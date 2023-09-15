Uber-DOOSH Pete Strzok says FBI agents need EXTRA protection from scary Americans and...
Victor Shi rides to Hunter Biden's rescue claiming NOBODY ELSE gets busted on...
Elie Mystal angry tweeting at Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden indictment is...
Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black...
A victory for parental rights over transgender 'rights' … in California?!
Washington Monthly editor urges Susannah Gibson to 'stand strong'
It looks like Democrats are getting nervous about a Biden/Harris ticket
Ed Krassenstein asks if it's necessary to point out convicted killer was an...
Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun...
Aaron Rupar sad that audience applauds Ron DeSantis calling for 'premeditated murder'
Tucker on X, Episode 24: Javier Milei
President Joe Biden gets pretty testy about drug prices
Dana Loesch explains why they're allowing the firearm charge against Hunter Biden
Joe Biden continues his record as the most overtly racist president in modern...

Let them fight! Andrew Cuomo throws Biden under the bus on New York City immigration

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:52 AM on September 15, 2023

Popcorn. Get your popcorn here. 

On Thursday night, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a speech at a Democrat gathering in Brooklyn where he spent plenty of time blaming President Biden and his administration for the illegal immigration crisis New York City is experiencing, despite being a 'sanctuary city.'

Advertisement

'This was a federal responsibility, period. First and foremost. Not the state, not the city. Immigration law is a federal responsibility,' Cuomo said during his roughly 20 minute speech. 

The ex-governor said if he was in office, he’d march down to Washington and demand President Biden 'take hold of this.'

'Take hold of this'? Oh Andy, really? Hey, are we still doing 'phrasing'?

Cuomo, he of the gropey hands, went on to blame the rest of New York state as well, lamenting the beleaguered mayor of New York City. 

'Mayor [Eric] Adams is right —  it is unsustainable for New York City to carry this burden. There is no legal, ethical, financial, practical way that you can ask New York City to do this. They don’t have the financing.'

El Paso, Texas (population 680,000 and GDP of $30 million) could not be reached for comment about the plight of poor Mayor Adams and his city of 8 million people with a GDP of $2.5 trillion.

There is a statue in New York Bay. It even has a plaque with a poem on it. We've seen it. 

Recommended

Elie Mystal angry tweeting at Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden indictment is TOO FUNNY
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Remember that little debacle where Cuomo placed sick COVID patients in nursing homes? Right among the most vulnerable population to that virus? 15,000 seniors who paid for that decision also could not be reached for comment about his speech Thursday night. Though their families might have a few choice words. 

Twitter/X also noticed something about this speech that is getting harder and harder to deny with each passing day. 

We can't predict whether Biden will be kicked off the ticket or not, but it's becoming obvious that something has changed and it is OK for Democrats to attack him now. That has not been the case for most of his presidency. 

Fredo (we still get a kick out of that nickname) might still be a little upset that 'he got passed over,' when not that long ago, everyone in the media was creepily declaring themselves a 'Cuomosexual.' (Seriously, that was really gross.) 

Advertisement

Oops, Andy. I guess you forgot that you were the one who declared New York to be a sanctuary state. 

Do you want a do-over on that one? 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Elie Mystal angry tweeting at Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden indictment is TOO FUNNY
FuzzyChimp
Uber-DOOSH Pete Strzok says FBI agents need EXTRA protection from scary Americans and OH HELL NO (watch)
Sam J.
Joe Biden MOCKED for practicing his faith at Irish Italian Puerto Rican Black Catholic synagogues
FuzzyChimp
Victor Shi rides to Hunter Biden's rescue claiming NOBODY ELSE gets busted on felony gun charges
Amy Curtis
A victory for parental rights over transgender 'rights' … in California?!
Aaron Walker
Attorney has never heard of anyone being federally indicted for Hunter Biden's gun crime
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Elie Mystal angry tweeting at Merrick Garland over the Hunter Biden indictment is TOO FUNNY FuzzyChimp
Advertisement