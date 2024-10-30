ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro

The Corporate Media Cartel are at it again.

[1] The legacy media's coordinated attempt to DESTROY conservative media continues. Here's the email we just received from The Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/HiQJ987ygX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

This time, it's 'The Washington Post'. Remember, we have already been through this with 'The New York Times'.

[2] As you'll notice, this is PRECISELY the same line of attack @nytimes tried to launch earlier this week. The New York Times targeted YouTube, attempting to cudgel them to shut down conservatives for "misinformation" using Media Matters research. The @washingtonpost is now… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

The goal is to ultimately get YouTube to demonetize their platforms. If they can take away their income stream, they will no longer be any competition to them. At least, that is their theory.

[3] The goal, presumably, is to pressure “companies” who “do content moderation” to censor conservative podcasts like mine. This would include social media companies, podcasting platforms like Spotify or iTunes, and advertisers. This is, as always, an activist campaign to shut… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

[4] This reporter makes no reference to the actual "misinformation" I have purveyed. Democrats are professionals at ballot harvesting! Indeed, they have dedicated massive budgets to pursuing just that! Here, for example, is NBC News on the topic: pic.twitter.com/uqCCo9kyO8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

That's the scary part. They can just cast aspersions with no evidence.

[5] So the claim, then, is that we are supposed to censor President Trump: the former president of the United States and leading candidate to return to the White House. Which, in a free country, is absolutely disgusting -- particularly from a so-called defender of democracy and… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

[6] But that's the true Big Lie: that media like The Washington Post or New York Times are pursuing journalism rather than Left-wing activism. They've made that perfectly clear for years, which is why the American people don't trust them -- as the OWNER OF THE WASHINGTON POST… pic.twitter.com/CotUHliIsG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

There is a reason people like Shapiro and others are doing so well. People are tired of the lies and deceit of mainstream media.

[7] If Jeff Bezos wishes to restore trust in The Washington Post, he'll need to do more than merely tell his absurdly biased op-ed page not to endorse presidential candidates. He'll have to clean house of Left-wing pseudo-journalists who serve only as functionaries for the… — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

Advertisement

Bezos may want to restore trust, but it doesn't seem like his employees are on board.

[8] The Washington Post proclaims that “democracy dies in darkness.” They should know, since they’re the people turning out the lights, seeking to quash anyone who dissents from their radical and censorious worldview. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

[9] So, my response to The Washington Post's request is the same as that I gave earlier this week to The New York Times: frankly, go f*ck yourself. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 30, 2024

This is coordinated from the top. It's time for us to stop believing anything other than that.



Its collusion with our traditional media and social media platforms. — JDO X 🇺🇸 (@JDOPost) October 30, 2024

It's time for conservatives to understand that and be ready to adapt to it.