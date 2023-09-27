Isn't there a Commandment about this? National Cathedral honors the god of ... BLM?

People having trouble spotting EVs in Biden's climate unfriendly modes of transportation
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:00 AM on September 27, 2023

Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., is a beautiful Gothic-style building that has long been one of the city's most beautiful landmarks since it was built in 1893. The Episcopal Cathedral has hosted four presidential state funerals, as well as many other presidential memorial services and memorial services for other dignitaries such as first ladies, astronauts, senators, war casualties, and the victims of 9/11. Even Helen Keller is interred there.

But this week, the D.C. church unveiled perhaps its greatest achievement: bowing to the religion of BLM. 

Excuse us, what? 

Now in fairness, it must be reported that the old stained glass windows were not religious either, as one might expect in a church. They depicted Civil War-era figures, including from the Confederacy, in an attempt to show reconciliation between the North and South. Those windows were removed several years ago because they were deemed 'offensive.'

But instead of replacing them with imagery celebrating, oh say, God or Christianity, the updated windows celebrate America's new religion of woke. 

The god of BLM is a jealous and vengeful god, that much is certain. 

Not sure if that was meant as a joke or not, but don't be surprised if it happens. 

Again, don't give them any ideas. 

Indeed. We're not sure how replacing Civil War-era windows with windows depicting riots organized by a Marxist group that included violence, mayhem, and looting makes them less offensive, but what do we know?

The word you are searching for here is 'cult.'

Sad, but true. Still, it begs the question: will there be a woke sectarian fight over which alphabet cult -- BLM or LGBTQIA2S+ -- gets first dibs on stained glass windows? We can only hope.

It would have been nice to see the National Cathedral return to actual religion, but if we can't have that, could we at least get something done well? 

Ahh, but that is the point, you see. Marxism (which is what woke is, in cultural form) does not create beautiful things. It destroys them. Intentionally. 

But we can take some solace that there is still beauty in the world:

Indeed they are. We'll go to that cathedral any day. 

***

