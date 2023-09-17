Mixed reactions to Trump's 'Meet the Press' interview spark even more debates on...
Just for fun: NFL referee claps back with a hot mic, unlocks legend status (watch)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on September 17, 2023

Move over, Superman. Step aside, Abraham Lincoln. Have a seat, Indiana Jones. America has a new hero. His name is Alex Kemp. 

Kemp is a veteran NFL referee, the head on-field official who announces rulings to the crowd through a live mic. Kemp was the referee for the Detroit Lions-Seattle Seahawks game this afternoon and, in one hot mic moment, gave us one of the best lines from an NFL official in recent memory. He was announcing an intentional grounding penalty on Seattle quarterback Geno Smith for intentional grounding, and the rest is history:

'That is the best line I've ever heard out of an official.' Greg Olsen, the Fox analyst who was announcing the game, knew he was witnessing greatness. And we can't disagree with him. 

Twitter, of course, was quick to recognize the outstanding moment. 

We wanted to salute Kemp ourselves. Or at least throw him some respect knuckles. 

Some users recognized the wider impact of Kemp's hot mic dismissal.

Honestly, the applications for saying the line are endless. 

We expect Kemp will soon be added to the Hall of Fame of memes and gifs. 

The next Republican debate is at the end of September and it would not surprise us at all if one of the candidates trotted this line out. 

But for now, this is Kemp's moment and we want to let him bask in it. 

If nothing else, Kemp made us all laugh, and that is something we can all use from time to time. 

Take your crown, king. You earned it. 

(By the way, the Seahawks won the game in overtime, but Kemp is the real winner today.)

Tags: FUNNY NFL

