Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (wat...
Ol' Crazy Biden keeps spouting things that just aren't true about the GOP...
WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog...
Depravity: Berlin hands out books normalizing prostitution to children (and it gets worse)
AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to...
Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL
CDC: If you've had a problem finding the new vaccine, more is on...
That's some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn't...
Science: Anthropological Association cancels panel on why biological sex matters
'Nothing to see here': Rep. Comer discovers interesting address on China payments to...
'Lawsuit incoming': David Hogg's excitement over CA's newest 'gun safety' law may be...
James Clapper concerned Trump might lock him up if reelected
Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates never worked for an angrier president than Donald...
Children's book author says 'parental rights really anger me'

WTF Republicans? Pew poll examines ending the Electoral College with some shocking findings

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on September 27, 2023
Twitchy

Last week, Pew Research released a poll that had some very dire findings for America's political establishment. In summary, two-thirds of U.S. adults had little to no confidence in the future of our political system, only 16% said they trust the federal government most or all the time (that high?), a full 30% do not trust either political party (that low?), and a majority supported both age and term limits for politicians (finally, some good news). 

Advertisement

Thrown into this poll was a standard question about the Electoral College, long a boogeyman for the left, who have always wanted a popular vote to determine the presidential elections (a.k.a. - mob rule). However, this year, the Pew poll showed a startling result from Republicans on the Electoral College question: 

Nearly half of Republicans? Are you kidding? Hey, Republicans. Here's a quick tip: the word 'Republic' is right there in the party name, in case you forgot (and it sure looks like you have). 

Needless to say, these poll results were music to the ears of some of the most committed leftists: 

This, of course, is mind-bogglingly incorrect, but Elie Mystal knows that. 

Recommended

WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Good lord. Hey, Republicans, here is a hint: if Elie Mystal and David Corn are in favor of ending the Electoral College, there is about a 100% chance that it is a horrible idea. 

Granted, Pew polls can often be skewed and we didn't look into the demographics for this particular poll, but still. That number for Republicans is troubling no matter how you slice it. 

Why are any Republicans even entertaining such an awful proposal? 

Nick Searcy is not known for mincing words, in case you didn't know. But he's most likely correct here. 

A little more softly spoken than Mr. Searcy, to be sure, but also correct. 

Put more succinctly: 

Advertisement

You would think that REPUBLICans would get that, wouldn't you? 

But people who actually understand the Constitution probably shouldn't panic just yet. Though it is remarkably disturbing that almost half of Republicans would embrace this idea, it is likely not ever going to happen. Because the founding fathers were amazingly prescient when they wrote electors into the Constitution. As such, the Electoral College is not really subject to the varying whims of the populace. 

Advertisement

And, bingo. There you have it. Good luck getting that many smaller states to vote for their own disenfranchisement. It simply goes to show that the founders were a lot smarter than most people today. 

It's just sad to see how many Republicans look like they need to go back to Constitution school. Or even junior high civics.

* * *

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ELECTIONS ELECTORAL COLLEGE POLITICS POLLING PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever
Aaron Walker
Adam Schiff's sleep-deprived Twitter/X rant about government shutdown backfires BIGLY (watch)
RickRobinson
Depravity: Berlin hands out books normalizing prostitution to children (and it gets worse)
Aaron Walker
That's some wicked side-eye: Biden speaks at UAW picket line and it isn't well-received
Amy Curtis
AOC: The number of migrants coming to NYC today is NOTHING compared to Ellis Island
Brett T.
Just for fun: The Dank Knight asks 'What's Biden Shouting?' and LOL
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: On Joy Reid's show, Steven Schmidt gives us possibly the dumbest 'dog whistle' claim, ever Aaron Walker
Advertisement