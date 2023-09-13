We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status

Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  10:37 AM on September 13, 2023

Poor Alex Stein. His favorite hot tamale, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, may be officially off the market. Or is she? 

This morning, Andrew Kerr and The Washington Free Beacon revealed that AOC has reported her fiancé as her 'spouse' in Congressional filings, even though her office denies that she is married.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D., N.Y.) office says she isn’t married. But she has described her fiancé, Riley Roberts, as her "spouse" in forms filed with the House Ethics Committee in 2023, which has a strict definition of that term—"someone to whom you are legally married."

As Kerr points out, the distinction is important for the purposes of financial disclosure. 

According to AOC's office, the term 'spouse' can refer to a long-term partner, but this is not the case according to the House Ethics Committee and the Code of Official Conduct, most assuredly for those public disclosure reasons, among others. The term spouse, again very clearly defined, appears 161 times in the House Ethics Manual, so there are plenty of rules in addition to financial disclosure, which govern such a relationship.

The issue came to light because of AOC's international travel schedule. 

 ...four legal filings submitted to the House Ethics Committee pertaining to AOC’s overseas travels in 2022 and 2023 suggest the pair have been legally married at least since Jan. 13, 2023. If that is the case, the "Squad" member can no longer leverage the so-called boyfriend loophole to evade public disclosure of his finances.

Oh, Luuuuuucy. You got some 'splainin' to doooo. 

Either they are not married, in which case AOC needs to answer for why she completed her travel forms falsely, or they are married, in which Roberts has some financial disclosure obligations. When will AOC let us know which one it is? 

Yes, look at our faces. These are our shocked faces. 

We are fairly certain that Riley Roberts is not AOC's brother, so at least that's a relief.

Of course. The identity politics loophole. Democrats love that one. It has been ironclad for them in the past. 

Ouch. That's gonna leave a mark. 

Sometimes we forget the rules are (D)ifferent for them. 

All kidding aside though, this is a serious ethical issue for AOC. She has to answer this question one way or another. After all, she is the people's champion of accountability. 

Unless there's a Met Gala to attend or an Italy vacation waiting, apparently. 

***

