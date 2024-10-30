Thug Who Shot Orthodox Jew in Chicago Is Illegal Immigrant
Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on October 30, 2024
CNN

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Thousands of Pennsylvania voters received a text message this weekend that falsely claimed they had already voted in the Nov. 5 election.

But the message did not come from an official government resource or a well-known get-out-the-vote advocacy group. Instead, it was signed by "AllVote," a self-proclaimed voter-mobilization program that election official have repeated flagged as a scame to be avoided and ignored.

If "AllVote" sounds familiar, the name has been linked to other confusion-sowing text campaigns in the lead-up to the election. Montgomery County officials in August warned voters about "AllVote.com" that was texting registered voters and falsely claiming they were not registered to vote — part of a scam to "capture personal, sensitive information from voters in an attempt to exploit them later on," election commissioners said.

And what do you know … Charlotte Clymer, formerly of the Human Rights Campaign, is connected to AllVote — but declined to provide details about the group's backers "for fear of being targeted by the far-right."

… as part of a personal information phishing scam.

Previously known as Charles, @cmclymer is a "Women for Kamala" surrogate and leftist trans activist. Clymer refused to disclose who was behind Clymer's shadowy group, saying the PAC fears "being targeted by the far-right."

Ah yes, the dreaded "far-right" we keep hearing so much about. Why would they be targeted just for interfering with the election in Pennsylvania?

Yep, a social media influence was sentenced to seven months in prison over a meme telling people to vote by text.

This is way worse than posting a meme, and as we said above, that guy got seven months in prison. Are the proper authorities investigating this scam organization? Why haven't there been arrests?

