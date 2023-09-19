Mark Cuban's text messages with YouTube host reveal his scary Covid demands

We know that Covid broke a lot of people. What is becoming pretty clear in the aftermath of Covid (yes, it is over, no matter what the Biden administration says) is that maybe a lot of these people were broken to begin with. Covid just put it all out in the open.



Take Mark Cuban, billionaire businessman, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and all-around annoying scold. Recently, YouTube host Layah Heilpern revealed a text message exchange she had with Cuban in 2021 about appearing on her program to discuss Bitcoin. Heilpern and Cuban seemed to have a cordial relationship at the time, but his texts to her reveal a frightening level of Covid hysteria and worse.

NEW: Mark Cuban showed prejudice against unvaxxed journalist Layah Heilpern after she had requested an interview.



Cuban said he would only give an interview if @LayahHeilpern went out and got vaccinated and told "others to do the same."



Cuban then went a step further and said… pic.twitter.com/YzUw8VvZ4a — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 18, 2023

'When you get vaccinated and tell others to do the same, I will come on.'



'I won't do it if you are not.'



'My choice not to support people who haven't been vaccinated.'

Cuban is correct about one thing, of course. It is his choice. But the scariest part of his texts to her is '...and tell others to do the same.'

Heilpern was an outspoken critic of vaccine mandates in 2021. She spoke often at the time about opposing mandates, and tweeted this shortly before her conversation with Cuban:

As are vaccine passports. Do you know my medical history? Maybe a vaccine would be very bad for me... not all our bodies are the same. Don't mandate people put foreign substances in their bodies. — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) August 3, 2021

It wasn't enough for Cuban that she herself get vaccinated. He wanted her to fall in line and tell other people to get vaccinated too. Say, what happened to 'my choice,' Mark?

And, by the way, how did Cuban know she wasn't vaccinated? Though she tweets often now about opposing the vaccine in general, in 2021, she was mostly speaking out against mandates. She asked Cuban this question.

'Hey Mark, out of curiosity, where did you get this information on my vaccination status? I don't recall sharing this personal information or having an 'anti-vax' opinion.

Cuban did not respond to this, just deflected away from it to talk about 'data.' Of course, much of that 'data' has been refuted during the past couple of years, as we've learned that the vaccine never prevent infection or transmission.



But then came the punchline. In response to Colin Rugg's reporting of this text message exchange, Heilpern offered this hilarious addendum:

Let me clear it was for a VIRTUAL interview 🤡 — Layah Heilpern (@LayahHeilpern) September 19, 2023

A virtual interview. Oh, that is just too good, LOL. Mark Cuban was not concerned about his own health, as he wouldn't have even been in the same room with Heilpern. He just wanted compliance.

Unreal. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2023

It is unreal but, sadly, all to easy to believe.

He needs vax’d for the woke virus — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 19, 2023

@mcuban sells drugs and pays for people to dribble a basketball. He does not have a medical degree and If he did, he would know the Covid vaccines are not FDA approved and do not prevent Covid nor transmission. He would also know the latest booster was tested on "10 mice." — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 19, 2023

I guess he didn't keep up with the data.

So Mark Cuban is now claiming he must know your medical history before he grants you the favor of his speech.



Mark believes because he’s made a lot of money, he can cancel your right to HIPAA laws.



Does he want my current menstruation cycle calendar and birth control schedule… — Midwest Mom (@badlibtakes) September 19, 2023

Cuban needs to know all of it, of course. It's 'for your safety.'

Not surprising from the guy who hired private gestapo police to narc on small businesses that weren’t adhering to covid mandates. https://t.co/W7iQVHYAaN — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) September 19, 2023

We do remember that. Yikes. All the yikes.

And for that reason, I’m out. — TheAbeFroman (@followed_ByBots) September 19, 2023

Yep, we're out too. Like we said, maybe some people like Cuban were just always broken. We can't fix that, but we can definitely stand against them in trying to impose their totalitarian neuroses on the rest of us.

