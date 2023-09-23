'Narcissistic sociopath': Tony 'The Science' Fauci takes to MSNBC to congratulate himself

Among the many lessons we learned, or should have learned, during the Covid pandemic (Reminder: It. Is. Over.) is that there is no one who loves Tony Fauci quite so much as ... Tony Fauci.

This week, Little Lord Fauci went on Mehdi Hasan's MSNBC show to remind America how great he is, in case any of us forgot.

Fauci went on MSNBC yesterday and declared, "in my career, I've been involved in saving, literally, millions of lives." pic.twitter.com/3tYIPsYcHG — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) September 22, 2023

The smugness on display is revolting: 'Hello?' Ugh.

The unbridled hubris of this man continues to defy reality and rival that of any Greek myth or tragedy you have ever read. Frankly, we are plain sick of it and sick of him. And we are not alone. We'll let Twitter speak uninterrupted for a little while here:

These are the moments when I am genuinely comforted by the existence of Hell, for it is the ultimate reminder that justice gets the final word. https://t.co/8h9ftChdpt — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) September 22, 2023

The Families of 600k + Americans that died from your demonization of early treatment protocols like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, while running cover for Pfizer/ Moderna

experimental mRNA gene therapy shots, redefined as vaccines for the pandemic,

beg to differ, and demand… https://t.co/5EABxOut2l — Tom Moore (@junogsp7) September 23, 2023

Highly controversial statement from an obvious narcissist https://t.co/Y34vs9rHHU — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) September 23, 2023

When you listen to Fauci talk, you understand how easy it was for him to let his monstrous ego get in the way of telling the truth — the lab leak, masks, schools…all of it. He’s such an egomaniac that he’d rather lie than tacitly acknowledge his own failings https://t.co/JubrLbDxbA — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) September 22, 2023

And it's not only Covid where Fauci fails to acknowledge his own failures (and the fact that he funded the creation of the virus). Since he brought up his 'career,' let's take a look at that career beyond Covid, shall we?

Isn’t that special?!!



I buried >150 friends, students, & colleagues who followed Fauci’s MISINFORMATION on AIDS in the ‘80s.



Everything from it not being contagious to straight people not being able to get it to women not being able to get it.



The best one of all was when he… — PZonLAKEontario (@PZonLAKEontario) September 22, 2023

Except for that whole using AZT to treat HIV patients in the 80s...and that time he got remdesivir to treat Covid even though it causes organ failure... but he made big pharma a lot of money — David Roberts (@davidrlroberts) September 22, 2023

The foster children you experimented on and killed would beg to differ. The poor, innocent animals you tortured would beg to differ. The people with HIV that you poisoned to death would beg to differ. The thousands upon thousands of innocent people in the hospital dosed with… pic.twitter.com/IZfTRYfwgf — Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪 (@catsscareme2021) September 23, 2023

Watch it and you will know why older gay men hate Fauci with a passion. He oversaw the deaths of their friends. pic.twitter.com/F9r78Ta59v — Danno (@dannolane) September 23, 2023

They aren't the only ones who hate him with a passion.

Don't get us started. The torture Fauci authorized for beagle puppies is monstrous and nauseating. Trapping them with sand flies who were eating them alive, cutting the dogs' vocal cords so no one would have to hear their screams, and for what result? We want to throw up every time we even think about it.

Returning to Covid though, here is just one example of why Fauci should maybe shut up and stop sniffing his own flatulence with such relish:

He ended my Dads so..... — Deegert (@deegert_debbie) September 23, 2023

There are countless others as well. Killed by the virus he helped create, or killed by treatments he authorized, or killed by his restriction of other treatments that might have saved them. And, lest we forget, forced to die alone because of the lockdowns that Fauci either initiated or endorsed.

Like we said, nauseating.

And these were only the tweets we could share. There were plenty of others using a lot more colorful language to express their disgust with Fauci's arrogance in the face of his actual record. We'll let this one sum him up.

I bet he has a mirror on his bedroom ceiling so he can admire himself at night! Narcissistic sociopath! — Inspector Stocks (@InspectorStocks) September 22, 2023

Narcissistic sociopath. Yeah, that tracks. You deserve to go away to prison forever, Tony Fauci, but until we can get that, how about you just go away.

***

