 1963 (@Hairball_63) September 26, 2023

Then get the votes, organize and amend the Constitution. But here is the issue with the amendment: 2/3rds of states must agree. The smaller populous states will likely say no, which means this is a non-starter. https://t.co/hD7OiIFFP7 — Quantum Apocalypse (@TaggertMayfield) September 25, 2023

Which is why the founders put it in place - to prevent large states from dominating smaller states.



That said, if you want to do away with it, propose an amendment and get 38 states to agree. https://t.co/TDGa86yClv — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) September 26, 2023

And, bingo. There you have it. Good luck getting that many smaller states to vote for their own disenfranchisement. It simply goes to show that the founders were a lot smarter than most people today.

It's just sad to see how many Republicans look like they need to go back to Constitution school. Or even junior high civics.

* * *

