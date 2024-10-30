Election Interference: ‘AllVote’ Sends Fake Texts Telling People They Already Voted

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Thousands of Pennsylvania voters received a text message this weekend that falsely claimed they had already voted in the Nov. 5 election. … But the message did not come from an official government resource or a well-known get-out-the-vote advocacy group. Instead, it was signed by "AllVote," a self-proclaimed voter-mobilization program that election official have repeated flagged as a scame to be avoided and ignored. If "AllVote" sounds familiar, the name has been linked to other confusion-sowing text campaigns in the lead-up to the election. Montgomery County officials in August warned voters about "AllVote.com" that was texting registered voters and falsely claiming they were not registered to vote — part of a scam to "capture personal, sensitive information from voters in an attempt to exploit them later on," election commissioners said.

And what do you know … Charlotte Clymer, formerly of the Human Rights Campaign, is connected to AllVote — but declined to provide details about the group's backers "for fear of being targeted by the far-right."

Wow. Charlotte Clymer's PAC AllVote ran a voter suppression scam targeting voters in the swing states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona. The victims were sent text fake messages stating that they've already voted, or that they're not registered to vote as part of a… https://t.co/oc7EBKCur7 pic.twitter.com/3J4VDjJhpi — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2024

… as part of a personal information phishing scam. Previously known as Charles, @cmclymer is a "Women for Kamala" surrogate and leftist trans activist. Clymer refused to disclose who was behind Clymer's shadowy group, saying the PAC fears "being targeted by the far-right."

Ah yes, the dreaded "far-right" we keep hearing so much about. Why would they be targeted just for interfering with the election in Pennsylvania?

Thousands of people in Pennsylvania were sent texts by Charlotte Clymer's PAC falsely claiming they had already voted. The Durham County, N.C. Board of Elections also warned that AllVote is an election scam. pic.twitter.com/hb9T2kXOSF — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 30, 2024

Someone went to jail for that, when they posted a meme about voting being on the wrong day.



This is worse. This could be a serious offense of campaign finance law if money is involved in a registered legitimate PAC. — Bill Brasky (@BillBrasky11) October 30, 2024

Yep, a social media influence was sentenced to seven months in prison over a meme telling people to vote by text.

Heard many people yesterday talking about receiving these scam texts.



This PAC of crooks should be afraid of being targeted by the DOJ, but we all know that never even crossed their minds, and why. — jron (@jronnychi) October 30, 2024

This is way worse than posting a meme, and as we said above, that guy got seven months in prison. Are the proper authorities investigating this scam organization? Why haven't there been arrests?

