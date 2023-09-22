Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid...
Democrat Senator Indicted for Egyptian Bribes
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine...
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY...
On brand: Barack Obama reminds young people to stay angry and frustrated
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's...
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter
Michael Rapaport called OUT for being a tool so much he FLIPS OUT,...
'Are you drunk?' The New Yorker tries to convict Elon Musk for the...
Joe Concha points out why Karine Jean-Pierre can get away with dodging Peter...
NJ Senator Robert Menendez continues to have a very very VERY bad week
Pentagon will exempt Ukraine spending from possible gov shutdown and peeps have (PISSED...
Mayor of TX border town does NOT agree with KJP about who's responsible...

Cringe: Kamala Harris announces her new 'czar' role, Twitter points and laughs accordingly

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:20 PM on September 22, 2023
Twitchy

Look, everyone. Kamala Harris has a new job. No, sadly, Giggles is still serving as vice president, but today she announced that she was adding yet another czarship to the long list of domains she oversees. (Yes, we made up the word 'czarship.' But making up nonsense words seems appropriate when it comes to Harris.)

Advertisement

In a nation where the right to bear arms is one of our fundamental freedoms, 'Gun Violence Czar' has an ironic ring to it, don't you think? We're not entirely sure how Harris will find time for her new role though. She already is our Border Czar, Space Czar, Artificial Intelligence Czar, and we think possibly Venn Diagram Czar. Karine Jean-Pierre might have to confirm that last one. 

Of course, as they are legally contracted to do, the usual paid Democrat shills were out in force to celebrate this latest, greatest achievement from Harris. 

We are fairly certain that the Biden administration could name Harris the 'Puppy Kicking Czar' and the likes of Brooklyn Dad, JoJo from Jerz, and the Sisson/Mowrey twins would all be shouting, 'THIS IS THE GREATEST THING EVER.'

The rest of Twitter, unfortunately, was not quite so enthusiastic about the announcement. 

Recommended

LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Biden administration is a big proponent of Poe's Law. 

We see what he did there. LOL. 

It needs a name that long because it's all related to the passage of time. 

Oops. 

Double oops. 

It's funny how efforts on 'gun safety' and 'violence prevention' never focus on the rash of criminal and gang-related shootings that take place daily in blue cities, only on gun owners whose firearms have never harmed anyone. 

Advertisement

We do, however, feel a little sorry (no, we don't) for the staffers who have to go into crisis mode whenever Harris speaks or takes to social media. 

In fairness though, not everyone was pointing and laughing. Some tried to look on the bright side of Harris' new office. 

If Harris is as effective as gun violence prevention czar as she has been as border czar, heck, we'll all own a whole rack's worth of them before too long.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GUN VIOLENCE KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up
Sam J.
Katie Pavlich points out how Sen. Menendez MIGHT have been able to avoid trouble
Doug P.
Biden's Education Secretary is fed up with parents 'acting like they know what's right' for kids
Doug P.
'Used for political speech ...' FOIA shows Biden's DHS censoring Americans was ABSOLUTELY political
Sam J.
WHOA: Adam Kinzinger ACTUALLY gets something right ... and at John Fetterman's expense
Sam J.
'Are you drunk?' The New Yorker tries to convict Elon Musk for the sins of his ... grandfather?
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOL-PAINFUL! James Woods just needs one perfectly PAINFUL tweet to PAINFULLY sum Karine Jean-Pierre up Sam J.
Advertisement