Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:40 PM on October 30, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

One of the 'Pod Saves America' guys is really riled up. It's so funny to see them spiraling. He's trying so hard to defend Biden's comment calling all Americans who support Trump 'Trash'.

Yet, the Corporate Media has covered an insult comic who also is not running for President for days now.

Ben Shapiro decided to point that out in a way only he can pull off and it was hysterical.

It's a respectable stance honestly. Props.

Oh, he's mad. He needs to watch his mouth or he might get it washed out with soap.

It's always (D) Different.

Oh, they are so mad. Yes, those charges are all true. Hit dogs yelp.

Tony is an insult comment doing an act at a big rally before the President came on stage. Lots of others like Dr. Phil, Hulk Hogan and other personalities also spoke. Joe Biden is the actual President of the United States. That is a huge difference.

Jon is punching a wall if he sees that meme.

Get out and vote!

The sitting President of the United States is held to a different standard than a comic. Jon needs to really get a grip.

