Ben Shapiro Owns a 'Pod Save America' Bro Sending Him into a Massive Public Spiral

One of the 'Pod Saves America' guys is really riled up. It's so funny to see them spiraling. He's trying so hard to defend Biden's comment calling all Americans who support Trump 'Trash'.

Joe Biden is not a candidate for president.



Kamala Harris is a candidate for president. Tonight she said if she wins, she’ll always listen to Trump supporters and give them a seat at the table.



Donald Trump is a candidate for president. He said Harris supporters are the enemy… — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 30, 2024

Yet, the Corporate Media has covered an insult comic who also is not running for President for days now.

Remember, Tony Hinchcliffe is a candidate for president. Joe Biden is a rando. https://t.co/ZteANtlSCq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

Ben Shapiro decided to point that out in a way only he can pull off and it was hysterical.

I can’t in good conscience vote for @TonyHinchcliffe. I must take a stand. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 30, 2024

It's a respectable stance honestly. Props.

And who’s Donald Trump, Ben? Just another rando who called Harris’s supporters “Human Scum”?



Your sh@t has gotten so lazy, it’s like you’re not even trying anymore. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 30, 2024

Oh, he's mad. He needs to watch his mouth or he might get it washed out with soap.

Ohhhh... touched a nerve, eh?



The old "that's (D)ifferent argument is always good to fall back on. — FiatLuxBarber (@BarberMan1776) October 30, 2024

It's always (D) Different.

I seem to remember just a couple of days ago the country being called a garbage can on national television.



Dems have been called criminals, we’ve been called Communist, Marxist, murders, Pedo lovers, and more.



Take your fake outrage, roll it up into a ball and shove it… — Dittie (@DittiePE) October 30, 2024

Oh, they are so mad. Yes, those charges are all true. Hit dogs yelp.

Tony was speaking on behalf of a candidate. Biden is not a candidate. — John Paul Keith (@johnpaulkeith) October 30, 2024

Tony is an insult comment doing an act at a big rally before the President came on stage. Lots of others like Dr. Phil, Hulk Hogan and other personalities also spoke. Joe Biden is the actual President of the United States. That is a huge difference.

Jon is punching a wall if he sees that meme.

These people are unserious as*holes. Can’t wait til Trump wins and we start just ignoring their noise entirely. — W. Nash 🦬 (@raddadBNA) October 30, 2024

Get out and vote!

Ben, that would require the ability for them to reason… they lost that a while ago. 😉 — The Big Chamby (@TheBigChamby) October 30, 2024

Tony Hinchcliffe will never be president but the left is determined to make him the biggest comedian in the world — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) October 30, 2024

Right right, how foolish of me to consider the words of a sitting president higher than a comedian. — Kyle Blue Collar (@BlueCollar_Kyle) October 30, 2024

The sitting President of the United States is held to a different standard than a comic. Jon needs to really get a grip.