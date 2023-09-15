Let them fight! Andrew Cuomo throws Biden under the bus on New York City immigration

Popcorn. Get your popcorn here.

On Thursday night, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a speech at a Democrat gathering in Brooklyn where he spent plenty of time blaming President Biden and his administration for the illegal immigration crisis New York City is experiencing, despite being a 'sanctuary city.'

Cuomo blames Biden administration for NYC’s migrant crisis: ‘A federal responsibility’ https://t.co/5fWhYu3Tm8 pic.twitter.com/SZD8bLsuRZ — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2023

'This was a federal responsibility, period. First and foremost. Not the state, not the city. Immigration law is a federal responsibility,' Cuomo said during his roughly 20 minute speech. The ex-governor said if he was in office, he’d march down to Washington and demand President Biden 'take hold of this.'

'Take hold of this'? Oh Andy, really? Hey, are we still doing 'phrasing'?

Cuomo, he of the gropey hands, went on to blame the rest of New York state as well, lamenting the beleaguered mayor of New York City.

'Mayor [Eric] Adams is right — it is unsustainable for New York City to carry this burden. There is no legal, ethical, financial, practical way that you can ask New York City to do this. They don’t have the financing.'

El Paso, Texas (population 680,000 and GDP of $30 million) could not be reached for comment about the plight of poor Mayor Adams and his city of 8 million people with a GDP of $2.5 trillion.

NYC *literally* said they were a sanctuary city. — gosuprime (@gosuprime21) September 15, 2023

There is a statue in New York Bay. It even has a plaque with a poem on it. We've seen it.

What would he know about placing people in places they don’t belong — Sean Sublette (@Subby_Sean) September 15, 2023

Remember that little debacle where Cuomo placed sick COVID patients in nursing homes? Right among the most vulnerable population to that virus? 15,000 seniors who paid for that decision also could not be reached for comment about his speech Thursday night. Though their families might have a few choice words.

Twitter/X also noticed something about this speech that is getting harder and harder to deny with each passing day.

They got the memo.

Its ok to throw Biden under the bus. 🤦‍♀️😆 https://t.co/1SIffvbkY0 — LittleDianne22 (@LilDianne22) September 15, 2023

They’re all turning on Biden lo of a sudden. Get ready for him to be replaced on the ballot sometime in the near future. https://t.co/CAUjP1X5en — Redo of Vaping Waifus (@vapingwaifus1) September 15, 2023

We can't predict whether Biden will be kicked off the ticket or not, but it's becoming obvious that something has changed and it is OK for Democrats to attack him now. That has not been the case for most of his presidency.

Et tu, Fredo? (But Cuomo's not wrong.) — J.T. (@JTTriguero) September 15, 2023

Fredo (we still get a kick out of that nickname) might still be a little upset that 'he got passed over,' when not that long ago, everyone in the media was creepily declaring themselves a 'Cuomosexual.' (Seriously, that was really gross.)

I would ask Mr Cuomo why he didn't want to follow immigration laws when he was governor but now wants those laws enforced elsewhere, I guess? https://t.co/liA019rp97 pic.twitter.com/FEk2XO32PF — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 15, 2023

Oops, Andy. I guess you forgot that you were the one who declared New York to be a sanctuary state.



Do you want a do-over on that one?

***