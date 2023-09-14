Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families are on'

YAAAS! Dan Bongino TORCHES Dan Goldman in 1 FIRE tweet for trying to...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:20 PM on September 14, 2023
Meme

Just when you thought our political landscape couldn't sink any lower, this morning it was reported that notorious mudslinger David Brock -- founder of Media Matters for America -- has departed his various organizations to devote his full-time efforts to dig up dirt on family members of Republican House leadership and members. 

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Puck News, Brock stated: 

Gloves are off, families are on ... We’ve been looking into how the children of those same members may have benefited from their parents’ position. We’re not shy about going after the members ... This work has been ongoing, and we will soon have more to share publicly ...

You stay classy, Dave. 

We find it difficult to believe that Brock actually has anything incriminating about these family members. But that won't stop him from smearing them. Brock's modus operandi is to accuse, let the accusation set in, and then recant when everyone realizes there's no substance to it. If he had this dirt, we're guessing he would come out with it and not coyly say 'it's coming.' Does it remind anyone of Adam Schiff going on CNN every day and lying to the camera that he had 'hard evidence' of Russia collusion against Trump? If not, it should. 

If Brock does have evidence, we anticipate that, at best, it is of how some politicians' kids received jobs due to their family position. Now, we certainly don't like nepotism, but this hardly rises to the level of the Joe Biden corruption that has been revealed through Hunter Biden's business dealings. 

Advertisement

Yes, this smells a lot more like retaliation than anything else. But that won't stop Brock. There is a reason he is reviled not only by conservatives but by liberals too. Twitchy readers may recall his smears against Bernie Sanders when he was working for Hillary Clinton. His organizations accused Sanders of FEC violations, the old standby of racism, and some things that were much worse. 

Sanders at the time called Brock 'the scum of the earth.' Difficult to argue against that characterization, since none of it was true and Brock was later obligated to apologize to Sanders in a sycophantic letter. 

Republicans such as Darrell Issa fired back at Brock in short order. 

Nothing says desperation like threatening to sic a smear merchant on innocent families. This is all you need to know about how worried Democrats and the White House are about having to answer for Joe Biden’s culture of corruption.

Advertisement

Elise Stefaniak, chair of the House Republican conference, also shot back, calling Brock's organizations 'dark money and radical outside groups.'

Twitter/X was similarly unimpressed with Brock's promises of evidence.

Investigate David Brock. Say, now there's an idea.

We will wait to see if Brock actually does have any real evidence, but we won't hold our breath.


