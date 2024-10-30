Pollster Says Biden's 'Garbage' Take Could Help Trump Trash Kamala's Presidential Hopes

Biden calling Trump supporters garbage felt like a gift to the Trump/Vance campaign. Was it an intentional gift? More on that later. But first, what does this mean for the last days of 2024 presidential election? Pollster Frank Luntz says it could help push that sliver of undecided voters into the Trump camp. Why? This wasn't a comedian saying something insulting to Americans, it was Joe Biden, the sitting President of the United States.

Advertisement

Luntz says the shift to Trump could be huge. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Pollster Frank Luntz says President Biden may have lost Kamala Harris the election, says his "garbage" comment is "huge."



CNN: Will Biden's comments move voters?



Luntz: "It's gonna be huge because this is not some comedian saying something stupid and offensive at a… pic.twitter.com/SY8el7hpva — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

Again, this wasn't a comedian at a rally. It was President Joe Biden telling tens of millions of Americans that they are garbage. We know 'journalists' in service to the Kamala campaign have been lying to us about what happened. We know what we heard!

Ignore their desperate lies and listen again for yourself. (WATCH)

Our great great grandchildren will be learning about this video dubbed "The Day Joe Biden Saved America" 😏 pic.twitter.com/zwBuUG8Bj1 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) October 30, 2024

Simply, incredible!

Those few seconds may decide this year's election in Trump's favor. There's no mistaking what Biden actually said.

These commenters weren't fooled by those claiming otherwise.

Will it cost her the election? Who knows, but the reasonable reaction is obviously that the comment from President of the United States carries a lot more weight than a random joke from a comedian. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) October 30, 2024

"The only garbage I see are his supporters."



What's there to interpret? There's no ambiguity or vagueness about it. He said what he meant to say. — Greg Brantley (AUTHOR)-DBA-Klyde Morgan (@gregory4unme) October 30, 2024

Biden has done a few things lately that make it appear he wants to hurt his Vice President's White House chances. He donned a red 'Make America Great Hat' while visiting a fire station. While Kamala has been trying to distance herself from Biden, he's been telling everyone they worked in tandem when making decisions. In other words, some Trump voters are thinking he doesn't want her to win.

Read on.

It’s obviously unlikely, but I’m definitely NOT ruling out the possibility that Biden is intentionally undermining Kamala 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 30, 2024

He's either really, really dumb or he's an evil genius. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

It’s possible sometimes he plays dumb. He knew what that MAGA hat was when he put it on. — Ryne Hunter (@HunterRyne816) October 30, 2024

Like Luntz said, those 3% of undecided voters are looking for a political home and someone they can trust. Hopefully, they're tired of all the name-calling and will make the right choice.

Advertisement

This person gets it.

'Journalists' and their fellow Democrats have been demonizing Trump voters since 2016. First, it was 'deplorables'. This was followed by 'fascists' and 'Nazis'. Now, President Biden has labeled them 'garbage'. Election Day is almost here. Hopefully, voters will elect Donald Trump and we can rightfully refer to Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the rest of their Democrats as 'losers'.