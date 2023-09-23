Neil deGrasse Tyson makes mind-numbingly stupid case for men in women's sports (watch)

Here's another 'fun little item' by the reporter who did the Dave Portnoy...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on September 23, 2023
meme

The problem of men in women's sports is solved, everyone. Astrophysicist, author and professional thief of joy Neil deGrasse Tyson has the answer we've all been waiting for. What a relief. 

Appearing on the popular podcast Triggernometry this week, Tyson offered up his solution to hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster. 

Ummm, huh? 

Yes, Neil. There are weight classes in many sports. Men's weight classes AND women's weight classes. That's because there are many, fundamental physiological differences between men and women. Difference that you can't change because of a social contagion. 

Speaking of doing things 'that we've always done,' how about we do what we've always done and let men compete against men and women compete against women? This writer isn't an astrophysicist, but that seems to make a lot more sense in an Occam's Razor sort of way. 

Both Kisin and Foster pushed back against Tyson's ideas later in the interview, and he reiterated his position that we must change all of sports to accommodate a few men pretending to be women. 

Here's another 'fun little item' by the reporter who did the Dave Portnoy hit piece
Brett T.
Sigh. He really is tedious. And not very committed to the whole 'science' thing. 

We definitely recommend embracing the power of 'AND' in Tyson's case. 

This is exactly what the end result is of Tyson's proposal. Sorry, women. It was nice to have you competing for a while and striving for your athletic dreams, but in Clown World, you're no longer welcome in sports. 

They never realize how much they are degrading actual women to accommodate mental illness. Or maybe they do realize it and just don't care. 

Say, now there's is a great idea. We're thinking that Tyson really should just take the advice that Steak-umm gave him years ago:

If only.

*** 

