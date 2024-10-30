ANOTHER Major Corporate Media Cartel Member Comes After Ben Shapiro

ABC Affiliate Declares Kamala Harris Victory in ‘Test Run’
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on October 30, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

The Corporate Media Cartel are at it again. 

This time, it's 'The Washington Post'. Remember, we have already been through this with 'The New York Times'. 

The goal is to ultimately get YouTube to demonetize their platforms. If they can take away their income stream, they will no longer be any competition to them. At least, that is their theory.

That's the scary part. They can just cast aspersions with no evidence.

There is a reason people like Shapiro and others are doing so well. People are tired of the lies and deceit of mainstream media.

Bezos may want to restore trust, but it doesn't seem like his employees are on board.

It's time for conservatives to understand that and be ready to adapt to it.

