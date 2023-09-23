Neil deGrasse Tyson makes mind-numbingly stupid case for men in women's sports (watch)

The problem of men in women's sports is solved, everyone. Astrophysicist, author and professional thief of joy Neil deGrasse Tyson has the answer we've all been waiting for. What a relief.

Advertisement

Appearing on the popular podcast Triggernometry this week, Tyson offered up his solution to hosts Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster.

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s only solution is to end women’s sports pic.twitter.com/CrmKKgHxo3 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) September 22, 2023

Ummm, huh?

Yes, Neil. There are weight classes in many sports. Men's weight classes AND women's weight classes. That's because there are many, fundamental physiological differences between men and women. Difference that you can't change because of a social contagion.

Speaking of doing things 'that we've always done,' how about we do what we've always done and let men compete against men and women compete against women? This writer isn't an astrophysicist, but that seems to make a lot more sense in an Occam's Razor sort of way.

Both Kisin and Foster pushed back against Tyson's ideas later in the interview, and he reiterated his position that we must change all of sports to accommodate a few men pretending to be women.

There are different weight classes in boxing. Therefore, men should be able to compete in women’s sports.



That’s his argument. https://t.co/6nurJLRhKO — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 23, 2023

Oh look. Another pedestrian and tedious opinion from the famous purveyor of pedestrian and tedious opinions posing as a serious human being. https://t.co/mwa0lIToSP — Boo (@IzaBooboo) September 23, 2023

Sigh. He really is tedious. And not very committed to the whole 'science' thing.

The process he's talking about has already happened. Men and women have different physical capabilities, so to help keep things on an even playing field, it was split into men's and women's sports.https://t.co/3t8eWl2n5b — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 23, 2023

Is this proof of the mind-virus, incentives, or both?

Whatever it is, it shows what is wrong with a good part of science today.



And to the issue:

There is a physical reason why men and women's sports are separate. Nothing changes if someone "identifies" as the other. https://t.co/d8ZACGpZFJ — BG Anders (@bg_anders) September 23, 2023

We definitely recommend embracing the power of 'AND' in Tyson's case.

Ackshually, ... this is bat guano crazy. https://t.co/Cvlv8WC0BM — Jerry Bohl, Jr.💙🦁🩶 (@jr_bohl) September 23, 2023

@KonstantinKisin @francisjfoster @neiltyson so if I understand Neil correctly the answer is we abolish women’s sports. Place people in competition based on weight & size.



We’re going to end up with biological men & mtf transgenders dominating all the sports.



The biological… https://t.co/fwpvyNx1U6 — Samuel Gabriel 🇺🇸 (@SamuelGabrielSG) September 23, 2023

This is exactly what the end result is of Tyson's proposal. Sorry, women. It was nice to have you competing for a while and striving for your athletic dreams, but in Clown World, you're no longer welcome in sports.

Advertisement

That's incredibly misogynistic! — Cat Ryan (@CatQuestionsAll) September 23, 2023

They never realize how much they are degrading actual women to accommodate mental illness. Or maybe they do realize it and just don't care.

So, he wants men to be allowed to beat up women. pic.twitter.com/RWvEKoxOx5 — RW Evans (@FakeAngelof) September 23, 2023

I've never understood how this guy became 'a thing.' — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) September 23, 2023

How about we end listening to Neil deGrasse Tyson? Seems like a better option. — Tara Lee (@sarcastic_tara) September 22, 2023

Say, now there's is a great idea. We're thinking that Tyson really should just take the advice that Steak-umm gave him years ago:

If only.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!