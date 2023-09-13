Just for Fun: Habibi bro takes on Gen X, Gen X responds with a resounding 'meh'

You may know one Ahmed Al Asliken from his great tweets or as one part of the Habibi Bros. with Siraj Hashmi. He is a very funny account and we enjoy his dismantling the left with hilarious takes.

Recently, however, he turned his sights on Generation X and that is an affront we cannot abide. Like members of Delta House, Gen X gets to make fun of ourselves -- we're extremely good at it, in fact -- but when someone comes at us, we circle the wagons to the max.

No generation has done less for society than Gen X



The only thing they have is claiming their not boomers or millennials — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) September 12, 2023

Dude, you're trippin'. Did he mean this sincerely? Possibly. Gen X always did like to think of ourselves as the apathy generation. We grew up independent and learned very early on not to trust authority and that anyone who joined in with the establishment was bogus.

More likely however, Ahmed was trolling Twitter/X for funny content, in which case: mission accomplished, bro. Setting aside everyone in Gen X who kindly corrected his spelling here, the replies and QTs are still coming in.

You say that like it’s a bad thing. pic.twitter.com/2kPTYotSpa — BloomStreetBlues (@grenwuld) September 12, 2023

Gen X does love us some Star Wars. Or at least we did, until Disney bought Star Wars and turned it to the dark side to please Gen Z. OUR Luke Skywalker may have been whiny, but at least he didn't slobber green milk all over his face.

To be fair, we illegally downloaded a LOT of music off the internet about 25 years ago and we still aren't sure about the statute of limitations so we like to keep our heads down and out of the spotlight. https://t.co/6IJqBKQpFq — A Southern Nobody 🃏 (@ExLibrisNemo) September 12, 2023

This is very true. This author may or may not still have collection agencies searching for him for all those cassettes and CDs he ordered for a penny. And then conveniently forgot to buy more of them like he was supposed to.

As a member of Generation X I must disagree.



Our hedonism supports a plethora of industries such as wine producers, breweries and their associated farmers and the island of Ibiza. https://t.co/d8MjaaNjW1 — Mark Ambler of Cain 🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@VeteranGamerUK) September 13, 2023

We did a lot of drugs for society. Now everyone can be sober. — HaroldoftheRocks (@stalinsghost2) September 12, 2023

Ummm, no comment?

And not only can Gen X defend ourselves, we can also serve up some gnarly disses, homeslice.

You're insulting the generation who literally grew up not caring what anyone thought. We drink coffee stronger than you.



Meanwhile, your generation can't even go out in public without having your feelings hurt. — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) September 13, 2023

What have millennials contributed to society besides avocado toast and monkeypox? https://t.co/jHWjWYp0HH — Bruddahmateo (@bruddahmateo) September 13, 2023

just by not being a boomer or a millennial we've done a lot https://t.co/RLSda00uwq — Marc J. Randazza 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇷 🇮🇸 🇸🇪 (@marcorandazza) September 13, 2023

Now that we think about it, Gen X could do a lot worse from a branding standpoint than 'We're not you: chill and deal.'

There were some serious takes as well, and it's difficult to argue against them.

Crazy take. Gen X built the entire infrastructure required for you to post this. https://t.co/GHGaY8SCrm — RP Long 🆓️ (@RPLongSW) September 13, 2023

They were the generation most likely to resist the Covid tyranny. Millennials and Boomers not only bent the knee but most were vociferous defenders of the evil. https://t.co/cx0b9DnMVM — Libertarian Party of Connecticut (@LPofCT) September 13, 2023

Both of these are true. But really, we're just here for the funny.

And our dry sarcastic gallows humor. Don't forget that. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) September 13, 2023

Hey, you don't live in constant fear of global thermonuclear annihilation without developing a pretty dark sense of humor.

At least we're honest enough to admit we suck — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 13, 2023

Oh well. Whatever. Nevermind. — Daniel “Durt Godain” Godfrey (@danielgodfrey) September 12, 2023

Fer sher, our music is better than any other generation. Like, totally. That's why millennials and Gen Z still like to listen to it, even though they won't admit it.

But who knows? Maybe someday, the old boomers who refuse to give up power in our country will finally retire and Gen X will have an opportunity to show the world how much better we are. Or not. Until that day, we'll just be chillin' in our cribs, listening to The Cure, watching John Hughes movies, and playing Adventure on our Atari 2600s. All in all, that sounds pretty radical.