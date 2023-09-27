Isn't there a Commandment about this? National Cathedral honors the god of ... BLM?

Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., is a beautiful Gothic-style building that has long been one of the city's most beautiful landmarks since it was built in 1893. The Episcopal Cathedral has hosted four presidential state funerals, as well as many other presidential memorial services and memorial services for other dignitaries such as first ladies, astronauts, senators, war casualties, and the victims of 9/11. Even Helen Keller is interred there.

But this week, the D.C. church unveiled perhaps its greatest achievement: bowing to the religion of BLM.

Washington National Cathedral replaces stained glass windows to honor BLM protestors pic.twitter.com/iPQ2R4UGUa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 27, 2023

Excuse us, what?

No, this is not satire. The new windows were unveiled this week.



The old stained glass was up for 6 decades but got taken down in 2017 to appease the woke mob.https://t.co/Ry41fu5HxP pic.twitter.com/sTV338vR10 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 27, 2023

Now in fairness, it must be reported that the old stained glass windows were not religious either, as one might expect in a church. They depicted Civil War-era figures, including from the Confederacy, in an attempt to show reconciliation between the North and South. Those windows were removed several years ago because they were deemed 'offensive.'



But instead of replacing them with imagery celebrating, oh say, God or Christianity, the updated windows celebrate America's new religion of woke.

The religion of the left can have no rivals — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) September 27, 2023

The god of BLM is a jealous and vengeful god, that much is certain.

I figured they just would have replaced Jesus on the Cross with a statue of George Floyd — Brosa Parks (@Parabellum2021) September 27, 2023

Are they going to feature prominently a statue of St. George Floyd? 😡 — RP 🇺🇲 (@RealRPinNYC) September 27, 2023

Not sure if that was meant as a joke or not, but don't be surprised if it happens.

The woke: "It's not a gnostic cult religion"



Also the woke: https://t.co/izfsZEQyEG — Yuri Bezmenov's Ghost (@Ne_pas_couvrir) September 27, 2023

I won’t rest until all historic stained glass is replaced with Pride flags and BLM. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) September 27, 2023

Again, don't give them any ideas.

If they wanted it to he accurate they would have just smashed the windows. — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) September 27, 2023

Indeed. We're not sure how replacing Civil War-era windows with windows depicting riots organized by a Marxist group that included violence, mayhem, and looting makes them less offensive, but what do we know?

Remember: Woke is a theology not an ideology. — The Mad Shogun Aaron Alexander (@MrNamelessOne) September 27, 2023

The word you are searching for here is 'cult.'

I found a copy of their bible pic.twitter.com/IqiZjfWfoO — The Snarky Beer 🍺 (@thesnarkybeer) September 27, 2023

God isn’t going to take kindly to that… — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) September 27, 2023

They left God a long time ago: pic.twitter.com/AC7JTVcjpz — The Snarky Beer 🍺 (@thesnarkybeer) September 27, 2023

Sad, but true. Still, it begs the question: will there be a woke sectarian fight over which alphabet cult -- BLM or LGBTQIA2S+ -- gets first dibs on stained glass windows? We can only hope.

It would have been nice to see the National Cathedral return to actual religion, but if we can't have that, could we at least get something done well?

It wouldn't be so terrible if the quality and workmanship wasn't obviously lower. Not to mention just the look is less aesthetically pleasing. — John-Jacob Jingleheimer Smith (@Kihr____) September 27, 2023

Ahh, but that is the point, you see. Marxism (which is what woke is, in cultural form) does not create beautiful things. It destroys them. Intentionally.

But we can take some solace that there is still beauty in the world:

The Cathedral in Helena, Montana. Some things are worth saving. pic.twitter.com/nTwJoPYtrv — Not Tina Kotex (@NotTinaKotex) September 27, 2023

Indeed they are. We'll go to that cathedral any day.

