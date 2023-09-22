Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly

Look, everyone. Kamala Harris has a new job. No, sadly, Giggles is still serving as vice president, but today she announced that she was adding yet another czarship to the long list of domains she oversees. (Yes, we made up the word 'czarship.' But making up nonsense words seems appropriate when it comes to Harris.)

Because you marched, organized, and voted, we passed the most significant gun safety legislation in 30 years. But let's be clear — we have more work to do.



Today, I am proud to share that I will oversee the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. pic.twitter.com/i16sAr98Yz — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 22, 2023

In a nation where the right to bear arms is one of our fundamental freedoms, 'Gun Violence Czar' has an ironic ring to it, don't you think? We're not entirely sure how Harris will find time for her new role though. She already is our Border Czar, Space Czar, Artificial Intelligence Czar, and we think possibly Venn Diagram Czar. Karine Jean-Pierre might have to confirm that last one.

Of course, as they are legally contracted to do, the usual paid Democrat shills were out in force to celebrate this latest, greatest achievement from Harris.

HOLY SH*T!!! President Biden is unveiling a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which will be headed by Vice President Kamala Harris!



In the face of constant MAGA Republican obstruction on gun violence, I'm glad to see our elected leaders have not given up the fight!



Thank… pic.twitter.com/I2ehYN2xXW — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 22, 2023

We are fairly certain that the Biden administration could name Harris the 'Puppy Kicking Czar' and the likes of Brooklyn Dad, JoJo from Jerz, and the Sisson/Mowrey twins would all be shouting, 'THIS IS THE GREATEST THING EVER.'

The rest of Twitter, unfortunately, was not quite so enthusiastic about the announcement.

So, the Biden administration has gone full parody, huh? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 22, 2023

The Biden administration is a big proponent of Poe's Law.

“Gun safety” is a propaganda term, and we all know it.



By the way, how’s the border, Czar? I hear you blew it. — Bemused Xer (@BakoJer) September 22, 2023

We see what he did there. LOL.

"The Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Violent Gun Preventative Stuff and Guns will forge a new path forward toward a forward-thinking path to gun violence prevention paths." — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) September 22, 2023

It needs a name that long because it's all related to the passage of time.

Oops.

Americans should be allowed to own the same weapons we paid for the Taliban to have. — Michael White For US Congress (@MW4Liberty) September 22, 2023

Man. If only we had had a White House Office of Not Getting Our Troops Blown Up in a Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal. https://t.co/iiQxObsMJZ — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) September 22, 2023

Double oops.

Cringe. 😬



“Gun violence prevention” = not going after criminals who enact harm using firearms; criminalizing law-abiding gun owners. https://t.co/BlzpM2jJvg — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 22, 2023

It's funny how efforts on 'gun safety' and 'violence prevention' never focus on the rash of criminal and gang-related shootings that take place daily in blue cities, only on gun owners whose firearms have never harmed anyone.

We do, however, feel a little sorry (no, we don't) for the staffers who have to go into crisis mode whenever Harris speaks or takes to social media.

In fairness though, not everyone was pointing and laughing. Some tried to look on the bright side of Harris' new office.

The fastest way to get more of something is to set up a White House Office to prevent it.



This... may be awesome. https://t.co/mgrEbjkJi3 — Kaya Masters (@sisterinferior) September 22, 2023

This is great news. By the time she is through, owning an assault rifle is going to be mandatory. https://t.co/JjsmvuwE6e — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 22, 2023

If Harris is as effective as gun violence prevention czar as she has been as border czar, heck, we'll all own a whole rack's worth of them before too long.

***

